England vs Australia 1st ODI, Predicted Playing XI: Will Marnus Labuschagne Get a Game?

England will face Australia on Friday, September 11, for their 1st ODI outing in the three-match series. The other two matches will be held on Sunday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 16. The Friday fixture will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The England vs Australia ODI match will commence at 5:30 PM IST.

Australia's Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne can form a formidable pair in the middle. If the Aussies have a bad start then Smith and Labuschagne can turn things around for Aaron Finch and his men. Both give Australia soild middle order combination which can put England in serious trouble.

Meanwhile England will be looking to gain the upper hand as early as possible. They will be looking forward to another solid performance from Dawid Malan who has aced the ICC men's t20 rankings for the batsman.

WHAT: England vs Australia 1st ODI

WHEN: September 11, 1pm Local time/5.30 PM IST

WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv App

Predicted XI England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Predicted XI Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Weather forecast

England vs Australia 1st ODI can be affected by brief spells of showers. The maximum temperature can be 17°C while the minimum will be 11°C with considerable overcast weather.