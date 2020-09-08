Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Meet Australia's Whisky-loving, Vegan Bowler Who Carries a Microwave on Tours

A couple of years back, a young Australian side was on its first tour to England after the ball-tampering fiasco. Leg spinner Adam Zampa wasn't a part of that tour and was busy playing cricket for Brentwood, in preparation for a stint with Essex. Staying at skipper Aaron West's place, he recalls the love of whisky. It is only this fondness for whisky that is sustaining the Aussie team in the bio-secure bubble.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Adam Zampa (Instagram)

A couple of years back, a young Australian side was on its first tour to England after the ball-tampering fiasco. Leg spinner Adam Zampa wasn't a part of that tour and was busy playing cricket for Brentwood, in preparation for a stint with Essex. Staying at skipper Aaron West's place, he recalls the love of whisky. It is only this fondness for whisky that is sustaining the Aussie team in the bio-secure bubble.

"I've always taken a couple of bottles of whisky on tour with me," he told BBC. "A few of the boys have started to do it too.

"We have a whisky club. At night people will bring different bottles. Some like Japanese. I like Scottish Highlands. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have started to enjoy it and a few other guys are starting to dabble." Zampa also has a tattoo of a whisky glass on his left wrist, when on a stag weekend with Kane Richardson, the duo decided to choose designs for each other.

Not only that, his love for coffee is also well documented in BBC's The Test. His specialty coffee-making led to his room being called 'The Love Cafe'. "Regular guests are Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Alex Carey - all good friends of mine," he explains. "Anyone is welcome.

"The Love Cafe part of the documentary was a good insight into who we are outside of cricket. When it first came out I was getting messages from people saying they loved that bit in The Test, wanting to know where I get coffee from and how I brew it."

"I hardly have anyone knocking on the door because they have their own set-up," says Zampa. "I get to training and I have a lot of questions asked to me about coffee beans."

Zampa is also a vegan by choice, not to enhance his performance, but as an act to stop cruelty against animals. "I'm not vegan to help my performance," he says. "I did it because I care about animals and the environment. It's really easy for me because I'm passionate about it."

As it might get challenging on tour, Zampa carries his own microwave too. "I've only brought about three T-shirts and two pairs of pants so I can fit in all my food and all my appliances," he says. "People come into my hotel room and say 'you're a great packer'. I've got everything here. A microwave, all my coffee, all my elixirs - apple cider vinegar and my nutritional yeast. Packet mac and vegan cheese, miso soups, tea, all my favourite mugs and peanut butter. All that comes with me.

"I've had to learn along the way. Here in the bubble I've ordered some frozen vegan meals that I can heat up in the microwave. You find different ways around it."

"I don't really see myself as a cricketer," Zampa says. "I see myself as quite a cultured person.

"I have a lot of thoughts about life. I think about things a little bit differently to other people."

