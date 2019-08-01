starts in
England Vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Match at Birmingham, Day 1: Smith, Head Look to Rebuild

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 1, 2019, 5:34 PM IST

LUNCH

AUS vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 - 05 Aug, 2019

Australia

83/3

(27.0) RR 3.07

Australia Australia Captain
v/s
England England Captain
England

MIN. 63.0 Overs Left Today

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:34 (IST)

    End of the first session and Australia are 83 for 3. The visitors have weathered the storm after losing three wickets in no time. It was Broad who removed both Warner and Bancroft before Khawaja was sent back by Woakes. Smith and Head didn't look comfortable at start but are now scoring at a decent rate. The two will have to keep going, while England will look to break this stand before it starts to get threatening. 

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Huge appeal for caught behind and England have gone for the review. This one moved away from the middle stump and the replays show that there was an outside edge. Khawaja was just trying to defend it. Khawaja will have to walk for 13. A very good review by Woakes and England.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Another full delivery from Broad and Bancroft once again timed it straight down the ground for four. Broad however pulled his length a bit back on the very next delivery and Bancroft ended up edging it to the first slip. Got squared up a bit as there was no need to poke at it. Australia have lost both of their openers and it's Broad who's doing all the damage.

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Got him! Full and on the stumps from Broad and Warner wanted to work it through the leg side. He made no connection and the ball hit him right in front of the stumps. The height was never going to be an issue and Warner just walked off. Wait for a second, the replays show it was going to miss the leg stump. What a start this has been for Broad!

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Oh, wow! Broad starts with a very full delivery down the leg side and Warner tried to put some bat to it. Bairstow heard a noise but didn't go for the review. Replays later suggested that there was an edge. Lucky escape for Warner and Australia!

17:23 (IST)

Things have started to calm down and both Smith and Head are now moving along nicely. Stokes is struggling to get his line and length right and is leaking lot of runs. Five runs off this one, Australia are 78 for 3.

17:15 (IST)

Another one sliding down the leg side and Smith glances it very fine for three runs. On the very next ball, Head tries to do the same but makes no connection. The ball hits him on the thigh pad and runs down for four. This has been a good little period for Australia as the two have now added 37 runs.

17:10 (IST)

Time for some spin as Moeen Ali comes into the attack. Meanwhile, Head is starting to look comfortable as he cuts one past point for his third boundary. He then got a thick edge on the very next delivery that rolled towards the third man region for four. Head has moved to 24 and Australia are 65 for 3.

17:06 (IST)

Stokes drops one short and Head pulls it towards deep mid wicket for his first boundary. He then got one wide outside off that he timed past cover point for another four. Stokes hasn't looked at his best so far. End of 20 overs, Australia are 57 for 3.

17:04 (IST)

Woakes is moving the ball both ways. Meanwhile, Head finally got off the mark with a mistimed drive down the ground. He then got one down the leg side and worked it with ease for another two runs. This will help him settle down. Woakes then ended the over with another delivery sliding down the leg which kissed Smith's thigh pad and rolled towards fine leg fence for four. 

16:58 (IST)

A very good comeback from Stokes. He is drawing Smith forward and also managed to beat him once. Australia need a big partnership here and both Smith and Head will try to be very careful. Australia are 37 for 3. 

16:51 (IST)

Travis Head has come out to bat at No. 5 and England have a great chance of stamping their authority in this match. He plays out the entire over of Stokes who kept bowling way down the leg side. This is not how you welcome a new batsman. Australia are 36 for 3.

16:44 (IST)

Huge appeal for caught behind and England have gone for the review. This one moved away from the middle stump and the replays show that there was an outside edge. Khawaja was just trying to defend it. Khawaja will have to walk for 13. A very good review by Woakes and England.

16:40 (IST)

Khawaja gets one on the leg stump and whips it through the on side for his second boundary. Stokes is trying to pin Khawaja on the front pad and he even did it once, but the ball had pitched outside leg. 

16:37 (IST)

Ben Stokes has been brought into the attack.

16:33 (IST)

Shot! Khawaja now leans forward and times it to the left of mid-off for three runs. Runs are slowly starting to come for Australia and England will have to keep the pressure on them. If they can get one more wicket, England might expose the Australian middle-order which doesn't look strong on paper. End of 13 overs, Australia are 30 for 2.

16:27 (IST)

Smith looks all charged up as if he wants to prove a point. The moment Broad bowled one full, Smith opened the face of the bat and got a boundary towards the backward point region. Australia are 27 for 2.

16:23 (IST)

On the stumps and Smith works it through deep square leg to get off the mark with a boundary. Unlike Bancroft, Smith looks much settled when he shuffles and very rarely misses the ball.

16:19 (IST)

Broad is bowling really well at the moment. He also managed to beat Smith a couple of times but if England want to dominate this game they will have to get rid of this man because we all know what he can do once he gets set. End of 10 overs, Australia are 17 for 2.

16:15 (IST)

Good start this from the local boy Woakes. Kept it nice and tidy outside off. Australia are 17 for 2 and England are all over them at the moment.

16:13 (IST)

Rings a Bell?

16:11 (IST)

Both Warner and Bancroft have failed to make any impact in their return to Test cricket. Smith has now joined Khawaja in the middle, while Woakes has been brought back into the attack.

