England vs Australia | Gilmour Magic to Finch Assault - How WC Battles Between Fierce Foes Have Unfolded

England and Australia meet in a World Cup group clash at Lord's on Tuesday (June 25), with the home side looking to bounce back from their surprise 20-run loss to Sri Lanka. History is against them, however, with Australia having won five of the previous seven World Cup encounters between the arch-rivals.
Here we look at those encounters:
1975: Gilmour's great day
Headingley: England 93 (Gilmour 6-14) v Australia 94-6
Australia won by 4 wickets
Gary Gilmour took six for 14 as England were bundled out for just 93 in a sensational semi-final during the inaugural World Cup.
The left-arm paceman's work was far from finished, with Australia 39-6 when he came in to bat. But Gilmour's 28 not out helped see Australia into the final.
1979: Boycott's double strike
Lord's: Australia 159-9 v England 160-4 (Gooch 53)
England won by 6 wickets
An Australia side weakened by the absence of its World Series Cricket 'rebels' were held to 159-9 as Geoffrey Boycott, best known as an opening batsman, took 2-15 with his medium-pacers while bowling in a cap.
1987: Gatting's reverse helps Australia win final
Kolkata: Australia 253-5 (Boon 75) v England 246-8 (Athey 58)
Australia won by 7 runs
England were making steady progress chasing their target, at 135-2 in the final, when captain Mike Gatting tried to reverse sweep opposing skipper Allan Border's occasional left-arm spin, only to be caught behind off a top edge for 41. The innings then fell away as Australia won their first World Cup.
1992: Botham downs the Aussies again
Sydney: Australia 171 (Moody 51; Botham 4-31) v England 173-2 (Gooch 58, Botham 53)
England won by 8 wickets
Ian Botham reserved many of his best performances for Australia and the England great produced another fine all-round display in this match, taking four wickets and following up with a fifty at the top of the order.
2003: Bichel's match
Port Elizabeth: England 204-8 (Bichel 7-20) v Australia 208-8 (Bevan 74 no)
Australia won by 2 wickets
Andy Bichel was not a regular in the Australia side but he seized his chance this day with a stunning 7-20 in South Africa.
Even so, Australia were on the brink of defeat at 135-8, only for renowned 'finisher' Michael Bevan (74 not out) and Bichel (34 not out) to share an unbroken stand that saw them win with two balls to spare.
2007: Australia quicks in the wickets
North Sound: England 247 (Pietersen 104, Bell 77; Bracken 3-33, Tait 3-41, McGrath 3-62) v Australia 248-3 (Ponting 86, Clarke 55 no)
Australia won by 7 wickets
England were well set at 164-2 but wickets fell steadily after Glenn McGrath dismissed Ian Bell despite a hundred from Kevin Pietersen.
Ricky Ponting (86) and Michael Clarke (55 not out) were then in the runs as Australia won comfortably.
2015: Finch runs riot
Melbourne: Australia 342-9 (Finch 135, Maxwell 66, Bailey 55; Finn 5-71) v England 231 (Taylor 98 no; Marsh 5-33)
Australia won by 111 runs
Aaron Finch hit a century on his home ground as Australia opened their campaign in style.
England's crushing defeat was made worse when James Taylor was denied a hundred on World Cup debut after an umpiring error saw James Anderson run out when the ball should have been dead during a review.
