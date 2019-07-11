starts in
England vs Australia | Jason Roy Irate After Umpiring Gaffe Ends Innings

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
Birmingham: Jason Roy was at the receiving end of an umpiring error from Kumar Dharmasena in England's World Cup semifinal match against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday (July 11).

Roy seemed set for a century when he missed a pull shot off Pat Cummins in the 20th over of England's chase. Dharmasena was initially hesitant to give it out, but raised his finger after persistent appeals from Australia.

Roy was stunned as it didn't hit his glove or bat, but had to walk back as Jonny Bairstow had used up England's review earlier. An angry Roy had a word or two with the umpires, who sent him back to the pavilion. There was some confusion as Roy tried to review the decision, and for a moment Dharmasena too signalled towards the TV umpire. However, Marais Erasmus intervened and asked Roy to leave.

Replays on the giant screen at the venue confirmed that Roy hadn't touched the ball. His ire continued as he walked towards the pavilion watching the replays, potentially inviting sanctions from the match referee.

Roy had made 85 off 65 as England seemed on course to chase down the 224-run target set by Australia.

