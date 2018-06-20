England vs Australia: Hosts Include Curran, Overton For Final Two ODIs

England notched an ODI world record score of 481 for six at Trent Bridge on Tuesday before bowling Australia out for 239 to win the third match and take an unassailable 3-0 lead.
The squad additions come after all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were ruled out of the series with a hamstring and knee injury respectively.
Stokes is expected to return for the three-match Twenty20 series against India, which starts on July 3, while Woakes is expected to miss the tournament.
Sam Curran will join Tom Curran, who is already in the squad to face Australia, and the duo could become the first brothers to represent England since Adam and Ben Hollioake in 1999.
England face Australia at Durham on Thursday before the series finale at Manchester on Sunday
First Published: June 20, 2018, 4:09 PM IST