England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 3: Cummins Gets Rid of Stokes

OUT! Ben Stokes departs right on 50 from 96 balls, caught by Tim Paine off the bowling of Cummins. That's the wicket they wanted, and the Aussies finally have something to cheer for this morning. Jonny Bairstow is the next batsman in, and England are 282/5.
16:02 (IST)
Stokes brings up his 18th fifty in Test cricket. He's having a pretty good summer, Ben Stokes, and he's really stepped up to be the man for the occasion for England across every format. England are now 282/4, and trail by just two runs.
14:11 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the third day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston. The hosts led the counter attack on the second day with Rory Burns batting out of his skin to score a very valuable maiden Test hundred, while captain Joe Root scored another half century but failed to convert that into a big score. Australia's bowlers managed only four wickets and on day 3 they will be keen for more success with the second new ball which they took late last evening. We expect a cracker of a third day, so stay tuned!
16:08 (IST)
15:58 (IST)
Stokes is now starting to come into his own, typified by a beautiful on-drive off the bowling of Cummins. And then another ball goes trickling down the third man region to add to Australia's frustration.
Stokes has played 56% on the off-side in this innings, opening up his stance and playing even some of the straighter balls he's faced in that area. Across his career, he typically plays 44% through the off-side. #Ashes
The first session is going to be a real battle of attrition. The Australian bowlers have already started throwing in the bouncers for good measure, but Burns and Stokes aren't among those to get rattled too easily. As Pat Cummins finishes another over, England now trail by just 13 runs. A few play and misses in that last over.
15:39 (IST)
Pat Cummins completes Australia's second over and it looks like it will be the pair of him and Pattinson trying to get that crucial English wicket, with the hosts now on 269/4. Not a long way to go for them to overtake Australia's score.
15:35 (IST)
A maiden over from James Pattinson first up, and if it is anything to go by then we are in for an exciting day. The fourth ball of the over saw quite unnatural swing, and the English batsmen will have to be careful of how things might play up going forward. 268/4.
15:30 (IST)
James Pattinson is raring to go after registering figures of 2/54 on Day 2, Rory Burns is taking strike batting on 125. How far can he go with Ben Stokes at the other end? Ball one, coming up!
In the last three years, James Pattinson has bowled more than 20 overs in an innings on just four occasions. England will be eager to keep Australia in the field, and put Pattinson's fitness record under the microscope. #Ashes
Team mentor Steve Waugh believes Australia’s bowlers just need to stick to their task on the third day of the first Ashes Test and look for some early breakthroughs to get right back into the match.
The tourists were on the back foot after the second day at Edgbaston after England’s Rory Burns hit an unbeaten 125 to lead his side to 267 for four, a first-innings deficit of 17 runs with six wickets in hand.
Australia have fielded an experimental bowling attack in Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon and former test captain Waugh thought that the day could have looked very different had a bit of luck gone their way.
“I really can’t fault our bowlers today or the effort in the field,” he told reporters.
“Early in the day Pattinson hitting the stumps, maybe the referral we got wrong, we could have had them three or four down at lunch and it might’ve been a totally different day. I think our bowlers’ efforts were really good. If they can do the same thing tomorrow, get a couple edges first up, it could be totally different.”
15:01 (IST)
England are quietly optimistic about their veteran fast bowler James Anderson’s calf injury, and are hoping he can still feature in the on-going Ashes Test in Edgbaston, especially with Mark Wood ruled out as well. Anderson bowled only four overs on day one of the first Ashes Test before being sent to hospital for scans. He reported “tightness” in the same right calf that was torn while playing for Lancashire at the end of June, which forced him to miss a month of cricket. Anderson was seen jogging and going through some basic drills with the physio before play began on Day 2 and was also seen batting in the nets in preparation for his duties as No. 11, a report in The Guardian stated.
14:50 (IST)
Siddle, who starred in the intra-squad game and was surprisingly picked ahead of Starc and Hazlewood, to partner Pat Cummins and James Pattinson finished with figures of 1/43 in 21 overs. Ponting was impressed with how the Victorian performed on Friday, but said his style of bowling may become less effective later in the match on a pitch that is vastly different to the one in the warm-up game.
