England vs Australia 2020: Dawid Malan Numero Uno in Latest ICC T20 Rankings

Some superb batting made sure Malan claim the number one spot in the ICC T20 Rankings for batsman.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
England cricketer Dawid Malan is all praise for Virat Kohli.

England middle-order batsman Dawid Malan has claimed the numero uno position in the ICC Men’s T20 batting rankings after a superb series against Australia which England won 2-1.

Malan made a leap of four spots as he made his way to number one. He has accounted for 129 runs which included a fine knock of 66 in the first game at Ageas Bowl.Malan whose previous best ranking was number two that he had achieved in November is now eight rating points ahead of Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Also read: England vs Australia 2020--I Am Not As Good As Virat Kohli, says Dawid Malan

His compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler too made some headway. While Bairstow gained three slots to reach a career-best 19th position after scoring 72 runs in the series, Buttler has moved from 40th to 28th after scoring 121 runs in two matches, which also won him the player of the series award.

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch’s 125 runs in the series have helped him retain third position. Glenn Maxwell also holds on to his sixth position among batsmen while gaining one slot to reach second position in the list of all-rounders led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Also read: England vs Australia 2020--Australia Win 3rd T20I and Regain Top Spot in ICC Rankings

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the top wicket-taker in the three match series as he accounted for six wickets. He moved to seventh spot in the ICC T20 Bowler’s rankings.While Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar’s five wickets have enabled him retain third position, behind the Afghanistan spin pair of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Meanwhile Australia reclaimed the top spot in the team’s rankings despite losing the three-match series.Australia were 0-2 down in the series and were playing for pride at the Ageas Bowl.

Set 146 for a win, the Aussies were cruising to victoru until a collapse saw them slump to 100-5, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking 3-21 including the key wickets of captain Aaron Finch (39) and star batsman Steve Smith (three).But Mitchell Marsh (39 not out) and Ashton Agar (16 not out) saw them home with three balls to spare.

Aus v EngDawid MalanDawid Malan centuriesDawid Malan ICC RankingsDawid Malan runsENG v AUSengland vs australia 2020ICC rankings

