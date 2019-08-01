England Vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 1: Smith, Head Look to Rebuild

End of the first session and Australia are 83 for 3. The visitors have weathered the storm after losing three wickets in no time. It was Broad who removed both Warner and Bancroft before Khawaja was sent back by Woakes. Smith and Head didn't look comfortable at start but are now scoring at a decent rate. The two will have to keep going, while England will look to break this stand before it starts to get threatening.
16:44 (IST)
Huge appeal for caught behind and England have gone for the review. This one moved away from the middle stump and the replays show that there was an outside edge. Khawaja was just trying to defend it. Khawaja will have to walk for 13. A very good review by Woakes and England.
16:07 (IST)
Another full delivery from Broad and Bancroft once again timed it straight down the ground for four. Broad however pulled his length a bit back on the very next delivery and Bancroft ended up edging it to the first slip. Got squared up a bit as there was no need to poke at it. Australia have lost both of their openers and it's Broad who's doing all the damage.
15:51 (IST)
Got him! Full and on the stumps from Broad and Warner wanted to work it through the leg side. He made no connection and the ball hit him right in front of the stumps. The height was never going to be an issue and Warner just walked off. Wait for a second, the replays show it was going to miss the leg stump. What a start this has been for Broad!
15:37 (IST)
Oh, wow! Broad starts with a very full delivery down the leg side and Warner tried to put some bat to it. Bairstow heard a noise but didn't go for the review. Replays later suggested that there was an edge. Lucky escape for Warner and Australia!
17:34 (IST)
End of the first session and Australia are 83 for 3. The visitors have weathered the storm after losing three wickets in no time. It was Broad who removed both Warner and Bancroft before Khawaja was sent back by Woakes. Smith and Head didn't look comfortable at start but are now scoring at a decent rate. The two will have to keep going, while England will look to break this stand before it starts to get threatening.
16:44 (IST)
Huge appeal for caught behind and England have gone for the review. This one moved away from the middle stump and the replays show that there was an outside edge. Khawaja was just trying to defend it. Khawaja will have to walk for 13. A very good review by Woakes and England.
16:07 (IST)
Another full delivery from Broad and Bancroft once again timed it straight down the ground for four. Broad however pulled his length a bit back on the very next delivery and Bancroft ended up edging it to the first slip. Got squared up a bit as there was no need to poke at it. Australia have lost both of their openers and it's Broad who's doing all the damage.
15:51 (IST)
Got him! Full and on the stumps from Broad and Warner wanted to work it through the leg side. He made no connection and the ball hit him right in front of the stumps. The height was never going to be an issue and Warner just walked off. Wait for a second, the replays show it was going to miss the leg stump. What a start this has been for Broad!
15:37 (IST)
Oh, wow! Broad starts with a very full delivery down the leg side and Warner tried to put some bat to it. Bairstow heard a noise but didn't go for the review. Replays later suggested that there was an edge. Lucky escape for Warner and Australia!
17:34 (IST)
End of the first session and Australia are 83 for 3. The visitors have weathered the storm after losing three wickets in no time. It was Broad who removed both Warner and Bancroft before Khawaja was sent back by Woakes. Smith and Head didn't look comfortable at start but are now scoring at a decent rate. The two will have to keep going, while England will look to break this stand before it starts to get threatening.
17:23 (IST)
Things have started to calm down and both Smith and Head are now moving along nicely. Stokes is struggling to get his line and length right and is leaking lot of runs. Five runs off this one, Australia are 78 for 3.
17:15 (IST)
Another one sliding down the leg side and Smith glances it very fine for three runs. On the very next ball, Head tries to do the same but makes no connection. The ball hits him on the thigh pad and runs down for four. This has been a good little period for Australia as the two have now added 37 runs.
17:10 (IST)
Time for some spin as Moeen Ali comes into the attack. Meanwhile, Head is starting to look comfortable as he cuts one past point for his third boundary. He then got a thick edge on the very next delivery that rolled towards the third man region for four. Head has moved to 24 and Australia are 65 for 3.
17:06 (IST)
Stokes drops one short and Head pulls it towards deep mid wicket for his first boundary. He then got one wide outside off that he timed past cover point for another four. Stokes hasn't looked at his best so far. End of 20 overs, Australia are 57 for 3.
17:04 (IST)
Woakes is moving the ball both ways. Meanwhile, Head finally got off the mark with a mistimed drive down the ground. He then got one down the leg side and worked it with ease for another two runs. This will help him settle down. Woakes then ended the over with another delivery sliding down the leg which kissed Smith's thigh pad and rolled towards fine leg fence for four.
16:58 (IST)
A very good comeback from Stokes. He is drawing Smith forward and also managed to beat him once. Australia need a big partnership here and both Smith and Head will try to be very careful. Australia are 37 for 3.
16:51 (IST)
Travis Head has come out to bat at No. 5 and England have a great chance of stamping their authority in this match. He plays out the entire over of Stokes who kept bowling way down the leg side. This is not how you welcome a new batsman. Australia are 36 for 3.
Khawaja gone, thin edge. Trouble for Aust. Head, Wade, Paine to come #Ashes
Huge appeal for caught behind and England have gone for the review. This one moved away from the middle stump and the replays show that there was an outside edge. Khawaja was just trying to defend it. Khawaja will have to walk for 13. A very good review by Woakes and England.
16:40 (IST)
Khawaja gets one on the leg stump and whips it through the on side for his second boundary. Stokes is trying to pin Khawaja on the front pad and he even did it once, but the ball had pitched outside leg.
16:37 (IST)
Ben Stokes has been brought into the attack.
16:33 (IST)
Shot! Khawaja now leans forward and times it to the left of mid-off for three runs. Runs are slowly starting to come for Australia and England will have to keep the pressure on them. If they can get one more wicket, England might expose the Australian middle-order which doesn't look strong on paper. End of 13 overs, Australia are 30 for 2.
16:27 (IST)
Smith looks all charged up as if he wants to prove a point. The moment Broad bowled one full, Smith opened the face of the bat and got a boundary towards the backward point region. Australia are 27 for 2.
16:23 (IST)
On the stumps and Smith works it through deep square leg to get off the mark with a boundary. Unlike Bancroft, Smith looks much settled when he shuffles and very rarely misses the ball.
16:19 (IST)
Broad is bowling really well at the moment. He also managed to beat Smith a couple of times but if England want to dominate this game they will have to get rid of this man because we all know what he can do once he gets set. End of 10 overs, Australia are 17 for 2.
16:15 (IST)
Good start this from the local boy Woakes. Kept it nice and tidy outside off. Australia are 17 for 2 and England are all over them at the moment.
16:13 (IST)
Rings a Bell?
Some atmosphere here at the 16th most atmospheric ground in the world... 😂🤷♂️
Both Warner and Bancroft have failed to make any impact in their return to Test cricket. Smith has now joined Khawaja in the middle, while Woakes has been brought back into the attack.
16:07 (IST)
Another full delivery from Broad and Bancroft once again timed it straight down the ground for four. Broad however pulled his length a bit back on the very next delivery and Bancroft ended up edging it to the first slip. Got squared up a bit as there was no need to poke at it. Australia have lost both of their openers and it's Broad who's doing all the damage.
A half-volley from Broad and Bancroft leans forward to push it down the ground for his first boundary. This will give him some confidence. Khawaja too got off the mark with a good-looking flick through deep mid-wicket.
15:57 (IST)
Welcome back, Warner!
David Warner's return to Ashes cricket
Ball 1 - caught behind, not out, no review Ball 7 - warned for batting in the wrong place Ball 10 - hit on pad, not out, reviewed, not out Ball 14 - hit on pad, out, missing leg, didn't review
Usman Khawaja has come out to bat at No. 3. The left-hander will be tested with both Anderson and Broad bowling well. Meanwhile, Bancroft is shuffling way too much and Anderson is looking to get him lbw. Australia are 3 for 1.
Odd that Warner didn't even stop for a moment to ponder how legsideish that was #Ashes
Got him! Full and on the stumps from Broad and Warner wanted to work it through the leg side. He made no connection and the ball hit him right in front of the stumps. The height was never going to be an issue and Warner just walked off. Wait for a second, the replays show it was going to miss the leg stump. What a start this has been for Broad!
