England vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Southampton Live Score: Mitchell Marsh Takes Australia Home, Win by Five Wickets

That's it! Australia have won the game here as Mitchell Marsh knocks it to mid off for a single. Three deliveries to spare. Australia win by 5 wickets.
01:48 (IST)
FOUR! Agar is good with his drive with that high back-lift of his, Tom Curran went full pace with this full delivery and out came a neat off-drive.
01:34 (IST)
Six and Four! Wood's also back into the attack and Mitch Marsh who likes the pace has pulled it away strongly for a six over cow corner. Marsh has followed that up a crunching square drive through point for a boundary a couple of deliveries later. Big over for Australia as they take 14 runs of the over and are 126/5 after 16 overs. 20 more needed.
01:22 (IST)
OUT! Adil Rashid's bowled out and knocked over Steve Smith of the final delivery of his spell. Beats Smith in flight and then completes the caught and bowled with ease. Maxwell, Finch and Steve Smith are Rashid's wickets today. Australia are 100/5.
01:13 (IST)
OUT! Adil Rashid's turning the tide in England's favour. He's gone through gates of Aaron Finch and Australia are in a spot of bother here. After 11 overs, Australia are 89/4.
01:09 (IST)
OUT! Maxwell's had enough and tries a reverse sweep to Rashid. He's mishit it and short third man takes a good catch. Tom Curran the fielder, you can't keep him away can you? Australia are 86/3. Maxwell's thrown it away for 6.
00:57 (IST)
OUT! Tom Curran comes in to the attack and has instantly got a wicket. Marcus Stoinis miscues as he did not read the slower ball. Tom Banton in the outfield takes a good catch. Australia are 70/2.
00:55 (IST)
Dropped Chance! Jonny Bairstow has grassed a sitter! Finch tried to slog Adil Rashid and skied it before Bairstow managed to let that slip.
00:50 (IST)
13 off the over! Stoinis has truely decided it's going to be his show here! First deftly plays Wood through backward point, using the bowlers pace and a dot ball later he's pounced onto a short one and pulled it around the corner for another boundary. Finch finishes the over with a punch for four at sweeper cover where Denly has let it slip despite it being hit straight to him. Australia 61/1 at the end of the powerplay.
00:41 (IST)
Four! Once again of the last ball of the over from Wood he goes for a boundary. Right in the arc for Marcus Stoinis who puts it away straight back over the bowler. Australia are 36/1.
00:35 (IST)
OUT! Wood's got the better of Matthew Wade. Almost 150kmph there from him as Wade is hurried up into a slog through mid wicket. Jordan gladly takes the catch at mid on. Australia 31/1. Wade gone for 14.
00:33 (IST)
SIX! Top-edge and it has gone the distance. That is the problem with pace. Archer went short and got the direction right, Finch was late on the hook and hence got an edge, he was always going to be fine as the fielder was inside the ring at short fine. The ball just clears the boundary rope
00:29 (IST)
Mark Wood from the other end ties up Wade momentarily and Finch too, before ruining his over with one that is too full and straight to the Australian captain. He's whipped it away through mid wicket for a boundary. Australia 22/0.
00:24 (IST)
Big over for Australia as Finch and Wade make it a 16 run over. Finch started it off with cracking pull shot before Wade gloved one while trying to hook after that. Wade was denied a boundary by Finch after that as he could not get out of the way of the drive but the left hander picked up one on his pads and sent it flying into the stands over square leg to make up for that off the last delivery of the over. Australia 16/0.
00:09 (IST)
England follow that with five singles and finish at 145-6 in their 20 overs. That is a low total for a T20 match but the pitch being somewhat hard to bat on means it may just be enough for the hosts. Australia will definitely fancy their chances though.
00:04 (IST)
Starc pulls things back nicely with a good 19th over, giving away only 5 runs. Richardson then begins the last over with a slower ball that Chris Jordan smacks but can only find Steve Smith at long-on.
23:56 (IST)
FOUR, FOUR, FOUR! Richardson is left frustrated as Denly gets not one, not two but three boundaries behind the wicket - one an inside edge that goes past Wade's left and two more that pierce the gap between the 'keeper and short third man. Valuable runs for England, this.
23:52 (IST)
OUT! Starc gets rid of Ali but owes that wicket as much to Smith's excellent one-hand catch on the deep mid-wicket boundary. It took a check with the third umpire but they have their man.
01:54 (IST)
