England vs Australia 1st T20I, Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler to Open for England
England skipper has already confirmed that Jos Buttler will be the opener for the match. He might be seen with Jonny Bairstow, and both of them have been in fine nick. Dawid Malan would be number 3, and there is no doubt about that, followed by Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Moeen Ali. Then coming to the bowlers will be Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran.
England vs Australia 1st T20I, Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler to Open for England
England skipper has already confirmed that Jos Buttler will be the opener for the match. He might be seen with Jonny Bairstow, and both of them have been in fine nick. Dawid Malan would be number 3, and there is no doubt about that, followed by Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Moeen Ali. Then coming to the bowlers will be Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings