England vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 5: Australia Eye Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 5, 2019, 3:26 PM IST

STUMPS

AUS vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 - 05 Aug, 2019

Australia

284

(80.4) RR 3.52

Australia Australia Captain
v/s
England England Captain
England

374

(135.5) RR 2.75

England need 385 runs to win

15:26 (IST)

"I've never doubted my ability," Smith told reporters after stumps. "But, it's kind of a dream comeback in a way. To be able to score two hundreds in a match, in the first Ashes match, it's something I have never done in any form of cricket before in my life. It's incredibly special." 

15:21 (IST)

Australia's Steve Smith insisted he had never lost faith in his ability as his "dream comeback" to Test cricket continued with a second hundred in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. Smith made 142 in Australia's second innings 487-7 declared on Sunday after the star batsman's 144 bailed them out to 284 following a collapse to 122-8 in their first innings. 

15:12 (IST)

"All you can do is keep your environment as relaxed as possibly can and trust the guys, once they walk down the steps, get over the ropes. Collapses have gone on for years. If a guy is bowling hot and batsman gets a great ball or not quite move as they want to, it happens. But you have to build up that belief in the dressing room before they go out there that they can do the job,” Thorpe felt.

15:05 (IST)

The England batting coach added that he would want the hosts to bat with a positive mindset, keep the scoreboard ticking and build partnerships. "Fundamentally, not look too far ahead but keep a positive mindset as well. However, the individual wants to go about it and however, he feels is his best way of playing the situation he sees in front of him. I would always encourage guys to have a nice positive mindset, look to score runs, build partnerships because that builds confidence throughout the course of the day as well.

14:55 (IST)

"We are going to need all that tomorrow because we know it will be a challenge. It is a fifth-day pitch and they have a very good spinner in their attack. We have to have the belief we can do it throughout the course of the day. "The pitch has flattened a bit for seamers. It is taking turn. We said our seamers found it harder, the pitch has slowed down for seamers so it is hard work. Obviously, Lyon will be a threat but the way we are looking at it, it is putting partnerships together, not looking too far ahead and being confident in our belief we can play the day out and keep intent to score runs as well. When trying to play for a draw it is very important you keep the scoreboard ticking over as well,” Thorpe added.

14:47 (IST)

England openers Jason Roy and Rory Burns survived the seven overs even as the wearing pitch produced a lot of turn and some amount of variable bounce. Thorpe urged the English batsmen to show character and skill especially against Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. "Whatever happens during the course of the day we hope the team can show character and skill," the former England and Surrey batsman said.

14:41 (IST)

"We have got the character. They have to go out and use their skill, but also be smart and show character. It will not be easy but this is Test cricket. Four days have shifted backwards and forwards and it is on us to soak it up for one more day,” Thorpe told the media after stumps on Day Four on Sunday. On the fourth day, centuries from Steve Smith and Mathew Wade as well as a fifty from Travis Head helped Australia build a strong lead of 387 before they declared on 487/7 – setting England a massive target with a little over a day of play remaining.

14:36 (IST)

Hosts England have their backs to the wall in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston. Joe Root’s side need another 385 runs to win or survive the fifth and final day after ending Day Four at 13 for no loss on Sunday (August 4). England batting coach Graham Thorpe says his side have the ‘character’ to bat through the final day to pull off a draw in Edgbaston.

14:25 (IST)

It's last and final day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Birmingham, and the visitors are in a solid position. England need 385 runs to win on the final day of the match, and it looks like an impossible task. Aussie bowlers would like to make the most of morning coditions and get a few early wickets to set the tone for the day. 

England vs Australia, First Ashes Test Day 4 at Edgbaston Latest Updates: "I've never doubted my ability," Smith told reporters after stumps. "But, it's kind of a dream comeback in a way. To be able to score two hundreds in a match, in the first Ashes match, it's something I have never done in any form of cricket before in my life. It's incredibly special."

Day 4 report: Steve Smith hit his second century of his comeback Test on Sunday as Australia set England a daunting 398 to win the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, made 487-7 declared in their second innings as they capitalised on the absence from the home side's attack of the injured James Anderson. That left England needing 398 for victory -- the most they have made in the fourth innings to win a Test was 332-7 against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29. Australia captain Tim Paine's declaration late on the fourth day left England with an awkward seven overs to bat before stumps.

Rory Burns, fresh from his maiden Test century in the first innings, and Surrey teammate Jason Roy saw England to 13-0 at the close. Smith made 142 following his 144 in the first innings of the match -- the former Australia captain's first Test since the end of a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He is just the fifth Australian to score hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test. Matthew Wade marked his first Test for nearly two years with a fine 110. Smith, having reached lunch on 98 not out, went to three figures in style when he cover-drove England paceman Stuart Broad for his 10th four in 147 balls faced.

Smith celebrates

He celebrated by removing his batting helmet and waving his bat joyously towards the Australia changing room. And while there was applause from a packed crowd, there were also renewed chants of "Crying on the telly, we saw you crying on the telly" in a reference to the emotional press conference Smith gave in Sydney after he was sent home from South Africa. "When he goes out to bat, it's almost like he's in a trance-like state," former Australia captain Waugh told Channel Nine. "He knows exactly what he's trying to do, exactly what the opposition are trying to do... he analyses every ball and it's like a computer, he spits out the answer," added Waugh, now a mentor to the Australia squad. Smith has now scored 1,116 runs in his past 10 Ashes innings, a figure second only to the 1,236 made over the same span by Australia's Don Bradman -- widely regarded as Test cricket's greatest batsman.

England captain Joe Root brought himself on to bowl his part-time off-breaks and deployed Joe Denly's occasional leg-spin as frontline spinner Moeen Ali struggled to exert any control. Wicketkeeper Wade, playing as a specialist batsman, with Paine behind the stumps, reverse-swept Root to complete a 70-ball fifty. The new ball, however, did eventually give England the wicket they craved. Chris Woakes got a delivery to deviate in the air outside off stump, with Smith edging an intended drive to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. As Smith walked back after a 207-ball innings including 14 fours, the cheers at last drowned out the jeers. Wade, who overturned an lbw decision on 69, reverse-swept Root for the 15th four of his innings to complete a 131-ball hundred, his third in Tests. He holed out off Ben Stokes soon afterwards but it scarcely made any difference, with James Pattinson belting Broad for one of four sixes in his rapid 47 not out as England became increasingly ragged in the field.

