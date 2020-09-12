Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROMANIA, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 September, 2020

1ST INN

Baneasa Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Baneasa Cricket Club
v/s
Cluj Cricket Club
Cluj Cricket Club

Toss won by Baneasa Cricket Club (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Match 2: DC VS KXIP

upcoming
DC DC
KXIP KXIP

Dubai

20 Sep, 202019:30 IST

England vs Australia 2020: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Star as Australia Take 1-0 Lead in England ODI Series

Australia beat England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

AFP |September 12, 2020, 2:00 AM IST
(Image: AP)

Australia beat England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday. World champions England, set 295 for victory, collapsed to 57-4.

But Sam Billings, with an ODI best 118,and Jonny Bairstow (84) gave them hope of an unlikely win with a fifth-wicket partnership of 113. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took 3-26 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa 4-55.

Earlier, England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood shared six wickets in their first one-day international since last year's World Cup final before Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh revived Australia's innings.

Australia were in danger of being dismissed cheaply at 123-5 but finished on 294-9 after losing the toss in the first of a three-match series.

Their recovery was built on a stand of 126 between all-rounders Maxwell (77) and Marsh (73).

Archer, who bowled the decisive Super Over in England's dramatic World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, struck an early blow when he removed dangerman David Warner on his way to figures of 3-57 from his maximum 10 overs.

And Wood was on target first ball in a return of 3-54.

Archer produced a superb 90 mph delivery that clipped the top of middle and off stumps to bowl opener Warner for just six.

First-change Wood then struck with his opening ball of the match when Australia captain Aaron Finch wafted outside off stump and was caught behind by Jos Buttler -- also making his first ODI appearance since the World Cup final.

England's team featured nine survivors from both an eight-wicket semi-final win over Australia -- their last ODI clash against their arch-rivals -- and the final itself.

Only all-rounder Ben Stokes, on compassionate leave with his ill father in New Zealand, and fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who hasn't played international cricket since the final, were missing from that celebrated line-up.

Marcus Stoinis, in at number three after star batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of this match following a head knock batting in the nets on Thursday from a throw down by a member of the coaching staff, square-cut Wood for four.

But the Durham quick had his revenge when he found Stoinis's outside edge and wicketkeeper Buttler, with no slip in place, held a fine two-handed catch diving to his right to remove Stoinis for 43.

Rashid at the double

Australia had struggled against Adil Rashid during a 2-1 Twenty20 series defeat in the initial part of their tour and the leg-spinner posed problems again as he reduced the visitors to 123-5 inside 24 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was lbw for 21 as he became the latest Australia batsman to fall victim to Rashid's googly before Alex Carey holed out from a top-edged sweep.

Rashid (2-55) also twice beat Buttler with sharply spun leg-breaks that went for byes.

Marsh completed a 75-ball fifty, with Maxwell reaching the landmark in just 43 balls that included a huge six off Rashid before he whipped Archer behind square for another six.

But an Australian sixth-wicket record partnership against England at this level, surpassing the 112 shared by Simon O'Donnell and Mark Waugh at Sydney in 1990/91, ended when Maxwell played on to Archer as he tried to hook.

Marsh was lbw to Wood before Mitchell Starc hit the last ball of the innings, from Chris Woakes, for six.

The three-match day/night series continues at Old Trafford on Sunday.

adam zampaAustralian cricket teamEngland cricket teamEngland vs Australiaengland vs australia 2020Josh HazlewoodPat Cumminssam billings

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 2 | Sun, 20 Sep, 2020

KXIP vs DC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5188 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3693 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more