England vs Australia 2020: Jason Roy Back for ODI Series, Dawid Malan Among Reserves

Jason Roy was added to England’s squad on Wednesday for the upcoming one-day international series against Australia after recovering from a side strain.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
The explosive opener missed the recent T20 series against Pakistan and Australia with the injury he sustained in training.

Dawid Malan was promoted to the reserve list on the day he rose to No. 1 on the Twenty20 player international rankings after scoring 66, 44 and 21 against Australia in the series England won 2-1. That took his career average to 48.71 and his overall strike-rate to 146.66.

Jos Buttler will also return to the side after he left the bio-bubble ahead of the third T20I and will most likely be available for selection.

Also Read: Australia Win 3rd T20I and Regain Top Spot in ICC Rankings

Joe Denly, previously part of the reserves and who played the 3rd and final T20I, drops out and will return to Kent to participate in the T20 Blast. The team will retain the services of Phil Salt and Saqib Mahmood as stand-bys.

"Jos will be back in the bubble to join us in Manchester, baring Test results," confirmed coach Chris Silverwood. "He should be available to play.

"Eoin, obviously good news around his finger, and touch wood he'll be fit as well. Malan has come in as a reserve, Roy has come through fit so he will join the squad and obviously Salt has come in as a reserve as well."

Also Read: Dawid Malan Numero Uno in Latest ICC T20 Rankings

The ODI series against Australia starts Friday in Manchester. They are the first ODI matches between the countries since England won the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

