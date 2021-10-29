England vs Australia Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup And T20Is

It will be a top-of-the-table clash between England and Australia on Saturday as the Aron Finch-led side look to derail the favourites England. Both the teams are coming off two wins in their first two games. While Australia defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka, England demolished West Indies and Bangladesh.

England made a huge dent to the campaign of another favourite team West Indies by bundling them for 55 runs only in the first game. The dominance continued in the second game as well where they chased down the 124-run-total from Bangladesh in just 14.1 overs.

Australia too is coming off a big win versus Sri Lanka, beating them by 7 wickets owing to brilliant efforts from Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc with the ball, and David Warner with the bat. Zampa and Starc took 2 wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 154. Warner’s 65 off 42 balls made the chase easy for Australia.

Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and Australia; here are a few stats you must know:

England vs Australia in T20Is

England may be the frontrunner in experts’ eyes to lift the trophy but the overall record in T20s shows an edge to the Aaron Finch-led Australia. In the 19 T20Is played between the two rivals, Australia has won 10 games compared to England winning 8. One game did not have a result.

England vs Australia in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

When it comes to the T20 world cup, England and Australia have met twice with both teams winning one game each. While Australia beat England in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, the English defeated the Aussies at the biggest stage in the final to win the ICC T20 world cup in 2010.

England vs Australia in ICC T20I rankings

England rules the world as far as the rankings are concerned while Australia is long behind with a 6th rank.

