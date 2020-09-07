Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

WATCH: Aaron Finch Middles the Ball, Jos Buttler Calls for Shocking DRS

Even though England won the second T20I against Australia on Sunday, with utmost ease, there was an incident that could raise questions on their effectiveness on taking DRS. The hosts were guilty of taking a an LBW review against Aaron Finch, where the latter had middled the ball clearly. After Australia won the toss and opted to bat. They ended their innings after scoring 157/7.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
aaron finch

ALSO READ - England vs Australia: First Time I Have Not Been Abused by English Crowd, It's Nice, Says Warner

It was a smooth chase for the hosts with Jos Buttler scoring an unbeaten 77. But he was severely trolled for going for a poor DRS on the bowling of Adil Rashid. It was the seventh over of Australia's innings. Rashid delivered a full delivery and Finch defended it ptoperly.

But Buttler thought otherwise and convinced skipper Eoin Morgan to go for the review.

Meanwhile, Joe Root has a future in England’s Twenty20 setup but he was left out for the three-match series against Australia as his spot in the playing 11 was not guaranteed, captain Eoin Morgan said on Thursday. Test captain Root was included in England’s one-day international squad but Morgan said the 29-year-old was better off returning to Yorkshire to play county cricket rather than staying with the squad.

“We’ve spoken to Joe and he certainly does have a future,” Morgan told reporters ahead of Friday’s series opener in Southampton.

ALSO READ - England vs Australia 2020: World Cup Semi-Final Loss is Water Under the Bridge, Says Aaron Finch

“The conversation was surrounding Joe not getting into the best 11 at the moment, but also we didn’t want to carry him around and not play any cricket.

“Joe wants to play T20 cricket and put his best case forward, particularly when he doesn’t have a lot of opportunity to go back to Yorkshire and play T20 cricket. We felt this was a really good opportunity to do that.”

