England vs Australia, Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 4: Australia Look to Build on Lead

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 4, 2019, 4:54 PM IST

AUS vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 - 05 Aug, 2019

Australia

284

(80.4) RR 3.52

Australia Australia Captain
v/s
England England Captain
England

374

(135.5) RR 2.75

Australia lead by 101 runs, MIN. 70.2 Overs Left Today

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 4 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia! The match is evenly poised on a knife-edge with either side having the chance to tip the scales in their favour today. England will be looking to get some early wickets, especially that of a certain Steve Smith. On the other hand, Australia will be relying on their former skipper and the first innings centurion to do the bulk of the scoring and take a sizeable lead. 

16:54 (IST)

Steve Smith! One runs out of superlatives to describe him. Joe Denly's spin is now being employed, but Smith looks at supreme ease. playing him perfectly. It would be easy to want to immediately take advantage of the part-timer and charge down the wicket at every opportunity, but Smith knows better than to do that. 190/3 as we're about half an hour away from lunch.

16:35 (IST)

Drinks have been called for. The cricket ball is 47 overs old now, and it's time for England to regroup, think and have a chat about how they need to alter their plans while going into the rest of the session. The score is 176/3.

16:27 (IST)

Ben Stokes has been brought into the bowling attack, with the obvious view of trying to break this Australian partnership. For the last couple of days, it has looked extremely flat for the seamers, almost like a sub continental wicket to an extent. But if there's any Englishman who can make the ball talk in conditions such as these, it's Stokes.

16:20 (IST)

Smith has slowly trudged on to 63 here and he's looking set to make this a Test match to remember for him on a personal level. The match can turn within a matter of balls, but the way it is going right now, all Australian hopes are currently pinned on Smith, and he's doing more than enough to repay the faith, as he knocks another Moeen Ali delivery for four. The score reads 168/3, and the lead is 78.

16:08 (IST)

The partnership between Head and Smith has moved to 80 now, and the duo are looking like they are going to be set for the long haul. Amid the proceedings, the condition of the ball is being assessed once again, but the umpires decree that play should continue with the one already being used. Australia are 155/3.

16:00 (IST)

Quite the dilemma this, for England.

15:49 (IST)

Moeen Ali has been brought into the attack, and after Aleem Dar inspects the ball, Ali can't seem to make it stop talking off the pitch! His guile is going to pose a threat to Australia. The score reads 136/3.

15:42 (IST)

What a second over from Stuart Broad! He makes the ball talk, nipping off the pitch at will and beating Head's bat on a couple of occasions. In the process, Smith takes a single and brings up his fifty, off 69 balls. A decent strike-rate, that. Another century on the cards for the Aussie?

15:36 (IST)

We are through the first over of the day, with Steve Smith (46) and Travis Head (21) having taken strike. Overcast conditions here at Edgbaston, and we can hope for some movement due to the early day moisture in the pitch.

15:17 (IST)

Day three was not without banter, particularly involving Australian batsman David Warner. He's gotten used to the jibes that he gets from the crowd, especially when in England, and when it happened while Warner was fielding near the boundary, he playfully pulled out his pockets in a spontaneous show of transparency, while having a good laugh about it too. Ashes cricket might be competitive, but it has its fair share of light moments too! 

15:11 (IST)

It has been confirmed that England quick James Anderson will not take any further part with the ball in this match, and will only step on to the field if he is required to go out as a batsman. That will certainly be a big blow for England, who will be hoping to knock over Australia as quickly as possible. With a lead of 34 runs and three wickets already having fallen down, the importance of the first session of Day 4 cannot be stressed enough.

14:58 (IST)

Australia were left hoping for another major innings from Steve Smith as England took charge of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

When bad light cut short the third day's play, Australia were 124-3 in their second innings -- a lead of just 34 runs.

Former captain Smith, who had made a superb 144 in the first innings of his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was 46 not out.

Travis Head was 21 not out, with the pair's stand worth 49 runs.

Ashes-holders Australia, looking to win their first series away to England in 18 years, were struggling at 27-2 after openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft -- also returning to Test duty after the ball-tampering scandal -- both fell in single figures.

In a match full of overturned decisions, England had to review umpire Joel Wilson's original not out verdict when Warner feathered a catch behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on eight to give Stuart Broad his 450th Test wicket.

Warner walked off to raucous chants of "Same old Aussies, always cheating" from England fans.

It was an important blow for Broad, who took 5-86 in Australia's first innings of 284 as new-ball partner James Anderson was absent with a calf injury that meant England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker only bowled four overs first time around.

Birmingham-born off-spinner Moeen Ali then had Bancroft lob a simple bat and pad catch to Jos Buttler at short leg.

Smith's arrival at the crease prompted a huge chorus of boos from England fans who earlier in the day had taunted him with chants of "Crying on the telly, we saw you crying on the telly" in a reference to the star batsman's emotional press conference in Sydney after he was sent home from South Africa.

Usman Khawaja might have been out for 11 but Buttler, now in the slips, failed to hold a tough chance off Moeen.

The left-hander made an attractive 40 but Khawaja was undone by Ben Stokes's second ball, a superb delivery that cut back sharply to have him caught behind.

- Struck on head -

Australia were now 75-3, still 15 runs behind.

Smith, on 41, was struck on the side of the head after missing an intended pull off a Stokes bouncer, but was passed fit to bat on by the Australia team doctor.

Soon afterwards, although the floodlights were on, the umpires decided it was too dark to continue and halted play shortly before heavy rain fell.

Earlier, England opener Rory Burns batted for nearly eight hours for 133 -- his maiden Test hundred -- in an innings of 374 featuring half-centuries from captain Joe Root (57) and vice-captain Stokes (50).

England lost three wickets for four runs to slump to 300-8 -- a lead of just 16 runs.

But a ninth-wicket partnership of 65 between Chris Woakes, who made 37 not out on his Warwickshire home ground, and Broad (29) boosted their total.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins took 3-84 in 33 overs on a placid but wearing pitch and off-spinner Nathan Lyon 3-112 in 43.5 overs.

England resumed on 267-4, 17 runs adrift, with Burns 125 not out and Stokes 38 not out.

Stokes was out for exactly 50 when he a loose cut off Cummins was caught behind by Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Lyon then finally ended left-hander Burns's marathon innings when a delivery that turned and bounced took the outside edge and was well caught by Paine.

Burns faced 312 balls, with 17 fours.

By contrast, new batsman Moeen lasted just five balls before he inexplicably shouldered arms to Lyon and was clean bowled for a duck.

Woakes and Broad's stand started with both batsmen on nought.

But Woakes hoisted Lyon for six and the pair accumulated runs steadily before Broad, who batted for nearly two hours, turned Cummins straight to long leg.