16:07 (IST)

Another full delivery from Broad and Bancroft once again timed it straight down the ground for four. Broad however pulled his length a bit back on the very next delivery and Bancroft ended up edging it to the first slip. Got squared up a bit as there was no need to poke at it. Australia have lost both of their openers and it's Broad who's doing all the damage.

16:00 (IST)

A half-volley from Broad and Bancroft leans forward to push it down the ground for his first boundary. This will give him some confidence. Khawaja too got off the mark with a good-looking flick through deep mid-wicket.

15:57 (IST)

Welcome back, Warner!

15:56 (IST)

Usman Khawaja has come out to bat at No. 3. The left-hander will be tested with both Anderson and Broad bowling well. Meanwhile, Bancroft is shuffling way too much and Anderson is looking to get him lbw. Australia are 3 for 1.  

15:51 (IST)

Got him! Full and on the stumps from Broad and Warner wanted to work it through the leg side. He made no connection and the ball hit him right in front of the stumps. The height was never going to be an issue and Warner just walked off. Wait for a second, the replays show it was going to miss the leg stump. What a start this has been for Broad!

15:46 (IST)

England have gone for a review. Broad managed to bring this one back in with the angle and it hit Warner in front of the stumps but looked like it was slightly higher. The replays suggested the same and England have lost a review.

15:44 (IST)

What bowling! Anderson dropped one around the off-stump line and it moved away from Warner who was looking to defend it but could get nowhere near the ball. The left-hander was standing way outside the crease and the umpire told him to be aware of the danger area. Three overs gone, Australia are 2 for no loss.

15:39 (IST)

Broad could have had Warner for a golden duck. What a start that would have been. The left-hander however managed to get off the mark with a solid push through the covers. Nervy start this from both the openers.

15:37 (IST)

Oh, wow! Broad starts with a very full delivery down the leg side and Warner tried to put some bat to it. Bairstow heard a noise but didn't go for the review. Replays later suggested that there was an edge. Lucky escape for Warner and Australia!

PREVIEW: We're almost there, all set to take an important step towards preservation, and hopefully growth, of Test cricket. The ICC World Test Championship begins on August 1, with England taking on Australia at the Ashes opener in Birmingham. The World Test Championship has been introduced to add context to bilateral series. Ironically, if at all there is one Test series that hardly needs any context, it's the Ashes. Test Championship or not, neither side needs motivation when they meet each other. In fact, this is the series that the two countries are obsessed with, to the extent that they even plan their entire calendars around the Ashes. The Test Championship is bonus context - the maximum of 120 points to be gained from the five Tests could prove useful later on.

England and Australia come into the series with mixed run of forms in Test cricket. England are of course on a high after the World Cup win, but their Test run hasn't been ideal. They had a scare against Ireland last week, when they were bowled out for just 85 on the first day at Lord's. They did bounce back to win the game, but would have learned that it's important to move on from the World Cup euphoria. Such are the times that the players don't even get to celebrate such a massive achievement for too long. In some ways, the Ireland game came at the perfect time for England. It was a wake-up call, without costing them too much embarrassment in terms of result. Prior to the Ireland game and the World Cup, England had another reversal in their Test fortunes when they lost to West Indies 1-2 away from home. They are No. 4 in the ICC rankings for Test teams.

England's white-ball mantra in the last four years has meant the red-ball cricket has taken a slight back-seat. Now that the World Cup has been won, Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket, said they would once again redress the balance between the two formats. England's Test game is once again set to be prioritised, and the Ashes is a good time to begin. England are also willing to take inputs from one format into another. Jason Roy and Jofra Archer have found places in the squad for the first Test on the back of terrific World Cup form. They do have good first-class numbers, Archer in particular, but it's the World Cup that has put them in the limelight. Archer hasn't made it to the XI for the first game, but Roy is set for his Ashes debut. Most importantly for England, James Anderson has been passed fit.

Australia too have been on and off in Test cricket. More off than on, actually. Since the last Ashes, which they won 4-0 in Australia, they have lost to South Africa and Pakistan away and to India for the first time ever at home. Their only series win since the last Ashes came at home against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Plenty has happened in the time between the two Ashes as far as Australian cricket is concerned. The tour of South Africa threw their game into turmoil, with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended for ball-tampering. They were on a never-ending downward slide, which was stopped somewhat only in recent times before and during the World Cup. The ODI side has begun a revival, and Australia's challenge now is to stop the turmoil in their Test side. The good news is that they've got their best team back, with the trio returning to action. How rusty they will be, and how they'll cope with the not-so-warm reception by the English crowd, remains to be seen.

The return of the three means Australia have something they aren't used to in recent times - a problem of plenty. They've had to make some tough selection calls in recent times, and have a 17-player touring party for the five matches. They are even willing to take some tough selections in the XI, with them all set to even drop Mitchell Starc if needed. Australia are yet to announce their XI - they need all the time to decide on the same. The most important change in recent times though is the manner in which they're playing the game. Known for aggression and sledging, Australia have toned down in recent times. So much so that they were even said to be 'soft'. A lot of that is to do with Tim Paine, the captain, leading the way. Can they stick to that against their arch rivals in the most important series?

England XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