15:46 (IST)
England have gone for a review. Broad managed to bring this one back in with the angle and it hit Warner in front of the stumps but looked like it was slightly higher. The replays suggested the same and England have lost a review.
15:44 (IST)
What bowling! Anderson dropped one around the off-stump line and it moved away from Warner who was looking to defend it but could get nowhere near the ball. The left-hander was standing way outside the crease and the umpire told him to be aware of the danger area. Three overs gone, Australia are 2 for no loss.
15:39 (IST)
Broad could have had Warner for a golden duck. What a start that would have been. The left-hander however managed to get off the mark with a solid push through the covers. Nervy start this from both the openers.
15:37 (IST)
Oh, wow! Broad starts with a very full delivery down the leg side and Warner tried to put some bat to it. Bairstow heard a noise but didn't go for the review. Replays later suggested that there was an edge. Lucky escape for Warner and Australia!
England Vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 1: Smith, Head Look to Rebuild
LUNCH
AUS vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 - 05 Aug, 2019
Australia
83/3
(27.0) RR 3.07
England
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
End of the first session and Australia are 83 for 3. The visitors have weathered the storm after losing three wickets in no time. It was Broad who removed both Warner and Bancroft before Khawaja was sent back by Woakes. Smith and Head didn't look comfortable at start but are now scoring at a decent rate. The two will have to keep going, while England will look to break this stand before it starts to get threatening.
Huge appeal for caught behind and England have gone for the review. This one moved away from the middle stump and the replays show that there was an outside edge. Khawaja was just trying to defend it. Khawaja will have to walk for 13. A very good review by Woakes and England.
Another full delivery from Broad and Bancroft once again timed it straight down the ground for four. Broad however pulled his length a bit back on the very next delivery and Bancroft ended up edging it to the first slip. Got squared up a bit as there was no need to poke at it. Australia have lost both of their openers and it's Broad who's doing all the damage.
Got him! Full and on the stumps from Broad and Warner wanted to work it through the leg side. He made no connection and the ball hit him right in front of the stumps. The height was never going to be an issue and Warner just walked off. Wait for a second, the replays show it was going to miss the leg stump. What a start this has been for Broad!
Oh, wow! Broad starts with a very full delivery down the leg side and Warner tried to put some bat to it. Bairstow heard a noise but didn't go for the review. Replays later suggested that there was an edge. Lucky escape for Warner and Australia!
17:34 (IST)
End of the first session and Australia are 83 for 3. The visitors have weathered the storm after losing three wickets in no time. It was Broad who removed both Warner and Bancroft before Khawaja was sent back by Woakes. Smith and Head didn't look comfortable at start but are now scoring at a decent rate. The two will have to keep going, while England will look to break this stand before it starts to get threatening.
17:23 (IST)
Things have started to calm down and both Smith and Head are now moving along nicely. Stokes is struggling to get his line and length right and is leaking lot of runs. Five runs off this one, Australia are 78 for 3.
17:15 (IST)
Another one sliding down the leg side and Smith glances it very fine for three runs. On the very next ball, Head tries to do the same but makes no connection. The ball hits him on the thigh pad and runs down for four. This has been a good little period for Australia as the two have now added 37 runs.
17:10 (IST)
Time for some spin as Moeen Ali comes into the attack. Meanwhile, Head is starting to look comfortable as he cuts one past point for his third boundary. He then got a thick edge on the very next delivery that rolled towards the third man region for four. Head has moved to 24 and Australia are 65 for 3.
17:06 (IST)
Stokes drops one short and Head pulls it towards deep mid wicket for his first boundary. He then got one wide outside off that he timed past cover point for another four. Stokes hasn't looked at his best so far. End of 20 overs, Australia are 57 for 3.
17:04 (IST)
Woakes is moving the ball both ways. Meanwhile, Head finally got off the mark with a mistimed drive down the ground. He then got one down the leg side and worked it with ease for another two runs. This will help him settle down. Woakes then ended the over with another delivery sliding down the leg which kissed Smith's thigh pad and rolled towards fine leg fence for four.
