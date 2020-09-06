England vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Southampton Live Score: AUS Choose to Bat vs ENG

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2020, 6:21 PM IST

    News from the middle now as Australia have won the toss again but this time they elected to bat first. Interesting change in strategy, this. Doubtless the state of the pitch will have had something to do with the call too. 

    Eoin Morgan and England defeated Australia in a closely fought encounter on Friday, and on Sunday afternoon they’ll look to wrap up the T20I series at Southampton. Hello and welcome to live coverage of the match. 

News from the middle now as Australia have won the toss again but this time they elected to bat first. Interesting change in strategy, this. Doubtless the state of the pitch will have had something to do with the call too. 

"It was the first time I've been here (England) and not got abuse. It was quite nice!," Warner said after the match. Asked if the T20I felt like a game between arch-rivals England and Australia without fans in attendance, he said, "From a crowd perspective, no. It was a bit bizarre. "You get that up and going (from the crowd). That's why we love playing home and away. There's home advantage and away advantage," the 33-year-old left-handed batsman said.

Warner was at the receiving end of repeated crowd jeering during the World Cup in England last year following his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He got the same treatment in the subsequent Ashes series. But there was none like that on Friday during the first T20 match which Australia lost by two runs as there were no fans present at the Ageas Bowl. It was Australia's first competitive match in nearly six months.

Star Australian opener David Warner felt "bizzare" playing in front of empty stands during the first T20 International here but he is not complaining as it was the first time he was not "abused" by hostile English crowd.

Eoin Morgan and England defeated Australia in a closely fought encounter on Friday, and on Sunday afternoon they’ll look to wrap up the T20I series at Southampton. Hello and welcome to live coverage of the match. 

2nd T20I preview: Eoin Morgan and England defeated Australia in a closely fought encounter on Friday, and on Sunday afternoon they’ll look to wrap up the T20I series at Southampton. England lead the three-match series 1-0 with all three T20Is being played behind closed doors. However, Aaron Finch will want his Australian side, who returned to competitive cricket for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck, to be sharper than Friday. For Morgan, who is under pressure to carry the team in the absence of Ben Stokes did not have a good day with the bat in the first game and the performance of the batting group is an added concern. Only Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan produced something to write home about.

England might look to push Tom Banton back up the order to make use his of fearless style of play, but it is the question marks on the middle order that could hold them back. But for sure Morgan will need Moeen Ali to have a better day at work than Friday. For Australia too, the problem is similar as the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey failed to support the good provided by the openers David Warner and Aaron Finch. Australia were in pole position to win the first game after a cracking start to the chase by their openers, but Maxwell who has been among their best bets in the middle order struggled. After openers Aaron Finch and David Warner made fifties, Australia looked on par for a comfortable win, requiring only 39 runs off their last six overs with nine wickets in hand. Given the vulnerability, Finch might even turn to Marnus Labuschagne, a player who he thought would have to wait to make an impression in the shortest format. Both captains would have been pleased about their bowlers’ performances in the first game and will hope for more of that, with a tad bit more discipline.

