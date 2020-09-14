England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Old Trafford Highlights: Australia Collapse, England Win

01:40 (IST)
WICKET and game to England. England win by 24 runs. Carey charges down and looks to slog Rashid but it's a googly and he's out stumped. Fighting knock from Carey but no support from the other end. England level series.
WICKET and game to England. England win by 24 runs. Carey charges down and looks to slog Rashid but it's a googly and he's out stumped. Fighting knock from Carey but no support from the other end. England level series.
WICKET! Sam Curran again. Slower one deceives Zampa, who lobs a simple catch to mid off. England one away from victory.
WICKET! Another one for Curran. Australia in a hurry. Starc looks to cut, gets an edge to Buttler. 166 for 8.
WICKET! Pat Cummins gone. Looks to pull Sam Curran and gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Australia 166/7.
WICKET! The game is moving towards England. Maxwell plays a nothing shot and misses a straight ball. Woakes gets another, Australia 147 for 6.
WICKET! And another one. This time it's Aaron Finch. Misses a fairly straight ball from Woakes, and is gone bowled. Australia reeling now, 145 for 5.
WICKET! And now Jofra strikes. The extra over doing the trick. Good aggressive captaincy from Morgan this. Mitchell Marsh gone for 1. This one doesn't bounce too high, Marsh is surprised, and bowled. Australia 145 for 4.
ENGLAND REVIEW! And get a wicket. Woakes traps Labuschagne. Nips in, Labuschagne is struck on the backfoot and that's plumb. Not given initially but he goes for 48. An opening for England. Australia 144/3.
Labuschagne is stepping on the accelerator. Shuffles across and smashes Woakes for a boundary. Archer is into his eighth over. He is troubling the batsmen with bounce but no breakthrough yet.
England need a wicket, and they bring in Jofra Archer. Expect a few quick, short ones. Australia 121/2 at the half way mark.
FOUR! Finch goes down the ground as he gets tempted by a flighted ball from Rashid and Billings can't cut the ball off despite a spirited effort from long-off. Australia are in cruise mode.
FOUR! Finch brings up his half-century with a sweep shot off a poor ball from Rashid. He raises his bat but must know that the job is only half done at this point.
Finch and Labuschagne have settled into a comfortable pattern here. They're rotating the strike well and getting the odd boundary. England will need a wicket soon if they are to stand any chance of turning things around.
FOUR, FOUR! Rashid's second over is an expensive one as he concedes a couple of boundaries and a no-ball. England need more wickets and less expensive overs.
OUT! Archer strikes again and this time it is Stoinis who has to depart. The explosive batsman edges one back to Buttler and that was all she wrote. England have a foothold in the game.
FOUR, FOUR! Finch now decides to take on Archer. Starts off with a shot that just about evades backward point and races away. This is followed by Archer cranking up the pace and the ball brushing Finch's helmet and going to the boundary. A concussion check is conducted after this but the skipper is good to go.
SIX! New man Marcus Stoinis gets in on the act immediately. Charges down the ground to Woakes and wallops him for a maximum. This could be an interesting tactic by Australia.
OUT! Archer gets rid of Warner again. He bounces him with a searingly fast ball that Warner gets an edge on and it flies to Buttler behind the stumps. Exactly what England needed.
We are back underway at Old Trafford. Chris Woakes bowled a decent first over that went for just three and Archer follows up with an over that also yields as many runs.
And out of nowhere, England have got a decent total on board. 231/9. Something for the bowlers to work with, and those runs are courtesy the bowlers themselves. Adil Rashid and Tom Curran with a vital partnership for the ninth wicket, each scoring 30s. England made 59 runs in the last 5!
Still, Australia on top though.
WICKET! And another one. Hazlewood joins the party with his first wicket. Edged and gone. Chris Woakes pokes at one and nicks one behind. England 149 for 8, staring at a poor poor total.
WICKET and game to England. England win by 24 runs. Carey charges down and looks to slog Rashid but it's a googly and he's out stumped. Fighting knock from Carey but no support from the other end. England level series.
WICKET! Sam Curran again. Slower one deceives Zampa, who lobs a simple catch to mid off. England one away from victory.
Curran strikes
WHAT IS HAPPENING!?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/wwcs7HAjpy#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/lB49nF4vDV
WICKET! Another one for Curran. Australia in a hurry. Starc looks to cut, gets an edge to Buttler. 166 for 8.
WICKET! Pat Cummins gone. Looks to pull Sam Curran and gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Australia 166/7.
Indeed
YESSSSS!! Something is happening! 🧙♂️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/wwcs7HAjpy#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/KkEz6rMbch
WICKET! The game is moving towards England. Maxwell plays a nothing shot and misses a straight ball. Woakes gets another, Australia 147 for 6.
Archer finished his spell. 3/34 from 10. Top effort.
WICKET! And another one. This time it's Aaron Finch. Misses a fairly straight ball from Woakes, and is gone bowled. Australia reeling now, 145 for 5.
WICKET! And now Jofra strikes. The extra over doing the trick. Good aggressive captaincy from Morgan this. Mitchell Marsh gone for 1. This one doesn't bounce too high, Marsh is surprised, and bowled. Australia 145 for 4.
Wicket.
Breakthrough! 🧙♂️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/wwcs7HAjpy#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/JCDIXfGzcJ
ENGLAND REVIEW! And get a wicket. Woakes traps Labuschagne. Nips in, Labuschagne is struck on the backfoot and that's plumb. Not given initially but he goes for 48. An opening for England. Australia 144/3.
