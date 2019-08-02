OUT! This was coming! Jason Roy edges Pattinson as he tries to withdraw from the shot outside off stump. Steve Smith has taken a sharp low catch to complete the first wicket. England are 22/1.
15:57 (IST)
Pattinson has been brilliant since the start of play and has attacked the batsmen with four slips. He's got Joe Root to deal with now and he's stuck to the attacking field. Can he strike again?
15:04 (IST)
Well we are less than half an hour away from the start of Day 2 at Edgbaston, not a ground Australia are very fond of actually. The Australian's started Day 1 badly, but Steve Smith in his inimitable style helped his side claw back and set up what is likely to be yet another brilliant day of Test cricket.
A distraught James Anderson apologised to his England teammates after pulling up injured on day one of the opening Ashes Test against Australia, fellow quick Stuart Broad has revealed.
England Vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 2: Pattinson Removes Roy as Australia Strike Early
15:57 (IST)
Pattinson has been brilliant since the start of play and has attacked the batsmen with four slips. He's got Joe Root to deal with now and he's stuck to the attacking field. Can he strike again?
15:04 (IST)
Well we are less than half an hour away from the start of Day 2 at Edgbaston, not a ground Australia are very fond of actually. The Australian's started Day 1 badly, but Steve Smith in his inimitable style helped his side claw back and set up what is likely to be yet another brilliant day of Test cricket.
Ashes 2019 | Anderson Apologised to Team After Injury: Broad
A distraught James Anderson apologised to his England teammates after pulling up injured on day one of the opening Ashes Test against Australia, fellow quick Stuart Broad has revealed.
14:52 (IST)
On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson did not have the best of days at Edgbaston, with as many as seven umpiring errors made through the course of the Australian innings. David Warner was involved in three of them – a caught behind not given, an incorrect LBW decision, followed by another resulting in the southpaw’s dismissal. Later in the innings, Peter Siddle was adjudged LBW off Chris Woakes but a review revealed a massive inside edge.
"Surely (English umpire) Richard Kettleborough and the like would want to be umpiring the best series,” Ponting further added, “The best umpires can end up missing out on all the big tournaments. It could force umpires into retirement a bit early as well when someone like (former Australian umpire) Simon Taufel is spending most of his life (overseas), which is a bit harder than spending your time in Australia."
14:49 (IST)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is part of the MCC’s influential Cricket Committee, believes it is time for the game to reconsider the need for neutral umpires in international cricket.
"I would like to think the game has come far enough now for the game to not have neutral umpires. People might say that with all the technology we’ve got now, it doesn’t matter that much. But it’s not a good spectacle when pretty obviously wrong decisions are made. There’s been a lot a negativity about the DRS over the years, but we’re pretty lucky that we had it last night. It’s already been spoken about a lot among the players. If it’s not brought up (at that next MCC meeting), I’ll make sure it’s added to the agenda," Ponting told cricket.com.au
14:43 (IST)
Smith's 24th Test century was the star batsman's first international hundred since he returned to Australia duty during a World Cup where he made 85 in last month's Edgbaston semi-final defeat by eventual champions England. "There were times throughout the last 15 months where I didn't know if I was ever going to play cricket again," Smith, renowned for his obsessive devotion to the sport, told reporters after stumps.
"I lost a bit of love for it at one point, particularly when I had my elbow operation. It was really bizarre that it was the day I got the brace off my elbow, I found a love for it again. I don't know what it was, it was like a trigger that just said 'right I'm ready to go again, I want to play and I want to go out and play for Australia and make people proud and just do what I love doing'.
14:37 (IST)
McGrath added that it was disappointing from that particular section of the crowd but said that the players themselves had moved on from the scandal. "You’d expect that at the start," he said. "It was always going to be built up and quite hostile and they were going to give (them) a hard time. We saw it in the World Cup. But it’s 16 months ago. People make mistakes, they paid the penalty and they’ve moved on. To see people boo him when he got a hundred, an exceptional innings, is a little bit disappointing. But that’s the way it goes."
14:32 (IST)
Certain sections of the crowd at Edgaston have come under criticism from former cricketers for their behavior after Steve Smith scored a sensational century on the opening day of the first Ashes Test. Speaking on the BBC, former England skipper Michael Vaughan and legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath said the boos for Smith, Warner and Bancroft were predictable, but the former asserted that the ones who continued to boo Smith despite produce an all-time great Ashes innings had crossed a line. "When he strolls out at number four, I get the boos," Vaughan said. "But when someone like that gets a fifty and a hundred and then gets booed off the pitch, come on. We’ve got to be better than that. Sometimes you’ve just got to accept that greatness is in front of you. Today, I thought we saw one of the great, great Test innings."
14:30 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between England and Australia in Edgbaston. Australia were bowled out on the first day for 284 after a brilliant century from Steve Smith, which helped them ressurect their innings from 122/8. England faced a couple of overs at the end of the day and survived the late charge. Australia's bowlers however will be looking to strike early on Day 2 and continue to stay ahead of their opponents in this contest. Get set for another cracking day of Test cricket.
