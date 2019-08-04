England vs Australia, Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 4: Australia Look to Build on Lead

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 4 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia! The match is evenly poised on a knife-edge with either side having the chance to tip the scales in their favour today. England will be looking to get some early wickets, especially that of a certain Steve Smith. On the other hand, Australia will be relying on their former skipper and the first innings centurion to do the bulk of the scoring and take a sizeable lead.
14:58 (IST)
16:54 (IST)
Steve Smith! One runs out of superlatives to describe him. Joe Denly's spin is now being employed, but Smith looks at supreme ease. playing him perfectly. It would be easy to want to immediately take advantage of the part-timer and charge down the wicket at every opportunity, but Smith knows better than to do that. 190/3 as we're about half an hour away from lunch.
16:35 (IST)
Drinks have been called for. The cricket ball is 47 overs old now, and it's time for England to regroup, think and have a chat about how they need to alter their plans while going into the rest of the session. The score is 176/3.
16:27 (IST)
Ben Stokes has been brought into the bowling attack, with the obvious view of trying to break this Australian partnership. For the last couple of days, it has looked extremely flat for the seamers, almost like a sub continental wicket to an extent. But if there's any Englishman who can make the ball talk in conditions such as these, it's Stokes.
16:20 (IST)
Smith has slowly trudged on to 63 here and he's looking set to make this a Test match to remember for him on a personal level. The match can turn within a matter of balls, but the way it is going right now, all Australian hopes are currently pinned on Smith, and he's doing more than enough to repay the faith, as he knocks another Moeen Ali delivery for four. The score reads 168/3, and the lead is 78.
16:08 (IST)
The partnership between Head and Smith has moved to 80 now, and the duo are looking like they are going to be set for the long haul. Amid the proceedings, the condition of the ball is being assessed once again, but the umpires decree that play should continue with the one already being used. Australia are 155/3.
Moeen Ali has been brought into the attack, and after Aleem Dar inspects the ball, Ali can't seem to make it stop talking off the pitch! His guile is going to pose a threat to Australia. The score reads 136/3.
15:42 (IST)
What a second over from Stuart Broad! He makes the ball talk, nipping off the pitch at will and beating Head's bat on a couple of occasions. In the process, Smith takes a single and brings up his fifty, off 69 balls. A decent strike-rate, that. Another century on the cards for the Aussie?
15:36 (IST)
We are through the first over of the day, with Steve Smith (46) and Travis Head (21) having taken strike. Overcast conditions here at Edgbaston, and we can hope for some movement due to the early day moisture in the pitch.
15:17 (IST)
Day three was not without banter, particularly involving Australian batsman David Warner. He's gotten used to the jibes that he gets from the crowd, especially when in England, and when it happened while Warner was fielding near the boundary, he playfully pulled out his pockets in a spontaneous show of transparency, while having a good laugh about it too. Ashes cricket might be competitive, but it has its fair share of light moments too!
15:11 (IST)
It has been confirmed that England quick James Anderson will not take any further part with the ball in this match, and will only step on to the field if he is required to go out as a batsman. That will certainly be a big blow for England, who will be hoping to knock over Australia as quickly as possible. With a lead of 34 runs and three wickets already having fallen down, the importance of the first session of Day 4 cannot be stressed enough.
14:58 (IST)
16:00 (IST)
15:49 (IST)
15:42 (IST)
15:36 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
15:11 (IST)
14:58 (IST)
