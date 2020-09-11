CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

England vs Australia 1st ODI, Predicted Playing XI: Will Marnus Labuschagne Get a Game?

Marnus Labuschagne alongside Steve Smith can form one of the most formidable middle order which can put England in trouble.

England vs Australia 1st ODI, Predicted Playing XI: Will Marnus Labuschagne Get a Game?

England will face Australia on Friday, September 11, for their 1st ODI outing in the three-match series. The other two matches will be held on Sunday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 16. The Friday fixture will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The England vs Australia ODI match will commence at 5:30 PM IST.

Australia's Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne can form a formidable pair in the middle. If the Aussies have a bad start then Smith and Labuschagne can turn things around for Aaron Finch and his men. Both give Australia soild middle order combination which can put England in serious trouble.

Meanwhile England will be looking to gain the upper hand as early as possible. They will be looking forward to another solid performance from Dawid Malan who has aced the ICC men's t20 rankings for the batsman.

WHAT: England vs Australia 1st ODI

WHEN: September 11, 1pm Local time/5.30 PM IST

WHERE: Old Trafford, Manchester

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv App

Predicted XI England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Predicted XI Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Weather forecast

England vs Australia 1st ODI can be affected by brief spells of showers. The maximum temperature can be 17°C while the minimum will be 11°C with considerable overcast weather.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5188 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3693 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

Loading