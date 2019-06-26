England vs Australia | Morgan Looked Scared Against Starc: Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said skipper Eoin Morgan "looked scared" while facing paceman Mitchell Starc during their 2019 World Cup encounter against Australia at Lord's on Tuesday (July 26).
Chasing 286 on a tricky surface, England batsmen were bullied by left-arm pacers Starc and Jason Behrendorff who shared nine wickets between them to help Australia win by 64 runs and confirm a spot in the semifinals.
England had already lost two wickets when Morgan walked out to bat in the fourth over, and both Starc and Behrendorff were breathing fire with the new ball. Morgan could only manage four runs as Starc delivered a well-directed bouncer and the left-handed batsman was hurried for pace and cramped for room. Morgan still went ahead with the pull and ended up top-edging it to Pat Cummins at long leg.
"Oh no, Eoin Morgan looked scared! That is a horror sign," tweeted Pietersen after Morgan got out.
"The England captain stepping to square leg when Starc bowled his first delivery to him made me think England could have a little problem over the next week or so. I hope not, but I’ve not seen a captain show such a weakness for a while," he added.
When Pietersen’s tweets were read back to Morgan at the press conference, he didn't look impressed: "Really? Excellent."
Asked whether he agreed with Pietersen, Morgan responded: "No, no. It didn’t feel like that at all."
England have now lost three out of their seven games and will have to win both of their remaining matches against India and New Zealand to confirm a place in the semifinals. If not, they will have to rely on other results.
