England vs Australia 2020: I Am Not As Good As Virat Kohli, says Dawid Malan

England batsman Dawid Malan has said that he is no good when it comes to the skill level of the likes of India captain and modern-day superstar Virat Kohli.
“I don’t think I’m anywhere near as good as Virat Kohli and those guys even though the numbers are sort of suggesting that,” Malan told 'EspnCricinfo'.
“Maybe if I played 50 games I could be compared to some extent. But all I can do is score runs," he added.
Malan scored 42, putting on 87 runs for the second wicket with Jos Buttler, as England won the second T20 at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday by six wickets to seal the three-match series.
The 33-year-old is currently averaging more than 50 in his last 15 T20s but is yet to cement his spot in the Eoin Morgan-led side.
“We all know how good the players are that hold those positions,” he said. “Their records over the last four or five years have been fantastic. For anyone to break in, you have to be extremely consistent and win games of cricket for England.”
Malan said that he is aiming to seal the deal for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which is going to happen in India next year.
“If I keep scoring runs at the rate I’m scoring at hopefully it will make it hard for them to ignore what I’m doing and I can somehow find a way into that starting XI.”
England who have an assailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series, take on Australia in the third and final T20 at the Ageas Bowl tonight.
Thanks to Jos Buttler, the Three Lions beat their arch-rivals Australia in the second game of the series.
Buttler himself has now been ruled out of the third and final T20I as he had to leave the bio-bubble to be with his family.
Although the reason for his family visit remains unknown, his decision to leave the bubble has ensured his unavailability for the dead rubber.
The 29-year-old will now return to the bubble on Thursday, only after being tested for Covid-19 and will be available for selection for the first ODI against Australia.
