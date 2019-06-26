starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Australia | Morgan Looked Scared Against Starc: Pietersen

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
England vs Australia | Morgan Looked Scared Against Starc: Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said skipper Eoin Morgan "looked scared" while facing paceman Mitchell Starc during their 2019 World Cup encounter against Australia at Lord's on Tuesday (July 26).

Chasing 286 on a tricky surface, England batsmen were bullied by left-arm pacers Starc and Jason Behrendorff who shared nine wickets between them to help Australia win by 64 runs and confirm a spot in the semifinals.

England had already lost two wickets when Morgan walked out to bat in the fourth over, and both Starc and Behrendorff were breathing fire with the new ball. Morgan could only manage four runs as Starc delivered a well-directed bouncer and the left-handed batsman was hurried for pace and cramped for room. Morgan still went ahead with the pull and ended up top-edging it to Pat Cummins at long leg.

"Oh no, Eoin Morgan looked scared! That is a horror sign," tweeted Pietersen after Morgan got out.

"The England captain stepping to square leg when Starc bowled his first delivery to him made me think England could have a little problem over the next week or so. I hope not, but I’ve not seen a captain show such a weakness for a while," he added.

When Pietersen’s tweets were read back to Morgan at the press conference, he didn't look impressed: "Really? Excellent."

Asked whether he agreed with Pietersen, Morgan responded: "No, no. It didn’t feel like that at all."

England have now lost three out of their seven games and will have to win both of their remaining matches against India and New Zealand to confirm a place in the semifinals. If not, they will have to rely on other results.

England vs Australiaeoin morganicc world cup 2019Kevin Pietersenworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more