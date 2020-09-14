England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Old Trafford Highlights: Australia Collapse, England Win

Highlights

01:40 (IST) WICKET and game to England. England win by 24 runs. Carey charges down and looks to slog Rashid but it's a googly and he's out stumped. Fighting knock from Carey but no support from the other end. England level series.

01:16 (IST) WICKET! Sam Curran again. Slower one deceives Zampa, who lobs a simple catch to mid off. England one away from victory.

00:56 (IST) WICKET! Another one for Curran. Australia in a hurry. Starc looks to cut, gets an edge to Buttler. 166 for 8.

00:54 (IST) WICKET! Pat Cummins gone. Looks to pull Sam Curran and gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Australia 166/7.

00:31 (IST) WICKET! The game is moving towards England. Maxwell plays a nothing shot and misses a straight ball. Woakes gets another, Australia 147 for 6.

00:22 (IST) WICKET! And another one. This time it's Aaron Finch. Misses a fairly straight ball from Woakes, and is gone bowled. Australia reeling now, 145 for 5.

00:19 (IST) WICKET! And now Jofra strikes. The extra over doing the trick. Good aggressive captaincy from Morgan this. Mitchell Marsh gone for 1. This one doesn't bounce too high, Marsh is surprised, and bowled. Australia 145 for 4.

00:12 (IST) ENGLAND REVIEW! And get a wicket. Woakes traps Labuschagne. Nips in, Labuschagne is struck on the backfoot and that's plumb. Not given initially but he goes for 48. An opening for England. Australia 144/3.

00:04 (IST) Labuschagne is stepping on the accelerator. Shuffles across and smashes Woakes for a boundary. Archer is into his eighth over. He is troubling the batsmen with bounce but no breakthrough yet.

23:47 (IST) England need a wicket, and they bring in Jofra Archer. Expect a few quick, short ones. Australia 121/2 at the half way mark.

23:46 (IST) FOUR! Finch goes down the ground as he gets tempted by a flighted ball from Rashid and Billings can't cut the ball off despite a spirited effort from long-off. Australia are in cruise mode.

23:32 (IST) FOUR! Finch brings up his half-century with a sweep shot off a poor ball from Rashid. He raises his bat but must know that the job is only half done at this point.

23:17 (IST) Finch and Labuschagne have settled into a comfortable pattern here. They're rotating the strike well and getting the odd boundary. England will need a wicket soon if they are to stand any chance of turning things around.

23:00 (IST) FOUR, FOUR! Rashid's second over is an expensive one as he concedes a couple of boundaries and a no-ball. England need more wickets and less expensive overs.

22:34 (IST) OUT! Archer strikes again and this time it is Stoinis who has to depart. The explosive batsman edges one back to Buttler and that was all she wrote. England have a foothold in the game.

22:23 (IST) FOUR, FOUR! Finch now decides to take on Archer. Starts off with a shot that just about evades backward point and races away. This is followed by Archer cranking up the pace and the ball brushing Finch's helmet and going to the boundary. A concussion check is conducted after this but the skipper is good to go.

22:18 (IST) SIX! New man Marcus Stoinis gets in on the act immediately. Charges down the ground to Woakes and wallops him for a maximum. This could be an interesting tactic by Australia.

22:13 (IST) OUT! Archer gets rid of Warner again. He bounces him with a searingly fast ball that Warner gets an edge on and it flies to Buttler behind the stumps. Exactly what England needed.

22:03 (IST) We are back underway at Old Trafford. Chris Woakes bowled a decent first over that went for just three and Archer follows up with an over that also yields as many runs.

21:25 (IST) And out of nowhere, England have got a decent total on board. 231/9. Something for the bowlers to work with, and those runs are courtesy the bowlers themselves. Adil Rashid and Tom Curran with a vital partnership for the ninth wicket, each scoring 30s. England made 59 runs in the last 5!

Still, Australia on top though.