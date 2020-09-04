Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

62/5 (7.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

England vs Australia 1st T20I, Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler to Open for England

England skipper has already confirmed that Jos Buttler will be the opener for the match. He might be seen with Jonny Bairstow, and both of them have been in fine nick. Dawid Malan would be number 3, and there is no doubt about that, followed by Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Moeen Ali. Then coming to the bowlers will be Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
jos buttler

England will face Australia on Friday, September 4, for their 1st T20I outing in the three match series. The other two matches will be held on Sunday, September 6, and Tuesday September 8. The Friday fixture will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The England vs Australia T20 match will commence at 10:30 PM IST.

England skipper has already confirmed that Jos Buttler will be the opener for the match. He might be seen with Jonny Bairstow, and both of them have been in fine nick. Dawid Malan would be number 3, and there is no doubt about that, followed by Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Moeen Ali. Then coming to the bowlers will be Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran.

On the other hand, Australia would look to get the perfect playing XI. Aaron Finch will lead the side, and opening combination will look set with David Warner. Then the players to be followed will be Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh. It will be the most high-profile contest in 6-7 months after the pandemic hit the world.

Meanwhile, England will look to win their seventh T20I series on the trot, after they beat Pakistan 2-1 in recently concluded series.

Predicted XI England: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran

Predicted XI Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

australia predicted xiengland predicted xiengland vs australia 2020manchester t20iPredicted XI

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more