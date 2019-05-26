England vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Match Highlights - As It Happened

Loading...
There are not a lot of crowds expected for the encounter but whatever English fans do make it to the Rose Bowl, in Southampton are not going to make things any easy for the duo.
The full picture we will only see on June 25 at Lord's where Australia and England will go at full tilt but even for a warm-up game, the settings are enticing. England are No.1 in the world in ODIs and firm favourites going into the World Cup. Australia are the title holders and after a tumultuous year have suddenly found a fresh lease of life.
At first glance, the competition will be between the Australian pacers and England batsmen. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile might want to rattle the famed English top-order with some pace and bounce and show them a bit of a trailer ahead of the main show.
Last Five ODIs
Another reason Australia might not treat the game as just another warm-up affair is how badly they were humbled the last time these two sides met. In what was a terribly one-sided five-match series, hosts England walloped Australia 5-0 at home.
The bitterest memory from that series for Australia would certainly be conceding 481/6 in Nottingham - the highest-ever score in the history of ODIs. In Cardiff too, the English batsmen plundered 342/8 against the likes of Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar.
The stakes might not be high at all but Australia will dearly want to avenge the defeats with a solid start to their campaign.
The one thing that was pretty noticeable then was how easily scores of 300+ were being breached and if history is anything to go by, the boundary hoardings are likely to take a solid pounding again.
Issues to Fine Tune
Both teams are entering the tournament in blistering form. While England are coming off comfortable series wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka recently, Australia too have been on a roll having defeated India and Pakistan successively.
The English management will be keen on seeing how Jofra Archer goes about things. He has had all the attention over him over the past few days and he will want to show the world that he does indeed deserve every bit of the chance he has been given. Eoin Morgan, who was taken to the hospital earlier on Friday for precautionary scans after being struck on the index finger during a fielding drill, will sit out the contest.
For Australia, the focus will all be on how Smith and Warner go about things. Both batsmen have been in good form and will be keen to carry on the good work. Warner was the leading run-scorer in the IPL while Smith has looked impressive in the few practice matches he has played.
In the bowling unit, Mitchell Starc will be the centre of attraction. The leading wicket-taker in 2015, Starc has of late been plagued with injuries which has affected his form a great deal. Australia certainly him need to fire on all cylinders if they harbour any hopes of defending their title.
In-form players
Aaron Finch: After a disastrous home summer where he couldn't buy a run, the Australian captain has roared back in style recording two centuries and two half-centuries in his last five ODIs. An in-form captain will definitely give the rest of the batsman the much-needed confidence and Finch, for his own and his team's sake, will hope his rich vein of form continues right through the World Cup. His opening partner, Usman Khawaja too has been in tremendous touch of late but having been hit by an Andre Russell bouncer in an earlier practice game, the Australian management might not want to risk their star player for the warm-up fixture.
Jonny Bairstow: Literally any name from the English top-order could have featured in this segment but having been amongst the runs in ODIs as well as the recently-concluded IPL, Bairstow is certainly one who the opposition will be wary of. He smoked a delightful 93-ball 128 in a game against Pakistan a couple of weeks back and heads into the World Cup in pristine form.
Squads:
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
First Published: May 26, 2019, 6:45 AM IST