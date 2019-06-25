starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Australia | Gilmour Magic to Finch Assault - How WC Battles Between Fierce Foes Have Unfolded

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
England vs Australia | Gilmour Magic to Finch Assault - How WC Battles Between Fierce Foes Have Unfolded

England and Australia meet in a World Cup group clash at Lord's on Tuesday (June 25), with the home side looking to bounce back from their surprise 20-run loss to Sri Lanka. History is against them, however, with Australia having won five of the previous seven World Cup encounters between the arch-rivals.

Here we look at those encounters:

1975: Gilmour's great day

Headingley: England 93 (Gilmour 6-14) v Australia 94-6

Australia won by 4 wickets

Gary Gilmour took six for 14 as England were bundled out for just 93 in a sensational semi-final during the inaugural World Cup.

The left-arm paceman's work was far from finished, with Australia 39-6 when he came in to bat. But Gilmour's 28 not out helped see Australia into the final.

1979: Boycott's double strike

Boycott

Lord's: Australia 159-9 v England 160-4 (Gooch 53)

England won by 6 wickets

An Australia side weakened by the absence of its World Series Cricket 'rebels' were held to 159-9 as Geoffrey Boycott, best known as an opening batsman, took 2-15 with his medium-pacers while bowling in a cap.

1987: Gatting's reverse helps Australia win final

Kolkata: Australia 253-5 (Boon 75) v England 246-8 (Athey 58)

Australia won by 7 runs

England were making steady progress chasing their target, at 135-2 in the final, when captain Mike Gatting tried to reverse sweep opposing skipper Allan Border's occasional left-arm spin, only to be caught behind off a top edge for 41. The innings then fell away as Australia won their first World Cup.

1992: Botham downs the Aussies again

botham

Sydney: Australia 171 (Moody 51; Botham 4-31) v England 173-2 (Gooch 58, Botham 53)

England won by 8 wickets

Ian Botham reserved many of his best performances for Australia and the England great produced another fine all-round display in this match, taking four wickets and following up with a fifty at the top of the order.

2003: Bichel's match

Port Elizabeth: England 204-8 (Bichel 7-20) v Australia 208-8 (Bevan 74 no)

Australia won by 2 wickets

Andy Bichel was not a regular in the Australia side but he seized his chance this day with a stunning 7-20 in South Africa.

Even so, Australia were on the brink of defeat at 135-8, only for renowned 'finisher' Michael Bevan (74 not out) and Bichel (34 not out) to share an unbroken stand that saw them win with two balls to spare.

2007: Australia quicks in the wickets

ponting

North Sound: England 247 (Pietersen 104, Bell 77; Bracken 3-33, Tait 3-41, McGrath 3-62) v Australia 248-3 (Ponting 86, Clarke 55 no)

Australia won by 7 wickets

England were well set at 164-2 but wickets fell steadily after Glenn McGrath dismissed Ian Bell despite a hundred from Kevin Pietersen.

Ricky Ponting (86) and Michael Clarke (55 not out) were then in the runs as Australia won comfortably.

2015: Finch runs riot

Melbourne: Australia 342-9 (Finch 135, Maxwell 66, Bailey 55; Finn 5-71) v England 231 (Taylor 98 no; Marsh 5-33)

Australia won by 111 runs

Aaron Finch hit a century on his home ground as Australia opened their campaign in style.

England's crushing defeat was made worse when James Taylor was denied a hundred on World Cup debut after an umpiring error saw James Anderson run out when the ball should have been dead during a review.

australiaaustralia vs englandEnglandEngland vs Australiaicc world cup 2019world cupworld cup 2019

Related stories

WATCH | Maxwell is Threatening to do Something Really Special: Stoinis
Cricketnext Staff | June 21, 2019, 3:35 AM IST

WATCH | Maxwell is Threatening to do Something Really Special: Stoinis

WATCH | Don't Mean to Go Out There and Bat Slow: Warner
Cricketnext Staff | June 21, 2019, 2:24 AM IST

WATCH | Don't Mean to Go Out There and Bat Slow: Warner

Batting Implosion Haunts England at Headingley
Charles Reynolds | June 25, 2019, 10:35 AM IST

Batting Implosion Haunts England at Headingley

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more