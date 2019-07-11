England vs Australia | 'Far too Easy!' - Twitter Lauds England's Dominant Performance in Semi-Final

England were dominant against defending champions Australia in their World cup semi-final, registering an impressive eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11).
So there will be a new name on the World Cup Trophy..#ENGvAUS #CWC19 #ENGvNZ— Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 11, 2019
Dominating performance from England.. the Aussie attack completely Butchered by @JasonRoy20 .. a complete game in all departments by the home team.. getting to Lords like a Lord #ICCCWC2019— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2019
That was just all far too easy for a semi final against Australia. I fear impending apocalypse. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 11, 2019
5/3 yesterday and 10/2 today. England have to find a Dhoni-Jadeja combine now #CWC19 #ENGvAUS #AUSvENG— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 11, 2019
Seems to be a bowler-friendly surface for now and if this is a consistent nature, Australia have the bowlers to do the job but they need runs on the board#ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) July 11, 2019
Exhibition fast bowling this from England #AUSvsENG #CWC19 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 11, 2019
15 for 3, England showing a trailer of the upcoming Ashes in the #CWC19 semifinal— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) July 11, 2019
What a start for England!!!Excellent execution of precise plans for all three batsmen. Finch, Warner and Handscomb. #CWC19 #EngvAus— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2019
Archer and Woakes have bowled 98 overs out of England's 100 in the powerplay this tournament. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) July 11, 2019
Great first 10 overs from @chriswoakes & @JofraArcher. Come on @englandcricket!!! — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 11, 2019
Alex Carey who was promoted to No. 5 batted well under pressure as he and Steve Smith stitched a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed by Adil Rashid.
In all this mayhem, Carey again comes across as the younger version of Hussey. I'm thinking of Hussey from late 1990s #EngvAUS— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 11, 2019
"Carey is Mike Hussey reincarnated" - SR Waugh on @bbctms— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) July 11, 2019
The Aussies are making a comeback ! Still believe they can win @MichaelVaughan @KP24 @piersmorgan — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 11, 2019
Recovery mission from Smith and Carey. These two have done it in this tournament before. England happy to sit back and wait... — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) July 11, 2019
From not rating him highly to being a huge admirer, I hope Carey carries the Australian hopes in the semis #ENGvAUS #CWC19 #SemiFinal2— Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) July 11, 2019
Stoinis v spin. Prayers #EngvAUS — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 11, 2019
Australia's bit and pieces player is out to a googly #CWC19— Tim-CricketGuy (@Tim32_cricket) July 11, 2019
THAT IS OUT - Done like a kipper. Stoinis (0) has read Rashid's googly as if it were a dissertation on quantum physics. No reviews, but it wouldn't have helped. 118-5— Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) July 11, 2019
Steve Smith in World Cup knockouts: 50* vs ENG in 2019 Semis 56* vs NZ in 2015 Final 105 vs IND in 2015 Semis 65 vs PAK in 2015 Quarters Steve Smith is now the 1st player with four consecutive fifty-plus scores in CWC knockouts. #CWC19 #ENGvAUS #AUSvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 11, 2019
These are the games where Steve Smith stands apart from everyone else — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) July 11, 2019
As of now @stevesmith49 is the one standing between 50-50 chance or a 100 % new World Champion. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #AusvsEng— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 11, 2019
In ODI knockout cricket, Steve Smith averages 76.20, compared to 41.58 in all other matches. #CWC19— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 11, 2019
Brilliant effort by England #AusvEng #CWC2019 Archer , Woakes setting the tone ... was outstanding to watch — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 11, 2019
England's bowling magnificent today. Australia's attack has to match this. Starc's late order runs important. Great knock by Smith and a courageous one by Carey. Target 224 for an England final. #ENGvAUS — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 11, 2019
Only the second time Australia have got all out in WC knockouts batting first in 11 instances:v SA, Edgbaston, 1999 SFv Eng, Edgbaston, 2019 SF#EngvAus #CWC19— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 11, 2019
I reckon Aust are 40 below par but get Roy and Bairstow early you just never know.— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 11, 2019
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow's pair becomes the first pair with four century stands in an edition of ODI World Cup.#AUSvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 11, 2019
JASON ROY, BEHAVE! #ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Alexis Nunes (@alexisenunes) July 11, 2019
Roy and Bairstow not just hugely productive but also most intimidating opening pair of the World Cup— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 11, 2019
21 off the over. This is beyond winning and losing now. It's about payback. It's about leaving mental scars for future encounters. #CWC19— cricBC (@cricBC) July 11, 2019
Jason Roy should direct his anger at Jonny Bairstow for burning up a review. Related - Bairtsow has a dodgy ankle, and Roy might be on dodgy demerit ground. So IF England avoid collapse and make the final - new openers? #CWC19 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) July 11, 2019
In such situations a third umpire should step in and talk to field umpires. It is a World Cup semifinal would help if we have correct decisions #cwc19 #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) July 11, 2019
Sad to see an umpire literally getting *bullied* to raise his finger. Except you can't blame the bully here. Umpires should be more firm. Dharmasena was giving it a wide but the incessant appeal made him raise his finger. #CWC19 #ENGvAUS— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 11, 2019
Very good skipper Hope you’re available to open on Sunday now J Roy will be missing. https://t.co/txM8X31RgY— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019
England too good today — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 11, 2019
Quite apt that the WC Final will be between a team that plays cricket with great discipline, shrewdness, knows how to maximize resources AND a team that has redefined 50 overs cricket with its aggressive batsmen. On Sunday, there will be a new WC winner at Lord's. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 11, 2019
Minimal runs to play with and a benign surface, but until Lyon develops a plan B in white ball cricket it is difficult to see him excelling. In saying that, he has had a great world cup on pitches that have been dry #AUSvENG— Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) July 11, 2019
Takes years to plan and prepare to be in contention for a WC #CWC19 #justsaying— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 11, 2019
So, the Cricket World Cup will have a new winner on Sunday. Exceptionally well done, @englandcricket and @BLACKCAPS . May the best team win! #CWC19 #ENGvAUS — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 11, 2019
Well played England.. It is their World Cup to lose now. They took ODIs seriously and planned for the same since June 2015. They changed the way the format was played and learnt to adapt. Hope they can win one more to clinch that trophy. #WC19 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 11, 2019
