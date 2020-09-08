Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of ENG vs AUS Match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Australia 2020 2nd T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, When and Where to Watch and Live Streaming Online and on TV:

September 8, 2020
Jos Buttler plays a shot during the 2nd T20I.

England vs Australia 2020 2nd T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, When and Where to Watch and Live Streaming Online and on TV: England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is set to miss the third and final T20 International against Australia which is to be played on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl. Buttler, who starred with the bat in England's six-wicket-win over Australia, had to leave the bio-bubble to be with his family. Although the reason for his family visit remains unknown, his decision to leave the bubble has ensured his unavailability for the dead rubber.

WHAT: England vs Australia Third T20I

WHEN: September 8, 10.30 pm IST

WHERE: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

The 29-year-old will now return to the bubble on Thursday, only after being tested for Covid-19 and will be available for selection for the first ODI against Australia. England have already won the three match T20 series and now have an unassailable 2-0 lead. Buttler slammed a 54-ball 77 as England knocked down Australia's 158-run target with ease in the second game of the series.

Meanwhile, Ashton Agar is keen to improve his batting and become one of Australia's finishers at the Twenty20 World Cup in India next year. The all-rounder has caught the eye with bat and ball in England so far even though Aaron Finch's men are two down in the three-match T20 series in Southampton. Agar has picked up four wickets at an admirable economy rate and chipped in with a 20-ball knock of 23 from number seven in Sunday's loss. Since he has established himself in the T20 side over the past year, the 26-year-old has excelled with the ball but he would like to win more games for his country with the bat.

"Yes it is definitely a role I have identified that if I can fit into that well, I can really help the team," said Agar, who struck 98 at number 11 on his Australia Test debut at Trent Bridge in the 2013 Ashes.

"It is a tough role and one I really need to improve on because it is really important at the back end of the innings to get an extra 10 to 15 runs out of that position from a minimal amount of balls."