Labuschagne is stepping on the accelerator. Shuffles across and smashes Woakes for a boundary. Archer is into his eighth over. He is troubling the batsmen with bounce but no breakthrough yet.
England need a wicket, and they bring in Jofra Archer. Expect a few quick, short ones. Australia 121/2 at the half way mark.
FOUR! Finch goes down the ground as he gets tempted by a flighted ball from Rashid and Billings can't cut the ball off despite a spirited effort from long-off. Australia are in cruise mode.
Things are looking bleak for England but at least the Barmy Army is having a laugh!
Labuschagne never stops chewing 🤣#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/hZRXFnVd15— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 13, 2020
FOUR! Finch brings up his half-century with a sweep shot off a poor ball from Rashid. He raises his bat but must know that the job is only half done at this point.
20 overs are up now and Australia are 95-2. Finch is cruising towards his half-century and Australia are, at this rate, cruising towards a rather easy win. England need a wicket and fast.
Finch and Labuschagne have settled into a comfortable pattern here. They're rotating the strike well and getting the odd boundary. England will need a wicket soon if they are to stand any chance of turning things around.
FOUR, FOUR! Rashid's second over is an expensive one as he concedes a couple of boundaries and a no-ball. England need more wickets and less expensive overs.
Marnus Labuschagne and Finch have been going along at a nice pace thus far and if they keep it going it will be hard for England to find any way back into the game. They need consistent wickets to evade a series loss.
What a ball this is!
How do you play that? 😳 #ENGvAUSpic.twitter.com/YTj3LMZlvL— ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020
OUT! Archer strikes again and this time it is Stoinis who has to depart. The explosive batsman edges one back to Buttler and that was all she wrote. England have a foothold in the game.
Finch has been relentless since Warner's departure. He clobbers Woakes for a boundary through the covers and in the next over, pulls Archer for another boundary.
FOUR, FOUR! Finch now decides to take on Archer. Starts off with a shot that just about evades backward point and races away. This is followed by Archer cranking up the pace and the ball brushing Finch's helmet and going to the boundary. A concussion check is conducted after this but the skipper is good to go.
SIX! New man Marcus Stoinis gets in on the act immediately. Charges down the ground to Woakes and wallops him for a maximum. This could be an interesting tactic by Australia.
OUT! Archer gets rid of Warner again. He bounces him with a searingly fast ball that Warner gets an edge on and it flies to Buttler behind the stumps. Exactly what England needed.
We are back underway at Old Trafford. Chris Woakes bowled a decent first over that went for just three and Archer follows up with an over that also yields as many runs.
And out of nowhere, England have got a decent total on board. 231/9. Something for the bowlers to work with, and those runs are courtesy the bowlers themselves. Adil Rashid and Tom Curran with a vital partnership for the ninth wicket, each scoring 30s. England made 59 runs in the last 5!
Still, Australia on top though.
WICKET! And another one. Hazlewood joins the party with his first wicket. Edged and gone. Chris Woakes pokes at one and nicks one behind. England 149 for 8, staring at a poor poor total.
England vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score, Old Trafford, Manchester, Latest Updates: WICKET and game to England. England win by 24 runs. Carey charges down and looks to slog Rashid but it's a googly and he's out stumped. Fighting knock from Carey but no support from the other end. England level series.
Preview: World Champions England are undoubtedly the best limited overs side by a mile. Eoin Morgan's side hasn't lost a single ODI series since the start of 2017, and after a surprise loss against Australia in the first ODI, would like to come back to winning ways. The last time Australia toured England for a bilateral ODI series, they were swept 5-0, but a lot has changed since then.
Now with the ODI World Cup Super League bringing context to every ODI game, teams can't take anything for granted, even just for a game.
Australia will be impressed with the way Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell batted in the first ODI, after top order failure. Both the all-rounders scored fifty plus runs to rescue their side and lay the foundations for a big score.
For England, their inability to cash in on a great start to their bowling innings was another reminder that finding a replacement for Liam Plunkett, who excelled in the middle-overs with variations of pace and cutters, won't be as straightforward as they may have thought when they parted ways with the seamer after the victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign.
First ODI
Australia were in a spot of bother at 123/5 in the first ODI before Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) forged a measured 126-run partnership. England hit back in the final 10 overs to keep the visitors to 294/9. Express pacemen Jofra Archer and Mark Wood enjoyed great returns picking up three wickets each.
Josh Hazlewood delivered a phenomenal opening spell, not only dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root, but keeping England to an uncharacteristically low scoring rate before coming back to claim the wicket of Moeen Ali later in the innings. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/55) further chipped away at England's batting, but the hosts were not to bow out without a fight. Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings (118) carried England deep into the game, but couldn't prevent a 19-run loss.
ALSO READ - England vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith Passes Second Concussion Test, Set to Return in 2nd ODI
What they said
Eoin Morgan, England captain: "Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow did well to keep us in the game for so long, and they gave us quite a genuine chance as well."
Josh Hazlewood, Australia fast bowler: "The wicket was pretty helpful for a new ball, that's when it did the most for both teams, so it was about exploiting that as best we could and hitting that length. It was good fun to bowl eight (overs) upfront and test myself as well."
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5188
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3693
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking