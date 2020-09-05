England vs Australia, 1st T20I at Southampton, Highlights: As it happened

England Win!! Despite Australia's brilliant start they fall just short as England win by 2 runs. Marcus Stoinis' efforts are in vain in the final over as Australia collapse after the departure of the top 3. England lead the series 1-0.

SIX! Marcus Stoinis has swung hard off a length ball from Curran and that's landed up well back over cover. Australia back in it with 9 needed from 4. Brute power from Stoinis.

OUT! Huge over for England as Jordan bowls well and then runs out Agar by milimeters. Terrible running from Agar and Australia have lost all the momentum from the start. 15 needed of the final over.

OUT! Wood strikes and Alex Carey has been cleaned up on the angle from round the wicket. Superb from Wood. England are fighting back and how. Australia 133/5.

OUT! Fast and straight on the stumps from Archer and Warner misses. England get the important breakthrough as Warner is cleaned up for 58. Australia 129/4.

OUT! Maxwell is gone for 1, terrible shot of Rashid's final delivery. Slaps it straight to the fielder. Australia are 127/3 after 15 overs. England will feel they have a chance now.

OUT! Smith looks to go for another big shot but does not connect well on the sweep and Jonny Bairstow takes a good catch in the deep. Rashid finally has a wicket. Australia 124/2.

SIX! And that's some way to welcome Moeen Ali to the attack. Smith dances down the track and he's lofted well back into the empty stands at long off! Grand shot through and through.

Fifty! Warner finishes the over with a quick two and then a single to square leg to bring up his half century. He's been brilliant this evening.

Four and Four! Short and fast from Wood and Steve Smith gets off the mark with a swivel and pick up. Wood bowled that at 94mph and fine leg and square leg had no chance. Pulled powerfully in front of square after that and a misfield from Banton gives away another boundary.

OUT! Archer back into the attack and finally gets Finch at the end of the over. A short one before to soften him up before an invitation to drive goes straight into the hands of Jordan at mid off. Australia 98/1 after 11 with Finch gone for 46.

SIX and FOUR and FOUR! Rashid throws up the wrong un but Finch picked it and slog swept with his new bat and it's gone well back into the stands. Huge huge hit! Rashid fires it in fast and Finch then goes inside out through cover and beats the two men at the fence. Four more. Excellent batting. And he ends the over with a repeat of the inside out shot, this time over cover. One's forgotten Warner's miscued reverse sweep early in the over with the Finch show. 17 from it, Australia are 87/0 after 9 overs.

Australia definitely up and running and you would not think they've not played since March. 10 runs of Curran's over without a boundary as Warner and Finch show off their sharp running between the wickets. Australia 70/0 after 8 and need 93 off 12 overs with all their wickets in tact. Tough task from here on in for England.

Back to Jordan who's put it in the arc for Finch who gives the new bat a good try and the reward is four, he tried it again later when he went inside out and got a couple though for that. 10 runs of the over, Australia 55/0 after 6 overs.

Chris Jordan comes into the attack and mixes up the pace a bit but Australia still keep the runrate going. One bad ball outside off to Warner though was flayed through the point region after which he almost got caught out with a loopy full toss. He finishes short and wide to Finch and it's a second boundary in his first over. Australia 41/0.

FOUR! Jordan ends the final over with a four and the hosts finish the first innings at 162-7. Australia will be the happier of the two sides going into the break and will likely back themselves to chase this target down. Find out in a few minutes how the visitors fare in the second innings.

OUT! Malan again goes for a big shot but finds Smith at long-off. His 66 has been key to England's cause today though, so fair play to the batsman. England will want to finish strong now.