England vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Lord's: England in Must-Win Clash Against Australia

Cricketnext Staff | June 25, 2019, 1:35 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:10 (IST)

  • 13:44 (IST)

  • 12:55 (IST)

14:21 (IST)

Lord's hasn't been a happy hunting ground for England.

14:20 (IST)

If it is the case that England try to flex their muscles with the bat, Finch believes his side are better equipped this time around to maintain their cool and accept that sometimes, balls will disappear. “I've got no doubt they are going to go hard this game too,” he said. “At times if you get a little bit rattled your thinking can go out the window and you just run in and bowl and that's when they do get on top of you. If you're producing your good balls and they're hitting you for four or six, you can't argue with that. Guys are allowed to play well.”

14:11 (IST)

WEATHER UPDATE - It's slightly overcast, but looks fine for now.

14:10 (IST)

14:08 (IST)

Australian skipper Aaron Finch knows what to expect from England: “I read something the other day that they haven't lost back-to-back ODIs in England for quite some time, and if you look at their trend, they tend to bounce back and go ultra-aggressive, as well. We are ready for that. We are expecting them to come out ultra-hard and take the game on, which has been one of their main traits."

14:06 (IST)

The form between the nations – that England have beaten Australia in 10 of their last 11 ODIs including a 5-0 annihilation this time last year – doesn’t matter an awful lot anymore. What might is that the top-ranked side in the ODI world have not lost two matches in a row since the Champions Trophy two years ago.

14:02 (IST)

For Australia, they could not have scripted the circumstances of it any better. What Aaron Finch’s men get on Tuesday against England is as close as a side can get to a free hit. If they can eclipse the hosts at Lord’s, it might well put the top seeds into sudden death well before time.

14:00 (IST)

If England can play the way they have over the last four years then they should have little to fear from this Australia side. They have a better and more modern ODI batting line-up and while they do not possess someone with the standout talents of Mitchell Starc, they have a far more well-rounded bowling attack that can challenge on various fronts. 

13:55 (IST)

Marking his territory!

13:54 (IST)

One defeat hasn't made England a hopeless side and even without the injured Jason Roy they remain far superior to Australia on paper. But pressure can distort all and crucially Australia sit two points and two places higher in the table than England – win and they are essentially guaranteed a top four spot, no matter how stodgy their batting line-up or unbalanced their bowling attack.

13:52 (IST)

Players are warming up for the all-important encounter.

13:50 (IST)

How well this England side copes with pressure has been a topic of debate ever since they were unceremoniously bundled out of the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals by Pakistan. The pressure of knockout cricket is impossible to recreate in the bilateral series that England have devoured in recent years. Well if it was practice of playing under pressure that England wanted, they are certainly in for it now.

13:46 (IST)

England's batting lineup is explosive, their fielding can be spectacular. In Adil Rashid they have the leading ODI wicket taker since the last World Cup and in Mark Wood and Jofra Archer they have this competition’s two fastest bowlers, with the tournament wickets to back up that speed. However there does remain one area of potential concern. Pressure.

13:44 (IST)

13:38 (IST)

This could be a huge blow for England!

13:33 (IST)

They are here.

13:30 (IST)

Over the course of their four year ODI transformation, there has been little this England side has not been able to handle. Opposition teams have been dispatched home and away as they have marched their way to the top of the rankings. Now though, they face their biggest challenge yet: pressure.

13:23 (IST)

Much will depend on the tried and tested Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to help the Englishmen pile on a massive total to put the game beyond Australia. England’s pace battery led by Jofra Archer (15 wickets) and Mark Wood (12 wickets) have been impressive but Australia can count on Mitchell Starc (15 wickets) and Pat Cummins (11 wickets) to fight fire with fire. For the time being, cricket fans in London, can look forward to a sneak peek at the Ashes before the real deal later this year.

13:15 (IST)

Since their early exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have risen to the top of the world rankings in ODIs and twice posted massive totals in excess of 400 — including 481/6 against Australia. Even in this World Cup, the English batsmen have helped their side cross the 300-run mark regularly but it was a surprise for them not to overhaul a 232-run target against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

13:07 (IST)

England will be up against three sides they have not beaten in the World Cup in the last 27 years. Eoin Morgan’s side though won’t care much about that stat because they would know that this English ODI side is a refreshing change from the one which has been struggling for the last two decades.

13:00 (IST)

WEATHER UPDATE - It's been raining in London since last night but it has stopped for now. It's still very cloudy and heavy thundershowers have been forecasted as well. We might have a delayed start because of wet outfield. England and Australia have been lucky so far when it comes to weather in the World Cup. Both these teams have had no washed out games so far in the tournament. England can’t afford to drop points with just three matches to go for them in the league stages.

12:55 (IST)

England vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Lord's: England in Must-Win Clash Against Australia

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 World Cup game between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS):  Entering this home World Cup as tournament favourites, there can have been few who didn't expect England to reach the semi-finals with ease. Then Sri Lanka happened and suddenly with their remaining games against Australia, India and New Zealand, the tournament’s three top-performing sides, England need to rediscover winning ways to get their World Cup back on track. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-important encounter between England and Australia. This one is going to be fun, unless rain makes its presence felt.

England vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 25 (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in London and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (ENG vs AUS).

Hosts England have made life hard for themselves in the ICC World Cup 2019 after two uncharacteristic losses to Asian sides Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The No. 1-ranked ODI side in the world are now in danger of an early exit if they don’t win at least two of their remaining three games, starting with the match against traditional rivals Australia at the Lord’s on Tuesday (June 25).

England’s three remaining games are against Australia, New Zealand and India — three sides they have not beaten in the World Cup in the last 27 years. Eoin Morgan’s side though won’t care much about that stat because they would know that this English ODI side is a refreshing change from the one which has been struggling for the last two decades.

That doesn’t mean the task would be any easy against the defending World champions Australia, who have been on a roll after losing the three-match ODI series to India at home. The return of David Warner and Steve Smith from their one-year ban for ball-tampering has only boosted the strength of the Australians.

Warner, in fact, is the leading run-scorer for Australia so far with 447 runs in six games with two centuries and two fifties. The only blemish on their perfect record so far was the loss at the hands of India.

Since their early exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have risen to the top of the world rankings in ODI and twice posted massive totals in excess of 400 — including 481/6 against Australia. Even in this World Cup, the English batsmen have helped their side cross the 300-run mark regularly but it was a surprise for them not to overhaul a 232-run target against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Opener Jason Roy and his aggressive strokeplay was missed at the top of the order and he’s unlikely to be available against Australia as well. The 28-year-old is expected to get a second scan done on Monday (June 24) to check on his recovery progress. James Vince, his replacement, has struggled in his two outings so far with scores of 26 and 14.

Much will depend on the tried and tested Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to help the Englishmen pile on a massive total to put the game beyond Australia. England’s pace battery led by Jofra Archer (15 wickets) and Mark Wood (12 wickets) have been impressive but Australia can count on Mitchell Starc (15 wickets) and Pat Cummins (11 wickets) to fight fire with fire.

For the time being, cricket fans in London, can look forward to a sneak peek at the Ashes before the real deal later this year.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

