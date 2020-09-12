Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROMANIA, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 September, 2020

1ST INN

Baneasa Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Baneasa Cricket Club
v/s
Cluj Cricket Club
Cluj Cricket Club

Toss won by Baneasa Cricket Club (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Match 2: DC VS KXIP

upcoming
DC DC
KXIP KXIP

Dubai

20 Sep, 202019:30 IST

England vs Australia 2020: Visitors Sweat Over Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc Fitness Ahead of 2nd ODI

Smith had to miss the first ODI after taking a knock on the head during a net session and will be assessed again on Saturday before a decision is taken. Given the incidents from the Ashes last year, Australia is surely going to be very careful with Smith.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
England vs Australia 2020: Visitors Sweat Over Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc Fitness Ahead of 2nd ODI

After winning the first ODI against England at Manchester, Australia now have a problem on hand as star players Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith might miss the second game on Sunday, when they could potentially wrap up the series.

Smith had to miss the first ODI after taking a knock on the head during a net session and will be assessed again on Saturday before a decision is taken. Given the incidents from the Ashes last year, Australia is surely going to be very careful with Smith.

Skipper Aaron Finch said the Australians had taken all precautions with the former captain.

"He got a knock on the head yesterday in practice. It's a precautionary measure to leave him out," Finch had said.

Also Read: England vs Australia 2020: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Star as Australia Take 1-0 Lead in England ODI Series

Smith was replaced by the hard-hitting Marcus Stoinis at No.3 and he responded with a robust 43 off 34 deliveries in his first one-day international since last year's failed World Cup.

Meanwhile, Starc, who completed his full quota of overs (0-47), appeared concerned by a groin issue, having slipped in the field. Should the Australians opt to rest him, Kane Richardson, who was 12th man on Friday, appears the logical replacement.

The left-armer remains Australia's chief strike weapon with the white ball but, as with Smith, will likely be managed extremely carefully ahead of the massive home summer that looms for the hosts.

After his dominant World Cup campaign in 2019 in which he was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 27, Starc has experienced the leanest calendar year of his ODI career in 2020, taking seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 65.33 and strike-rate of 65.5, well below his remarkable career numbers of 22.48 and 26.4 respectively.

england vs australia 2020Mitchell Starcsteve smith

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 2 | Sun, 20 Sep, 2020

KXIP vs DC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5188 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3693 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more