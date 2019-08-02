starts in
England Vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 2: Pattinson Removes Roy as Australia Strike Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 2, 2019, 3:56 PM IST

AUS vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 - 05 Aug, 2019

Australia

284

(80.4) RR 3.52

Australia Australia Captain
v/s
England England Captain
England

22/1

(7.5) RR 2.80

England trail by 262 runs, MIN. 84.1 Overs Left Today

15:57 (IST)

Pattinson has been brilliant since the start of play and has attacked the batsmen with four slips. He's got Joe Root to deal with now and he's stuck to the attacking field. Can he strike again? 

15:55 (IST)

OUT! This was coming! Jason Roy edges Pattinson as he tries to withdraw from the shot outside off stump. Steve Smith has taken a sharp low catch to complete the first wicket. England are 22/1. 

15:49 (IST)

Four! Half-volley on leg stump from Pat Cummins at Burns and he's pounced on it! Crisp flick shot through the leg side for another boundary. 

15:47 (IST)

Pattinson returns and bowls out a maiden over in his second. He's found the edge of Roy's bat again and it almost carried since Roy does not play with soft hands. England after four overs on Day 2 have added 8 runs and are 18/0. 

15:45 (IST)

Meanwhile, Anderson was out there before play began with the England physio doing some running around. It is unlikely that he’d be running like that as seen if the injury was serious according to Michael Atherton. But we will wait for the official word and update once we have something on him. 

15:40 (IST)

Four! Slightly full outside the off stump and Rory Burns drives it through point for a boundary! Australia won't want too many boundaries but will be encouraged by the batsmen playing their shots.

15:38 (IST)

James Pattinson in from the other end, induces the edge from Jason Roy which flies through the slips for a streaky boundary. Roy's approach would suggest he is looking for the cover drive but has not been allowed to have a go. England are 14/0. 

15:33 (IST)

Pat Cummins, who touched the 90mph mark last night, is through with the first over of the day and makes Burns play more often that not. Absolutely on the money for the first maiden of the day. England are 10/0. 

15:29 (IST)

The batsmen, Jason Roy and Rory Burns, are walking out now for the start of Day 2. Australia will no doubt be looking for early wickets here. 

15:04 (IST)

Well we are less than half an hour away from the start of Day 2 at Edgbaston, not a ground Australia are very fond of actually. The Australian's started Day 1 badly, but Steve Smith in his inimitable style helped his side claw back and set up what is likely to be yet another brilliant day of Test cricket. 

14:59 (IST)
A distraught James Anderson apologised to his England teammates after pulling up injured on day one of the opening Ashes Test against Australia, fellow quick Stuart Broad has revealed.

14:58 (IST)

STAT: Average Partnership for the first wicket for England at home since 2016 is 30.75. Among the major Test playing nations Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and India have a higher corresponding average in this period. England for this period (23 Tests) have had only one century partnership for the opening wicket. 

14:52 (IST)

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson did not have the best of days at Edgbaston, with as many as seven umpiring errors made through the course of the Australian innings. David Warner was involved in three of them – a caught behind not given, an incorrect LBW decision, followed by another resulting in the southpaw’s dismissal. Later in the innings, Peter Siddle was adjudged LBW off Chris Woakes but a review revealed a massive inside edge.

"Surely (English umpire) Richard Kettleborough and the like would want to be umpiring the best series,” Ponting further added, “The best umpires can end up missing out on all the big tournaments. It could force umpires into retirement a bit early as well when someone like (former Australian umpire) Simon Taufel is spending most of his life (overseas), which is a bit harder than spending your time in Australia."

14:49 (IST)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is part of the MCC’s influential Cricket Committee, believes it is time for the game to reconsider the need for neutral umpires in international cricket.

"I would like to think the game has come far enough now for the game to not have neutral umpires. People might say that with all the technology we’ve got now, it doesn’t matter that much. But it’s not a good spectacle when pretty obviously wrong decisions are made. There’s been a lot a negativity about the DRS over the years, but we’re pretty lucky that we had it last night. It’s already been spoken about a lot among the players. If it’s not brought up (at that next MCC meeting), I’ll make sure it’s added to the agenda," Ponting told cricket.com.au

14:43 (IST)

Smith's 24th Test century was the star batsman's first international hundred since he returned to Australia duty during a World Cup where he made 85 in last month's Edgbaston semi-final defeat by eventual champions England. "There were times throughout the last 15 months where I didn't know if I was ever going to play cricket again," Smith, renowned for his obsessive devotion to the sport, told reporters after stumps.

"I lost a bit of love for it at one point, particularly when I had my elbow operation. It was really bizarre that it was the day I got the brace off my elbow, I found a love for it again. I don't know what it was, it was like a trigger that just said 'right I'm ready to go again, I want to play and I want to go out and play for Australia and make people proud and just do what I love doing'.

14:37 (IST)

McGrath added that it was disappointing from that particular section of the crowd but said that the players themselves had moved on from the scandal. "You’d expect that at the start," he said. "It was always going to be built up and quite hostile and they were going to give (them) a hard time. We saw it in the World Cup. But it’s 16 months ago. People make mistakes, they paid the penalty and they’ve moved on. To see people boo him when he got a hundred, an exceptional innings, is a little bit disappointing. But that’s the way it goes."