16:58 (IST)
A very good comeback from Stokes. He is drawing Smith forward and also managed to beat him once. Australia need a big partnership here and both Smith and Head will try to be very careful. Australia are 37 for 3.
16:51 (IST)
Travis Head has come out to bat at No. 5 and England have a great chance of stamping their authority in this match. He plays out the entire over of Stokes who kept bowling way down the leg side. This is not how you welcome a new batsman. Australia are 36 for 3.
16:44 (IST)
Huge appeal for caught behind and England have gone for the review. This one moved away from the middle stump and the replays show that there was an outside edge. Khawaja was just trying to defend it. Khawaja will have to walk for 13. A very good review by Woakes and England.
16:40 (IST)
Khawaja gets one on the leg stump and whips it through the on side for his second boundary. Stokes is trying to pin Khawaja on the front pad and he even did it once, but the ball had pitched outside leg.
16:37 (IST)
Ben Stokes has been brought into the attack.
16:33 (IST)
Shot! Khawaja now leans forward and times it to the left of mid-off for three runs. Runs are slowly starting to come for Australia and England will have to keep the pressure on them. If they can get one more wicket, England might expose the Australian middle-order which doesn't look strong on paper. End of 13 overs, Australia are 30 for 2.
16:27 (IST)
Smith looks all charged up as if he wants to prove a point. The moment Broad bowled one full, Smith opened the face of the bat and got a boundary towards the backward point region. Australia are 27 for 2.
16:23 (IST)
On the stumps and Smith works it through deep square leg to get off the mark with a boundary. Unlike Bancroft, Smith looks much settled when he shuffles and very rarely misses the ball.
16:19 (IST)
Broad is bowling really well at the moment. He also managed to beat Smith a couple of times but if England want to dominate this game they will have to get rid of this man because we all know what he can do once he gets set. End of 10 overs, Australia are 17 for 2.
16:15 (IST)
Good start this from the local boy Woakes. Kept it nice and tidy outside off. Australia are 17 for 2 and England are all over them at the moment.
16:13 (IST)
Rings a Bell?
16:11 (IST)
Both Warner and Bancroft have failed to make any impact in their return to Test cricket. Smith has now joined Khawaja in the middle, while Woakes has been brought back into the attack.
16:07 (IST)
Another full delivery from Broad and Bancroft once again timed it straight down the ground for four. Broad however pulled his length a bit back on the very next delivery and Bancroft ended up edging it to the first slip. Got squared up a bit as there was no need to poke at it. Australia have lost both of their openers and it's Broad who's doing all the damage.
16:00 (IST)
A half-volley from Broad and Bancroft leans forward to push it down the ground for his first boundary. This will give him some confidence. Khawaja too got off the mark with a good-looking flick through deep mid-wicket.
15:57 (IST)
Welcome back, Warner!
15:56 (IST)
Usman Khawaja has come out to bat at No. 3. The left-hander will be tested with both Anderson and Broad bowling well. Meanwhile, Bancroft is shuffling way too much and Anderson is looking to get him lbw. Australia are 3 for 1.
15:51 (IST)
Got him! Full and on the stumps from Broad and Warner wanted to work it through the leg side. He made no connection and the ball hit him right in front of the stumps. The height was never going to be an issue and Warner just walked off. Wait for a second, the replays show it was going to miss the leg stump. What a start this has been for Broad!
15:46 (IST)
England have gone for a review. Broad managed to bring this one back in with the angle and it hit Warner in front of the stumps but looked like it was slightly higher. The replays suggested the same and England have lost a review.
15:44 (IST)
What bowling! Anderson dropped one around the off-stump line and it moved away from Warner who was looking to defend it but could get nowhere near the ball. The left-hander was standing way outside the crease and the umpire told him to be aware of the danger area. Three overs gone, Australia are 2 for no loss.
15:39 (IST)
Broad could have had Warner for a golden duck. What a start that would have been. The left-hander however managed to get off the mark with a solid push through the covers. Nervy start this from both the openers.
15:37 (IST)
Oh, wow! Broad starts with a very full delivery down the leg side and Warner tried to put some bat to it. Bairstow heard a noise but didn't go for the review. Replays later suggested that there was an edge. Lucky escape for Warner and Australia!
LOAD MORE
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings