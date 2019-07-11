starts in
England vs Australia | 'Far too Easy!' - Twitter Lauds England's Dominant Performance in Semi-Final

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
England vs Australia | 'Far too Easy!' - Twitter Lauds England's Dominant Performance in Semi-Final

England were dominant against defending champions Australia in their World cup semi-final, registering an impressive eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11).

Australia were off to the worst possible start as the trio of Aaron Finch, David Warner and World Cup debutant Peter Handscomb were dismissed cheaply. Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer were firing on all cylinders in the first powerplay.

 

 

Alex Carey who was promoted to No. 5 batted well under pressure as he and Steve Smith stitched a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed by Adil Rashid.

 

Marcus Stoinis was dismissed for a second ball duck as he failed to read Adil Rashid’s spin who got his second wicket in the over.

Steve Smith continued to display his sensational form as he registered his 4th fifty plus score in World Cup knockouts.

 

But Archer came back into the attack and started a collapse. Maxwell was dismissed cheaply. Cummins failed to deny Rashid. Steve Smith was dismissed by an exceptional piece of fielding from Jos Buttler. The tail could not do much and Australia finished on 223.

 

England came out all guns blazing, with Jason Roy taking the attack to the bowlers. Jonny Bairstow played second fiddle as his partner kept playing his strokes. The duo went on to register their fourth hundred-plus stand this World Cup.

 

Bairstow was dismissed by Mitchell Starc but Joe Root joined the party. Roy was adjudged caught behind but replays showed that he had not gloved the ball. The opener was furious and vented out his frustration at the umpires.

 

Any hopes of an Australian comeback were squashed as Eoin Morgan played his natural game and alongside Root, helped England reach only their second World Cup final in 27 years.

 

 

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

