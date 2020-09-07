England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler Leaves Bio-secure Bubble to Meet Family, Ruled out of Third T20I

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is set to miss the third and final T20 International against Australia which is to be played on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl.
Buttler, who starred with the bat in England's six-wicket-win over Australia, had to leave the bio-bubble to be with his family.
Although the reason for his family visit remains unknown, his decision to leave the bubble has ensured his unavailability for the dead rubber.
The 29-year-old will now return to the bubble on Thursday, only after being tested for Covid-19 and will be available for selection for the first ODI against Australia.
England have already won the three match T20 series and now have an unassailable 2-0 lead. Buttler slammed a 54-ball 77 as England knocked down Australia's 158-run target with ease in the second game of the series.
