England vs Australia 2020: Incredible Australia Collapse Helps England Level Series

Australia collapsed from a position of victory in a moderate chase as England leveled the series with a 24-run victory in Manchester in the second One-Day International.

Australia were chasing 232 and were cruising at 144 for 2 before Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes, and then Sam Curran, created mayhem in the middle overs. From there, Australia slipped to 147 for 6 and eventually 207 all out. Archer, Woakes and Sam Curran got three wickets each.

Australia's chase started on the wrong note courtesy a terrific spell by Archer. The pacer got David Warner yet again, the opener nicking to the keeper for just 6 in the fourth over.

Soon, Marcus Stoinis was undone by a snorter of a short ball from Archer in the eighth over, the well directed bouncer lobbing straight off the bat to the keeper. Australia were 37 for 2 and England were right in the game.

However, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship with a sturdy partnership. Finch got past his fifty, and the partnership reached 107 but the game change rapidly in a space of four overs.

Labuschagne fell to Chris Woakes, lbw two runs short of his half-century with Australia 144 for 3. In the very next over, Archer bowled Mitchell Marsh, after which Woakes got the big wicket of Finch, bowled for 73, to leave Australia 145 for 5. That became 147 for 6 when Glenn Maxwell missed a straight one from Woakes.

Pat Cummins attacked with a six off Adil Rashid but Sam Curran struck twice in two balls to dent Australia further, dismissing Cummins and Starc to leave Australia 166 for 8.

Australia need 60 off 48, and then 37 from 18, with Alex Carey fighting at one end, but the task was too stiff without support from the other end.

Earlier, Adam Zampa proved a thorn in England's side again as Australia restricted the world champions to 231-9.

The leg-spinner took 3-36 from a maximum 10 overs to follow his 4-55 during Australia's 19-run win in Friday's first of a three-match series.

England captain Eoin Morgan top-scored with 42 but could not prevent his side slumping to 149-8 in the 41st over.

But a ninth-wicket partnership of 76 between the recalled Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35 not out) kept England in the game.

Rashid pulled fast bowler Pat Cummins for six before last man Jofra Archer ended the innings with a four off Mitchell Marsh.

Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc enjoyed an early strike when he had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for a duck.

Jason Roy hit three fours in an over off fast bowler Josh Hazlewood -- an off-drive, a whip shot through square leg and a square-cut.

But his promising 21 ended when he was run out by Marcus Stoinis' direct hit from cover as Test captain Joe Root, struggling for runs, set off for a risky single.

A change of bat saw Root hit two fours off Cummins and his pulled six off Stoinis brought up a fifty partnership with Morgan.

Zampa, however, struck third ball when Root edged a well-flighted delivery to Australia captain Aaron Finch at slip to end an innings of 39 off 73 balls.

Left-hander Morgan hit fours off successive Zampa deliveries and Finch, with Jos Buttler in, recalled Cummins.

His move was vindicated when Cummins had Buttler lbw for just three.

Zampa had Morgan lbw on review to end a relatively fluent 52-ball innings and then had Sam Billings, fresh from his maiden ODI hundred on Friday, chopping on for just eight.

(With AFP inputs)