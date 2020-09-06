England vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Southampton Live Score: AUS Choose to Bat vs ENG
England vs Australia Live Score & Live Updates of 2nd T20I Match at Southampton: News from the middle now as Australia have won the toss again but this time they elected to bat first. Interesting change in strategy, this. Doubtless the state of the pitch will have had something to do with the call too.
17:51 (IST)
Eoin Morgan and England defeated Australia in a closely fought encounter on Friday, and on Sunday afternoon they’ll look to wrap up the T20I series at Southampton. Hello and welcome to live coverage of the match.
18:20 (IST)
18:08 (IST)
"It was the first time I've been here (England) and not got abuse. It was quite nice!," Warner said after the match. Asked if the T20I felt like a game between arch-rivals England and Australia without fans in attendance, he said, "From a crowd perspective, no. It was a bit bizarre. "You get that up and going (from the crowd). That's why we love playing home and away. There's home advantage and away advantage," the 33-year-old left-handed batsman said.
18:02 (IST)
Warner was at the receiving end of repeated crowd jeering during the World Cup in England last year following his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He got the same treatment in the subsequent Ashes series. But there was none like that on Friday during the first T20 match which Australia lost by two runs as there were no fans present at the Ageas Bowl. It was Australia's first competitive match in nearly six months.
17:56 (IST)
Star Australian opener David Warner felt "bizzare" playing in front of empty stands during the first T20 International here but he is not complaining as it was the first time he was not "abused" by hostile English crowd.
18:08 (IST)
17:56 (IST)
Star Australian opener David Warner felt "bizzare" playing in front of empty stands during the first T20 International here but he is not complaining as it was the first time he was not "abused" by hostile English crowd.
Team Rankings