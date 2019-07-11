starts in
2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

11 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS TBC

upcoming
NZ NZ
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

England vs Australia: Carey Receives Chin Blow by Nasty Archer Bouncer

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey copped a nasty blow on his chin from a Jofra Archer bouncer, but braved the injury to continue batting in the semifinal against England in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11).

Archer's short ball in the last delivery of the eighth over bounced steeply and hit Carey on the chin, leading to instant bleeding. The impact was so hard that Carey's helmet came off.

Carey, on four then, got his chin bandaged and continued after a brief pause. With Australia suffering at 19 for 3, having lost Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb early, Carey had to brave the injury and bat with Steve Smith.

However, the bleeding didn't stop. A few overs later, Carey got more medical attention and had his face taped.

Carey, the in-form batsman for Australia, walked in at 14 for 3 in the seventh over earning himself a promotion due to Australia's poor start. Along with Smith, he rebuilt the innings with a partnership more than 50.

Alex CareyEngland vs Australiaicc world cup 2019Jofra Archer