"I must admit, I was surprised that one of Hazlewood or Starc didn’t play," he said. "But the feedback coming out of that (warm-up) game was how impressive Siddle was and that he bowled unbelievably well. I can understand why he was picked. He did bowl well (on Friday), he was asking a lot of questions and challenging the batters. When he was named in the squad, the first thing I thought was 'they'll wait to get the conditions that might be a bit greener or overcast'. They've gone with him in this first Test, probably on the form in the warm-up game and his form with Essex. When Tests come to the fourth and fifth day when there's going to be very little in the wicket for him, I think that’s when he'll find it hard. He hasn't got the penetration that Hazlewood and Starc have got so he has to do other things exceptionally well to get wickets, like bowl a lot of maiden overs and build pressure. It'll be hard to get a breakthrough as this wicket flattens out."
14:41 (IST)
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes it is the Australian batsmen who are more at fault for England’s strong position in Edgbaston after the first two days of the first Ashes Test and not the bowlers. According to Ponting there will be a rethink in the bowling attack if England’s batsmen continue to prosper, but also added that it’s too early to be questioning the bowlers.
"We’ll wait and see at the end of the Test match," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "If they lose because they haven’t had much penetration with the ball, I think they’ll think about it. But at the end of the day, it’s the batting in the first innings that has let the team down so far. You take Steve Smith out of that first innings and it was pretty bad. I don’t think they’ll be talking too much about the bowling yet."
14:33 (IST)
Rory Burns said maintaining faith in his distinctive batting style had been the key to a maiden Test hundred that left England well-placed in their Ashes opener against Australia at Edgbaston.
"I literally buried my head in the sand to all sorts comments, media that sort of stuff," Burns, whose innings has now lasted nearly seven hours, told reporters after Friday's close of play.
"I just tried to get myself around people that back me –- team-mates, coaches. It's quite hard to put into words, to be an Ashes cricketer in the first place is a wonderful thing," he said. "We connected with some past players, some of the 2005 (England) winners the night before and I was literally ready to run through a brick wall at that stage and get right in amongst it. The night before I probably played my first ball a few times and probably celebrated a hundred a few times. To get over the line today is a wonderful feeling," added Burns, who spent 36 balls in the 90s before a quick single off spinner Nathan Lyon saw him to three figures.
14:23 (IST)
In common with many English cricketers before him, Burns spent time at a formative stage in his career in Australia and he said the advice he had received at an Adelaide academy run by former national team coach Darren Lehmann had been invaluable. "The guy who heads it up there always used to say 'find a way' and that's probably something that stood me in good stead throughout my career."
14:19 (IST)
Guess who can't wait for the umpires to say Play!
Rory Burns, set to resume on 125 after batting through day two, out working in the nets at Edgbaston with Graham Thorpe this morning. Bit of a crowd watching too
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the third day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston. The hosts led the counter attack on the second day with Rory Burns batting out of his skin to score a very valuable maiden Test hundred, while captain Joe Root scored another half century but failed to convert that into a big score. Australia's bowlers managed only four wickets and on day 3 they will be keen for more success with the second new ball which they took late last evening. We expect a cracker of a third day, so stay tuned!
England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 3: Cummins Gets Rid of Stokes
LIVE
AUS vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 - 05 Aug, 2019
Australia
284
(80.4) RR 3.52
England
287/5
(98.5) RR 2.90
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
15:58 (IST)
Stokes is now starting to come into his own, typified by a beautiful on-drive off the bowling of Cummins. And then another ball goes trickling down the third man region to add to Australia's frustration.
15:48 (IST)
The first session is going to be a real battle of attrition. The Australian bowlers have already started throwing in the bouncers for good measure, but Burns and Stokes aren't among those to get rattled too easily. As Pat Cummins finishes another over, England now trail by just 13 runs. A few play and misses in that last over.
15:39 (IST)
Pat Cummins completes Australia's second over and it looks like it will be the pair of him and Pattinson trying to get that crucial English wicket, with the hosts now on 269/4. Not a long way to go for them to overtake Australia's score.
15:35 (IST)
A maiden over from James Pattinson first up, and if it is anything to go by then we are in for an exciting day. The fourth ball of the over saw quite unnatural swing, and the English batsmen will have to be careful of how things might play up going forward. 268/4.
15:30 (IST)
James Pattinson is raring to go after registering figures of 2/54 on Day 2, Rory Burns is taking strike batting on 125. How far can he go with Ben Stokes at the other end? Ball one, coming up!
15:19 (IST)
14:19 (IST)Guess who can't wait for the umpires to say Play!
