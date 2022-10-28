England vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia could not start their T20 World Cup title defence on a promising note after suffering a humiliating 89-run defeat against New Zealand. Batting first, the Kiwis posted a mammoth total of 200. Australia, in response, could only manage to score 111.

However, the Aaron Finch-led side scripted a prompt comeback in the next game and recorded a resounding seven-wicket victory against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka.

Aussies will now be hoping to carry forward the momentum when they will be up against mighty England cricket team on Friday. The match between England and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, England had to suffer a shocking five-wicket defeat at the hands of Ireland, in their last T20 World Cup encounter. With one win from two matches, the Jos Buttler-led side currently claim the third spot in their T20 World Cup group.

Ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup match between England and Australia, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Australia be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Australia begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia T20 World Cup match?

England vs Australia T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia T20 World Cup match?

England vs Australia T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

