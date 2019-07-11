Birmingham: Jason Roy was at the receiving end of an umpiring error from Kumar Dharmasena in England's World Cup semifinal match against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday (July 11).
Roy seemed set for a century when he missed a pull shot off Pat Cummins in the 20th over of England's chase. Dharmasena was initially hesitant to give it out, but raised his finger after persistent appeals from Australia.
Roy was stunned as it didn't hit his glove or bat, but had to walk back as Jonny Bairstow had used up England's review earlier. An angry Roy had a word or two with the umpires, who sent him back to the pavilion. There was some confusion as Roy tried to review the decision, and for a moment Dharmasena too signalled towards the TV umpire. However, Marais Erasmus intervened and asked Roy to leave.
Replays on the giant screen at the venue confirmed that Roy hadn't touched the ball. His ire continued as he walked towards the pavilion watching the replays, potentially inviting sanctions from the match referee.
Roy had made 85 off 65 as England seemed on course to chase down the 224-run target set by Australia.
England vs Australia | Jason Roy Irate After Umpiring Gaffe Ends Innings
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 11, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Gavaskar Slams English Board for Poor Ground Facilities
Cricketnext Staff | July 9, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
'Had to Get That Off My Chest' - Hales Apologises to Nottinghamshire Teammates Post Drug Ban
Cricketnext Staff | July 8, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | First-timers Who Made a Lasting Impression
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings