England vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Misses Run Out, Gives Adil Rashid 'Mankad' Warning

Rashid, who survived as Starc didn't run him out via 'Mankadad', went on to help England over the 300-run mark after being 0-2 off the first two deliveries of the game.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc allowed England's Adil Rashid a life in the penultimate over of the innings and warned him against stepping out of his crease before the ball was delivered during the third ODI.

Starc bowler bowled the penultimate over of the England innings and as he ran in to bowl the fifth ball, but ended up running past the stump line with his hand pointed towards the crease. Rashid had backed up quite a fair bit.

The 'Mankading' debate has been raging in recent days due to the impending start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's views on it.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who worked with Starc and the rest of the team during the 2019 World Cup and is currently head coach of Delhi Capitals, said that while he still didn't support 'Mankading', he agreeed that the batsmen were essentially cheating by backing up outside the crease before a ball is bowled. He said there should be a deterrent against it.

"I think something has to happen with the laws of the game to make sure batsmen can't cheat and there certainly shouldn't be the rule the way it is. I think if you bring in some sort of run penalty for the batsman if they're deliberately leaving their crease and pinching ground that might be the way to go about it," Ponting told Cricket.com.au

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, in the Laws of Cricket Challenge with Cricketnext, had elaborated on his thoughts on the topic saying bowlers should not be judged for doing something that's well within the laws.

