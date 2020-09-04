Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

England vs Australia 2020: Top Ranked Australia Set to Resume International Action Against Arch Rivals

England, West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan done. Australia next. Aaron Finch's men will become the next international team to resume duties when they take on England in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting on Friday

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
England vs Australia 2020: Top Ranked Australia Set to Resume International Action Against Arch Rivals

England, West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan done. Australia next. Aaron Finch's men will become the next international team to resume duties when they take on England in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting on Friday (September 4) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Australia have had a few intra-squad matches, and their players will be itching for some international action, which they haven't had since mid-March when the scheduled ODI series against New Zealand was abandoned.

"The way the players have hit the ground running has been really exciting," Finch said before the match. "I know not just me but everyone is just absolutely pumped to be playing international cricket again."

It might be easily forgotten, but Australia are the No. 1 ranked side in T20 International cricket. They've never won the T20 World Cup - something they put down to not taking the format seriously. This year would have been a great chance considering it was scheduled for home but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it. Nevertheless, Australia will be hoping to build a team for the 2021 tournament scheduled in India.

ALSO READ: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of ENG vs AUS Match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

WHAT: England vs Australia 1st T20I

WHEN: September 4, 6pm Local time/10.30 PM IST

WHERE: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv App

More importantly, they'd look to get back in action, and what better way than a series against England, their arch rivals. England are No. 2 in the ranking and are just coming off a 1-1 series draw against Pakistan. They've got their full strength squad in for this series, with the likes of Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler returning. Ben Stokes, who is in New Zealand for personal reasons, continues to stay out.

Australia have come with full strength and will be determined to have a hit. Finch has already spoken about aiming for the final of the T20 World Cup, and this will be the first step in that direction. A bulk of their players will be focusing on white ball cricket for a while now, with the ODI series and the IPL to follow.

England team news

Apart from Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, England also have Mark Wood returning from the Test bubble. Apart from Stokes, Jason Roy is also out with an injury. Joe Root has been left out of the squad.

Australia team news

The experience of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, and some young takent in Josh Philippe, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey. Similar mix of youth and experience in the pace unit with the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc along with Daniel Sams. Australia have on paper a strong unit that can challenge the England side at home.

ALSO READ: Couldn't Risk Missing the Birth of My First Child - Kane Richardson

Weather forecast

Good news on the weather front - expect a clear day on Friday with no rain.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Aaron FinchAustralia vs England 2020David WarnerEng vs Aus 2020england vs australia 2020eoin morganGlenn MaxwellJofra ArcherJos Buttlersteve smith

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more