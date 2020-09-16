CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI at Old Trafford Live Score: Woakes Takes Two, AUS on Back Foot

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Score, Old Trafford, Manchester, Latest Updates:

England vs Australia (ODI)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

ENG vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

3rd ODI ODI, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 September, 2020

England

302/7

(50.0) RR 6.04

England Eoin Morgan (C)
Australia Aaron Finch (C)

Australia

31/2

(5.0) RR 6.20

Highlights

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Archer's second over was better than his first but Warner does manage to get another boundary off him. To make matters worse, Archer then drops a tough catch at mid-off that leads to a boundary from Marcus Stoinis and walks off to get some treatment on his hands. Woakes gets another wicket with a dolly down leg side that Stoinis somehow contrives to play into Eoin Morgan's hands inside the circle! 

  • 22:03 (IST)

    WICKET! Woakes strikes in his second over and Finch has to depart. Woakes raps him plumb on the pads and the umpire raises the finger. No review needed for that one.

  • 21:57 (IST)

    FOUR, FOUR! Archer's first over is one to forget as his pace is good but line is erratic. Starts with two wides and ends the over by conceding two boundaries, with Finch doing the hitting.

  • 21:51 (IST)

    Hello and welcome back to the second innings of this match. David Warner started the innings with a boundary towards mid-wicket. However, no further runs are taken from the over.

  • 21:17 (IST)

    14 runs from the final over with Woakes and Rashid improvising well against Hazlewood. Will Australia regret not running Adil Rashid out at the non striker's end? England finish with 302/7. Australia need 303 to win the series.

  • 21:10 (IST)

    SIX! After Woakes fails to get Starc away, Rashid steps across his stumps and slogs Starc through long leg for a maximum. What a hit. 

  • 21:03 (IST)

    Four! Starc goes for the yorker again against Woakes but he's missed it and the batsmen can get under it and send it over the covers. Four more. England with three overs to go are 272/7. 

  • 21:00 (IST)

    OUT! What a response from Starc! He gets the yorker spot on and has disturbed the woodwork. Tom Curran goes for 19 and England are 266/7.

  • 20:59 (IST)

    SIX! Right in the slot for Tom Curran and he's clubbed Starc through mid wicket for a maximum. Starc's aiming for the block hole 

  • 20:30 (IST)

    OUT! Big wicket for Australia as Pat Cummins cleans up Jonny Bairstow of the first ball of the 41st over with a fantastic cutter. England are 220/6. Huge wicket for the visitors. Bairstow gone for 112.

  • 20:19 (IST)

    OUT! Zampa has Billings caught by Mitchell Marsh! It's a shot that he practises, the reverse-sweep, but there's always a topspin component on a leg-break bowler's deliveries, which has induced the top-edge in this case, as Marsh settles under this at short third man. Billings gone for 57. England 210/5. 

  • 20:16 (IST)

    SIX and 100! What a knock from Bairstow! He's picked off Cummins over the square leg region and sent him into the stands. He's changing gears along with Billings. England cross the 200-run mark too. England 204/4.

  • 20:05 (IST)

    SIX! Sam Billings is taking a liking to Mitchell Starc in the middle of the innings. Innovative from him. Steps away and scoops it over fine leg for a maximum. 

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
22:12 (IST)

Archer's second over was better than his first but Warner does manage to get another boundary off him. To make matters worse, Archer then drops a tough catch at mid-off that leads to a boundary from Marcus Stoinis and walks off to get some treatment on his hands. Woakes gets another wicket with a dolly down leg side that Stoinis somehow contrives to play into Eoin Morgan's hands inside the circle! 

22:03 (IST)

WICKET! Woakes strikes in his second over and Finch has to depart. Woakes raps him plumb on the pads and the umpire raises the finger. No review needed for that one.

21:57 (IST)

FOUR, FOUR! Archer's first over is one to forget as his pace is good but line is erratic. Starts with two wides and ends the over by conceding two boundaries, with Finch doing the hitting.

21:51 (IST)

Hello and welcome back to the second innings of this match. David Warner started the innings with a boundary towards mid-wicket. However, no further runs are taken from the over.

