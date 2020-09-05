England vs Australia: First Time I Have Not Been Abused by English Crowd, It's Nice, Says Warner
Star Australian opener David Warner felt "bizzare" playing in front of empty stands during the first T20 International here but he is not complaining as it was the first time he was not "abused" by hostile English crowd. Warner was at the receiving end of repeated crowd jeering during the World Cup in England last year following his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
