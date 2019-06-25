starts in
days hours mins

Match 32:AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Lord's

25 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Australia | 'Outclassed!' - Twitter Reflects on Australia's Dominant Performance over England

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
Australia were at their best when they came up against England and went on to beat their Ashes rivals by 64 runs at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Australia’s innings was a tale two halves. Aaron Finch and David Warner dominated the first but it was the England bowlers who came back strongly in the second half and ensured that the opposition was restricted to only 285/7.

Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff started in extraordinary fashion, picking up James Vince, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan early. Ben Stokes played a fighting role but was undone by a vicious Starc yorker. The left-arm pace duo ran through the lower order and England fell well short of the target.

Aaron Finchicc world cup 2019Jason BehrendorffMitchell Starc

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