21:17 (IST)

14 runs from the final over with Woakes and Rashid improvising well against Hazlewood. Will Australia regret not running Adil Rashid out at the non striker's end? England finish with 302/7. Australia need 303 to win the series.

21:13 (IST)

11 runs of the Starc over along with a chance to Mankad Rashid for the bowler. But Starc lets him off with a warning. England 292/7. Last over coming up. 

21:10 (IST)

SIX! After Woakes fails to get Starc away, Rashid steps across his stumps and slogs Starc through long leg for a maximum. What a hit. 

21:08 (IST)

Hazlewood on the money after that with a couple of well directed fast yorkers at Adil Rashid. England 277/7 with 2 overs to go. Can Woakes add some crucial runs to the to the total. 

21:03 (IST)

Four! Starc goes for the yorker again against Woakes but he's missed it and the batsmen can get under it and send it over the covers. Four more. England with three overs to go are 272/7. 

21:00 (IST)

OUT! What a response from Starc! He gets the yorker spot on and has disturbed the woodwork. Tom Curran goes for 19 and England are 266/7.

20:59 (IST)

SIX! Right in the slot for Tom Curran and he's clubbed Starc through mid wicket for a maximum. Starc's aiming for the block hole 

20:58 (IST)

Another expensive over for Australia as Hazlewood concedes 11 off the 46th over. Woakes found the boundary with a moment of improvisation and an upper cut. Starc too takes a tumble raising some concerns but he's fine and England is 260/6 after the eventful over.

20:52 (IST)

Starc in the attack now and he's bowled a fantastic over. No boundaries or lose deliveries means England have to settle for just the three singles. England are 249/5 after 45 overs. 

20:48 (IST)

Expensive over from Mitch Marsh as he concedes 10 runs. England's lower order able to milk the bowling without too much worry over there. Six overs to go and England are 246/6. Is 300 on the cards?

20:44 (IST)

Four! Marsh bowls it full and straight and Woakes obliges by whacking it back past him for a boundary. Nothing delivery from the medium pacer. 

20:43 (IST)

Cummins has bowled out as well and his final over costing Australia 9 runs including a pulled boundary to midwicket for Woakes. England are 236/6 after 43 overs. Tom Curran and Chris Woakes have it all to do. 

20:38 (IST)

Terrific performance from Zampa. He's bowled out for figures of 3/51 as England look to ensure they can bat out the overs here at least. 227/6 after 42 overs.

20:35 (IST)

Absolute peach of a delivery to get Bairstow. 

20:34 (IST)

Big over for Australia as Cummins' 9th gives them an important wicket and slows down England who are 221/6 after 41 overs.

20:30 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket for Australia as Pat Cummins cleans up Jonny Bairstow of the first ball of the 41st over with a fantastic cutter. England are 220/6. Huge wicket for the visitors. Bairstow gone for 112.

20:28 (IST)

Four singles of Zampa's next over for England as Australia look to tie up Bairstow and Woakes in the final phase of the innings. After 40 overs, England are 220/5.

20:25 (IST)

Tight over from Mitch Marsh after few heavy duty ones for England. Keeps Woakes down at one end for the entire over. England are 216/5 after 39 overs. 

20:24 (IST)

Here's how Bairstow reached his ton. 

20:22 (IST)

Bairstow isn't slowing down as England look to get to 300. Ends the Zampa over with a thumping boundary through extra cover. He's got Chris Woakes in at the other end. England are 215/5 after 38. 

20:19 (IST)

OUT! Zampa has Billings caught by Mitchell Marsh! It's a shot that he practises, the reverse-sweep, but there's always a topspin component on a leg-break bowler's deliveries, which has induced the top-edge in this case, as Marsh settles under this at short third man. Billings gone for 57. England 210/5. 

20:16 (IST)

SIX and 100! What a knock from Bairstow! He's picked off Cummins over the square leg region and sent him into the stands. He's changing gears along with Billings. England cross the 200-run mark too. England 204/4.

20:12 (IST)

Another big over for England as they take 12 runs of Zampa's first over back. Billings picks off two boundaries and a couple in the first three deliveries to get to his half century. England 196/4 after 36. 

