England vs Australia 1st ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester Higlights: As It Happened

01:42 (IST)
Australia win the first ODI! Billings fought hard till the end and fell on the last ball but it didn't matter. Australia have won the match by 19 runs and they take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
FOUR, FOUR, FOUR! Billings brings up his maiden ODI century with a boundary. Celebrations are muted though as he realises there's still a task at hand. He gets two more fours thereafter.
FOUR! Billings scoops it after shuffling across the stumps and manages to get a boundary off Starc. He's inching towards his 100 now. There's still some fight left in England thanks to him.
OUT! Woakes goes for a big shot off Zampa but only finds Maxwell in the deep, who has a very safe pair of hands. England are in trouble now. The win seems unlikely.
FOUR, FOUR! Billings reverse sweeps past the man inside the circle and finds the boundary. He then repeats the same shot and evades the man at backward point. Career best score for him now at international level but it will count for little if he can't take his side home.
OUT! Moeen Ali tries to go up and over off Hazlewood but he finds Labuschagne at extra cover and hoo boy, England are in a bit of trouble now.
OUT! Zampa gets the breakthrough again and Bairstow has to go. He tosses one up and Bairstow goes for the big one but finds Hazlewood who makes some ground to his right and takes a good catch!
FOUR, SIX! Starc feels the wrath of the English batsman. Billings drives him down the ground nicely before Bairstow absolutely clobbers one with a well timed pull shot that goes the distance. What a game this has been!
FOUR! Bairstow ends what was a comparitively quiet over with a four past backward point. These two have been imperious thus far but England will want it to continue.
SIX! Bairstow jabs at one that is overpitched from Cummins and sends it sailing with minimal fuss. 9 comes off the over and England are 131-4 in 29 overs.
FOUR, FOUR, SIX! Billings gets his first boundary of the game and it was a long time coming. He drives one past mid-off and it runs away to the fence. He sends the fifth ball of the over for a boundary towards fine leg, edging one over the 'keeper. He ends the over with a top edge that flies for six.
SIX, SIX! Zampa bowls a half-tracker and Bairstow punishes him by slamming him over deep mid-wicket. He slogs hard at another ball but misses it completely and was almost bowled. He follows that with another six over cow corner.
OUT! Zampa strikes again and the dangerous Jos Buttler has to depart! Buttler goes for a big shot but mistimes it and Labuschagne takes an amazing catch running in from long-off.
WICKET! Zampa gets rid of Morgan as the skipper pulls hard at a flat one that goes straight to Maxwell at mid-wicket. England aren't quite in trouble yet but this is a big blow.
FOUR, SIX! Hazlewood finally goes for big runs in the 14th over and England have some wind in their sails. They need to carry on the momentum though.
A lot will now depend on Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow. Both are capable of winning matches on their own but they will need to bat deep too. Morgan does well to get a boundary off Cummins.
OUT! Hazlewood strikes again, this time dismissing Joe Root. He gets one just outside off stump that Root edges straight to Alex Carey behind the stumps. England in a bit of trouble here.
OUT! The early pressure has paid off as Roy goes for a shot down the ground that he mistimes and Hazlewood takes a very good one handed catch while in his follow through. What a start for the visitors.
Starc follows up with another good over that goes for just 6 runs. England need 43 in 2 overs. It isn't impossible but it is definitely unlikely at this point.
What an over that was from Cummins. A mix of slower balls and yorkers yields an over that gave away just the three runs. All the pressure is back on England now.
Billings brings up his 50 and what a decent knock it has been from him. England need him and new man Moeen Ali to form another partnership if they are to chase this target.
Starc's first over back into the attack is a tight one and Zampa also follows up with a decent over despite giving away a boundary. Australia are pulling things back a bit but they need a wicket.
Stoinis comes back for his second over and it is a decent one, going for jiust 6 runs and no boundaries. There are 18 overs to go and England need 144 runs to win. It is doable but one wicket for Australia will change that.
Mitchell Marsh's first over is a good one, giving away just two runs. Zampa follows up with another decent over that goes for just five. England are struggling here.
Zampa has been in decent nick so far and thinks he has Billings on an LBW call but the umpire disagrees. Review confirms the umpire was right. England need a partnership.
Bairstow is given out LBW off Hazlewood but he reviews instantly. Replays suggest it was sliding down leg, something confirmed by ball tracker and England retain their review - and the wicket. They are 22/2 in 10 overs.
England vs Australia, 1st ODI in Manchester, Latest updates: Australia win the first ODI! Billings fought hard till the end and fell on the last ball but it didn't matter. Australia have won the match by 19 runs and they take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Preview: After beating the arch-rivals 2-1 in the three-match T20 series, England will now be up against Australia in the three-match ODI series. All the games will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Australia will take note of the fact that they now have the momentum after winning the final T20 game and must believe that their lower-middle order can shake things when required. In the last game, the Aussies looked down and out before Mitchell Marsh dug deep and pulled the chase through for Australia. Even skipper Aaron Finch has said that Australia are guilty of shuffling Marsh too much.
"If you look at his (Mitchell) average it is probably 35 with the bat and maybe 36 with the ball, he is a good package. He was probably shuffled a bit," the skipper said.
WHAT: England vs Australia 1st ODI
WHEN: September 11, 1pm Local time/5.30 PM IST
WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester
TELECAST: Sony Network
LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv App
Meanhwile England will be banking on Dawid Malan's superb form. Malan has been sensational so far. Such was his effort that he became number one in the ICC T20 Rankings for batsman."He (Malan) is in great form, but the 50-over format is a tough team to get into," Silverwood said on Wednesday.
"If the opportunity comes around I'm sure he'll grab it with both hands, but it may be a case of waiting for that opportunity because it is such a tough team to get into."
England team news: Regular skipper Eoin Morgan returns as the skipper after he took a break in the dead rubber against Australia. Moeen Ali was the stand-in skipper. Opener Jason Roy has also been added to the ODI squad.
Australia team news: Australia's T20I and ODI teams are almost identical and the Aussies are expected to come into the game with same combination that they used at Ageas Bowl. Will Marnus Labuschagne ultimately get a chance to bat that needs to be seen.
Weather forecast
England vs Australia 1st ODI can be affected by brief spells of showers. The maximum temperature can be 17°C while the minimum will be 11°C with considerable overcast weather.
England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5188
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3693
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking