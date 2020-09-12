England vs Australia 2020: Visitors Sweat Over Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc Fitness Ahead of 2nd ODI
Smith had to miss the first ODI after taking a knock on the head during a net session and will be assessed again on Saturday before a decision is taken. Given the incidents from the Ashes last year, Australia is surely going to be very careful with Smith.