14:32 (IST)

Certain sections of the crowd at Edgaston have come under criticism from former cricketers for their behavior after Steve Smith scored a sensational century on the opening day of the first Ashes Test. Speaking on the BBC, former England skipper Michael Vaughan and legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath said the boos for Smith, Warner and Bancroft were predictable, but the former asserted that the ones who continued to boo Smith despite produce an all-time great Ashes innings had crossed a line. "When he strolls out at number four, I get the boos," Vaughan said. "But when someone like that gets a fifty and a hundred and then gets booed off the pitch, come on. We’ve got to be better than that. Sometimes you’ve just got to accept that greatness is in front of you. Today, I thought we saw one of the great, great Test innings."

14:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between England and Australia in Edgbaston. Australia were bowled out on the first day for 284 after a brilliant century from Steve Smith, which helped them ressurect their innings from 122/8. England faced a couple of overs at the end of the day and survived the late charge. Australia's bowlers however will be looking to strike early on Day 2 and continue to stay ahead of their opponents in this contest. Get set for another cracking day of Test cricket. 

England Vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 2: Pattinson Removes Roy as Australia Strike Early

England vs Australia, Latest Updates: OUT! This was coming! Jason Roy edges Pattinson as he tries to withdraw from the shot outside off stump. Steve Smith has taken a sharp low catch to complete the first wicket. England are 22/1.

Day 1 Round-up: Steve Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred before Australia were bowled out for 284 on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday (August 1).

England openers Rory Burns and Jason Roy safely negotiated two over before the close of play to finish at 10 for no loss to trail Australia by 274 runs after the first day's play. Pat Cummins and James Pattinson bowled an over each for Australia.

The former Australia captain was playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Australia were struggling at 17-2 when Smith walked in to bat after current captain Tim Paine won the toss.

And they were in dire straits at 122-8. But their last two wickets more than doubled the score before Smith was last man out for 144 - his 24th Test century.

Stuart Broad, who eventually bowled Smith, led England's attack with 5-86 in an innings in which 37-year-old spearhead James Anderson only managed four overs before leaving the field with a calf injury.

Earlier, Broad and Chris Woakes tore through Australia's batting line-up on the opening day of the first Ashes Test on Thursday, with Steve Smith fighting a lone battle to keep the rampant World Cup winners at bay.

The visitors were struggling at 154-8 at tea in the game at Edgbaston, with Broad (4-38) and Woakes (3-35) sharing seven wickets between them. Smith, one of three Australia players returning to Test action after serving lengthy bans for ball-tampering, was unbeaten on 66 as rain started to fall during the interval.

England's performance was especially impressive given James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, bowled just four overs before going for a scan on a right calf injury. Australia struggled to combat the moving ball in English conditions but the true worth of their score will only become apparent when England, shot out for just 85 by Ireland at Lord's last week, bat.

Joe Root's buoyant side are looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss for the Ashes holders, looking to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, and took the bold decision to bat first. A partisan crowd booed the visitors when they walked out for the pre-match anthem ceremony.

David Warner and Smith at least knew what to expect, having been given similar rough treatment during the recent World Cup, which saw England beat defending champions Australia in an Edgbaston semi-final.

Dangerous left-handed opener Warner was lbw to Broad for two and did not bother with a review, even though technology suggested the ball would have missed leg stump. As the initial exultant cheers from the crowd at an early wicket died down, Warner was subjected to a prolonged chorus of boos on his walk back to the pavilion, with spectators in the Hollies Stand waving strips of sandpaper and shouting "cheerio".

Fellow opener Cameron Bancroft, who was banned along with Smith and Warner after he applied sandpaper to the ball during a Test in Cape Town last year, hit two boundaries but then edged a fine Broad delivery that bounced and cut away to England captain Root at first slip.

The combination of Bancroft departing and Smith walking in to bat prompted the loudest jeers of the morning. Usman Khawaja then departed for 13, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Woakes although, in an innings where the umpires had several decisions overturned, England needed a review to confirm a dismissal that left Australia 35-3.

Smith and Travis Head saw Australia to a lunch score of 83-3. But a fourth-wicket stand of 64 ended when Head was lbw to Woakes for 35, with new batsman Matthew Wade falling in similar fashion to leave Australia 105-5.

In between those dismissals, Smith successfully reviewed after being given out lbw for 34 to Broad after not playing a shot. He was in dire need of solid support but wicketkeeper Paine fell for just five when he carelessly hooked Broad to deep square leg.

An undaunted Smith completed a 119-ball fifty featuring just four fours, with Peter Siddle seven not out at tea after overturning an lbw decision on nought following a clear inside edge. Australia have not won a match of any kind at Edgbaston since 2001, while England have won their past 11 internationals at the Birmingham ground.

The match is the first of the ICC's new World Test Championship, with players' names and squad numbers displayed on the backs of their shirts for the first time in 142 years of Test cricket.

Ashes-holders Australia are looking to win their first Test series away to England for 18 years.

