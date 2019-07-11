Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey copped a nasty blow on his chin from a Jofra Archer bouncer, but braved the injury to continue batting in the semifinal against England in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11).
Archer's short ball in the last delivery of the eighth over bounced steeply and hit Carey on the chin, leading to instant bleeding. The impact was so hard that Carey's helmet came off.
Carey, on four then, got his chin bandaged and continued after a brief pause. With Australia suffering at 19 for 3, having lost Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb early, Carey had to brave the injury and bat with Steve Smith.
However, the bleeding didn't stop. A few overs later, Carey got more medical attention and had his face taped.
Carey, the in-form batsman for Australia, walked in at 14 for 3 in the seventh over earning himself a promotion due to Australia's poor start. Along with Smith, he rebuilt the innings with a partnership more than 50.
England vs Australia: Carey Receives Chin Blow by Nasty Archer Bouncer
Related stories
Adam Collins | July 11, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
England vs Australia: Reinforcements Give Australia Muscle on Final Stretch
Cricketnext Staff | July 10, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: A Lookback at Previous Encounters Between England & Australia
Cricketnext Staff | July 9, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | England a 'Different Animal' Now: Liam Plunkett Warns Australia
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings