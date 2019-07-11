starts in
2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS TBC

upcoming
NZ NZ
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

England Vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Match at Birmingham: Weather in Focus For Big Clash

Cricketnext Staff | July 11, 2019, 2:08 PM IST

  • 12:47 (IST)

    And on to the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between old foes England and Australia. Both teams will be eyeing a spot in the final along with New Zealand. Australia have been in tremendous form throughout the World Cup and they would fancy to get past the hosts. On the other hand England would like to make the most of this opportunity and progress to the final.

14:07 (IST)

However, as Australia head into the World Cup semi-finals, one man that has hogged a lot of attention is Carey. The southpaw has had an outstanding World Cup with 329 runs at an average of 65.8 and a strike rate of 113.44. Walking in behind the middle-order, Carey has been quite influential in the backend of an innings for Australia. His half-centuries came in the most important matches for Australia - India, New Zealand and South Africa - and each of them came at a good rate. His average of 65.8 is the second best by an Australian in this World Cup (min 100 runs) after David Warner's 79.75. He also has the second highest strike rate after Glenn Maxwell but the keeper has made a lot more runs than the all-rounder.

14:01 (IST)

There were a lot of questions raised when Australia came into the World Cup with no back-up wicket-keeper. Alex Carey, their designated wicket-keeper hadn't made huge strides in international cricket yet and had 429 runs from 19 ODIs at an average of 30.64 with just one half-century to his name. Not overwhelming numbers and with Matthew Wade in good form in the domestic circuit, it seemed like Australia were making a big gamble banking on just Carey, who, being the only keeper in the side, had to start in the playing XI every game.

13:51 (IST)

Sure, no Australian men’s team has won at Edgbaston since 2001 and not in an ODI since 1993. And yes, the ground holds plenty of dreary memories in recent summers. There is no doubting that England love playing at the ground, having won their last ten fixtures there. But in terms of history, Finch knows that they have a pretty handy fact of their own to boast. “Australia have had a very rich history in World Cups,” he said. “I mean, winning four of the last five, it's been a great achievement.” It absolutely is. Finch and his happy Australians don’t see this as “redemption” for Cape Town or the saga that followed or anything like it. They want to be defined for something else: getting in the family business of winning World Cups.

13:44 (IST)

Coming up against England doesn’t worry Finch at all, having already beaten them comfortably in the World Cup group stage and in a warm-up match at Southampton. “We take a lot of confidence into the game,” he said. “We know how they are going to play, they know how we are going to play. "We have played each other a lot over the last couple of years so it will be whoever holds their nerves, whoever takes them half chances, whoever starts off the game really well in the first ten overs, whether it is with bat or ball.”

13:35 (IST)

The support for his players just reflects the broader love in the camp. This is a warmer and fuzzier team than Australian sides have been in the past, as reflected by their barefoot wanderings around the grass of Edgbaston. Some fun was poked at this practice too, but Finch was happy to defend his coach’s approach. “It was JL's idea. He is quite spiritual, as most people know. He's quite chilled out and zen. So it was a chance for the boys to walk around the ground barefoot. It just feels nice actually. We have done it a little bit. Maybe just there's a few more cameras here covering a World Cup semifinal than usual.”

13:26 (IST)

“As far as the runs, I'm not bothered about that at all because the way he's batting, the way that he's going about his innings, I think there's some real positives there, so runs are just around the corner and we know how damaging he is.” Marcus Stoinis has been passed fit, a dubious claim given he has had two side strains in the past couple of weeks. Finch suggested that overlooking Stoinis would leave the attack "quite thin,” something that has always been a risk in a squad with one all-rounder.

13:19 (IST)

Maxwell has had a poor tour. While he has a brilliant strike rate of 163.14, the Victorian has only 155 runs at and hasn’t shown enough discipline against the bouncer. Wade had been in superb touch as an opener with the Australia A squad, thumping two tons in his past four hits and would add batting power. Finch, though, implied that Maxwell was unlikely to miss out, describing “the overall package” he brings to the side rather than just runs. “If you look at his contribution in the field, he's up there with most runs saved in the field, his great run-out at Taunton to win that game for us against Pakistan in a really tight game, the overs that he's bowled, he hasn't got the wickets but he's bowled really tight, he's bowled some key overs for us that have allowed us to mix and match our bowlers through them middle overs,” the captain explained.

13:14 (IST)

"When he first started for Victoria, he might have been a slightly limited in terms of getting off strike. But his game now – he's a 360-degree player, very good against the quicks, extremely good against spin." Steve Smith won’t be daunted in the slightest shuffling up to number three, a position he has played at plenty of times. There was also the question of whether a second change would be made, with suggestions in some outlets that Glenn Maxwell might be omitted from the XI for new inclusion Matthew Wade.

13:10 (IST)

It included a wonderful century at Mohali, a win that gave the side belief that they could defend this trophy after chasing down 360 in a series they ultimately came from behind to win 3-2. "He's someone who rotates the strike really well and doesn't allow bowlers to bowl over after over at him, which is a real key ingredient of being a successful middle-order player," Finch said of his new inclusion.

13:02 (IST)

That may seem unfair on the two men who excelled more than anyone else while Steve Smith and David Warner were serving their sandpaper bans, but Peter Handscomb in particular looks every bit the perfect middle-overs addition at the perfect time. Ahead of their semi-final against England coach Justin Langer confirmed that the Victorian will bat at four or five, meaning he will be able to continue his white-ball career after being the unluckiest man to miss out on the World Cup after a very handy few months ahead of the tournament.

12:53 (IST)

When Australia’s provisional ICC World Cup 2019 squad was announced in mid-April there were two other squads named as well that were to visit under the Australia ‘A’ banner. Some joked that it was harder not to get a ticket to England than it was to be left home or that they were relocating Cricket Australia to London. The plan from former high performance tsar Pat Howard has Aaron Finch’s side laughing now. It’s not difficult to build the case that the resources at Finch’s disposal now make his squad stronger than it was before injuries to Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja.

12:47 (IST)

England vs Australia semi-final in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 11th (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The World Cup semi-final will be played at Manchester and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow the Cricket Live Score through our live blog (ENG vs AUS).

PREVIEW: They came into the tournament as favourites, but Englands poor show in the middle of the group stages saw them almost being ousted from the 2019 World Cup. But the hosts got their act right and won their last two games against India and New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals of the showpiece event. And now, they are set to take on arch-rivals Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Thursday. A resurgent Australian outfit -- under the able leadership of Aaron Finch -- has taken the showpiece event by storm and has once again shown an affinity to rise to the challenge on the big stage. The first team to qualify for the knockouts, Australia lost their last group game against South Africa which saw them finish second on the points table, otherwise they looked set to be finishing as leaders after the group stage. However, that will act as motivation for the Australians as they are keen to show the world that the Sandpaper Gate fiasco is a thing of the past and this team is just as good as those that won the showpiece event five times over the years.

For the Englishmen, it is more about staying true to the tag of favourites and not crumbling under the pressure of expectations. They have a talented bunch of players, but consistency has been a worry for them in this tournament. However, with Jason Roy back at the top of the innings, things are looking in control once again for the hosts. Interestingly, hard-hitting batsman Jos Buttler's form would definitely be a worry for the Englishmen as he is yet to light up the tournament. Yes, he has scored a century, but the swashbuckling batsman is expected to do a lot more than score just 253 runs. Ben Stokes, on the other hand, has been brilliant coming in lower down the order. He has scored 381 runs with four fifties. But the stars of the show have been Test skipper Joe Root and opener Jonny Bairstow. While Root is the highest scorer in the team with 500 runs (two centuries and three fifties), Bairstow has managed to score 462 runs with two hundreds and two fifties.

The bowling too has looked good with Jofra Archer picking 17 wickets and Mark Wood clinching 16. But one area of concern would be the form of frontline spinner Adil Rashid. With just 8 wickets from nine games, he definitely needs to buck up. As for the Aussies, opener David Warner and skipper Finch have led from the front in the batting department. While Warner has 638 runs with three hundreds and three fifties, Finch has 507 runs with two hundreds and two fifties. In the bowling department too, Mitchell Starc has been one of the best in world cricket. And while he seemed a bit off form coming into the World Cup, he now has 26 wickets in his name. And Pat Cummins has played perfect second fiddle with 13 wickets. Not to forget the left-arm deliveries from Jason Behrendorff. All in all, it will be a battle of nerves more than talent as only those who have the aptitude to soak in pressure will perform on the big stage.

Squads: England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