20:08 (IST)

Nine runs of the Starc over. Two expensive overs from the left armer in this spell, not what Aaron Finch had in mind surely. England 184/4 after 35. 

20:05 (IST)

SIX! Sam Billings is taking a liking to Mitchell Starc in the middle of the innings. Innovative from him. Steps away and scoops it over fine leg for a maximum. 

20:03 (IST)

Seven runs from Mitch Marsh's next over which includes a no-ball for knocking off the bails at the bowlers end while in his bowling action. England 175/4 after 34 overs. 

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI at Old Trafford Live Score: Woakes Takes Two, AUS on Back Foot

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Score, Old Trafford, Manchester, Latest Updates: Archer's second over was better than his first but Warner does manage to get another boundary off him. To make matters worse, Archer then drops a tough catch at mid-off that leads to a boundary from Marcus Stoinis and walks off to get some treatment on his hands. Woakes gets another wicket with a dolly down leg side that Stoinis somehow contrives to play into Eoin Morgan's hands inside the circle!

Second ODI Report: Australia collapsed from a position of victory in a moderate chase as England leveled the series with a 24-run victory in Manchester in the second One-Day International.

Australia were chasing 232 and were cruising at 144 for 2 before Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes, and then Sam Curran, created mayhem in the middle overs. From there, Australia slipped to 147 for 6 and eventually 207 all out. Archer, Woakes and Sam Curran got three wickets each.

Australia's chase started on the wrong note courtesy a terrific spell by Archer. The pacer got David Warner yet again, the opener nicking to the keeper for just 6 in the fourth over.

Soon, Marcus Stoinis was undone by a snorter of a short ball from Archer in the eighth over, the well directed bouncer lobbing straight off the bat to the keeper. Australia were 37 for 2 and England were right in the game.

However, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship with a sturdy partnership. Finch got past his fifty, and the partnership reached 107 but the game change rapidly in a space of four overs.

Labuschagne fell to Chris Woakes, lbw two runs short of his half-century with Australia 144 for 3. In the very next over, Archer bowled Mitchell Marsh, after which Woakes got the big wicket of Finch, bowled for 73, to leave Australia 145 for 5. That became 147 for 6 when Glenn Maxwell missed a straight one from Woakes.

Pat Cummins attacked with a six off Adil Rashid but Sam Curran struck twice in two balls to dent Australia further, dismissing Cummins and Starc to leave Australia 166 for 8.

Australia need 60 off 48, and then 37 from 18, with Alex Carey fighting at one end, but the task was too stiff without support from the other end.

Earlier, Adam Zampa proved a thorn in England's side again as Australia restricted the world champions to 231-9.

The leg-spinner took 3-36 from a maximum 10 overs to follow his 4-55 during Australia's 19-run win in Friday's first of a three-match series.

England captain Eoin Morgan top-scored with 42 but could not prevent his side slumping to 149-8 in the 41st over.

But a ninth-wicket partnership of 76 between the recalled Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35 not out) kept England in the game.

Rashid pulled fast bowler Pat Cummins for six before last man Jofra Archer ended the innings with a four off Mitchell Marsh.

Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc enjoyed an early strike when he had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for a duck.

Jason Roy hit three fours in an over off fast bowler Josh Hazlewood -- an off-drive, a whip shot through square leg and a square-cut.

But his promising 21 ended when he was run out by Marcus Stoinis' direct hit from cover as Test captain Joe Root, struggling for runs, set off for a risky single.

A change of bat saw Root hit two fours off Cummins and his pulled six off Stoinis brought up a fifty partnership with Morgan.

Zampa, however, struck third ball when Root edged a well-flighted delivery to Australia captain Aaron Finch at slip to end an innings of 39 off 73 balls.

Left-hander Morgan hit fours off successive Zampa deliveries and Finch, with Jos Buttler in, recalled Cummins.

His move was vindicated when Cummins had Buttler lbw for just three.

Zampa had Morgan lbw on review to end a relatively fluent 52-ball innings and then had Sam Billings, fresh from his maiden ODI hundred on Friday, chopping on for just eight.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5347 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3767 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

Loading