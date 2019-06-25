England vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Lord's: England in Must-Win Clash Against Australia

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 World Cup game between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS): Entering this home World Cup as tournament favourites, there can have been few who didn't expect England to reach the semi-finals with ease. Then Sri Lanka happened and suddenly with their remaining games against Australia, India and New Zealand, the tournament’s three top-performing sides, England need to rediscover winning ways to get their World Cup back on track. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-important encounter between England and Australia. This one is going to be fun, unless rain makes its presence felt.

England vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 25 (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in London and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (ENG vs AUS).

Hosts England have made life hard for themselves in the ICC World Cup 2019 after two uncharacteristic losses to Asian sides Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The No. 1-ranked ODI side in the world are now in danger of an early exit if they don’t win at least two of their remaining three games, starting with the match against traditional rivals Australia at the Lord’s on Tuesday (June 25).

England’s three remaining games are against Australia, New Zealand and India — three sides they have not beaten in the World Cup in the last 27 years. Eoin Morgan’s side though won’t care much about that stat because they would know that this English ODI side is a refreshing change from the one which has been struggling for the last two decades.

That doesn’t mean the task would be any easy against the defending World champions Australia, who have been on a roll after losing the three-match ODI series to India at home. The return of David Warner and Steve Smith from their one-year ban for ball-tampering has only boosted the strength of the Australians.

Warner, in fact, is the leading run-scorer for Australia so far with 447 runs in six games with two centuries and two fifties. The only blemish on their perfect record so far was the loss at the hands of India.

Since their early exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have risen to the top of the world rankings in ODI and twice posted massive totals in excess of 400 — including 481/6 against Australia. Even in this World Cup, the English batsmen have helped their side cross the 300-run mark regularly but it was a surprise for them not to overhaul a 232-run target against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Opener Jason Roy and his aggressive strokeplay was missed at the top of the order and he’s unlikely to be available against Australia as well. The 28-year-old is expected to get a second scan done on Monday (June 24) to check on his recovery progress. James Vince, his replacement, has struggled in his two outings so far with scores of 26 and 14.

Much will depend on the tried and tested Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to help the Englishmen pile on a massive total to put the game beyond Australia. England’s pace battery led by Jofra Archer (15 wickets) and Mark Wood (12 wickets) have been impressive but Australia can count on Mitchell Starc (15 wickets) and Pat Cummins (11 wickets) to fight fire with fire.

For the time being, cricket fans in London, can look forward to a sneak peek at the Ashes before the real deal later this year.