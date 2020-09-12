England vs Australia 1st ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester Higlights: As It Happened

England vs Australia, 1st ODI in Manchester, Latest updates: Australia win the first ODI! Billings fought hard till the end and fell on the last ball but it didn't matter. Australia have won the match by 19 runs and they take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Preview: After beating the arch-rivals 2-1 in the three-match T20 series, England will now be up against Australia in the three-match ODI series. All the games will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia will take note of the fact that they now have the momentum after winning the final T20 game and must believe that their lower-middle order can shake things when required. In the last game, the Aussies looked down and out before Mitchell Marsh dug deep and pulled the chase through for Australia. Even skipper Aaron Finch has said that Australia are guilty of shuffling Marsh too much.

"If you look at his (Mitchell) average it is probably 35 with the bat and maybe 36 with the ball, he is a good package. He was probably shuffled a bit," the skipper said.

WHAT: England vs Australia 1st ODI

WHEN: September 11, 1pm Local time/5.30 PM IST

WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv App

Meanhwile England will be banking on Dawid Malan's superb form. Malan has been sensational so far. Such was his effort that he became number one in the ICC T20 Rankings for batsman."He (Malan) is in great form, but the 50-over format is a tough team to get into," Silverwood said on Wednesday.

"If the opportunity comes around I'm sure he'll grab it with both hands, but it may be a case of waiting for that opportunity because it is such a tough team to get into."

England team news: Regular skipper Eoin Morgan returns as the skipper after he took a break in the dead rubber against Australia. Moeen Ali was the stand-in skipper. Opener Jason Roy has also been added to the ODI squad.

Australia team news: Australia's T20I and ODI teams are almost identical and the Aussies are expected to come into the game with same combination that they used at Ageas Bowl. Will Marnus Labuschagne ultimately get a chance to bat that needs to be seen.

Weather forecast

England vs Australia 1st ODI can be affected by brief spells of showers. The maximum temperature can be 17°C while the minimum will be 11°C with considerable overcast weather.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.