England vs Australia | 'Outclassed!' - Twitter Reflects on Australia's Dominant Performance over England

Australia were at their best when they came up against England and went on to beat their Ashes rivals by 64 runs at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
WC SF here we come . Well played Aussies @MacquarieSport @cricketcomau— Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) June 25, 2019
Starc, Behrendorff and @ECB_cricket batsmen, sums up the story. The hosts must be feeling the heat!#ENGvAUS #CWC19— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 25, 2019
Overwhelming favourites, now gasping to stay alive in a World Cup so many thought was theirs to own! #England #ENGvsAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 25, 2019
So England have failed to chase 349, 233 and 286. You see the problem here? Nobody is scoring 500 and giving them a challenge — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 25, 2019
Time and again during this tournament, Warner and Finch have grafted their way through a difficult batting period. It's going to be tough to budge them now. #CWC19 #ENGvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 25, 2019
Finch and Warner now hold Australia's highest ODI opening stand against England, in England #CWC19 — Dave Middleton (@Dave_Middleton) June 25, 2019
Great start by the Aussies with bat in hand in favourable bowling conditions. Finch batting as well as I’ve seen in 12months. England on the other hand look very flat. Long way to go but Aussies well on top at this stage. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) June 25, 2019
Fewest inns to 15th ODI 100s 86 - Hashim Amla 106 - Virat Kohli 108 - Shikhar Dhawan/David Warner 112 - AARON FINCH 126 - Joe Root 143 - Saeed Anwar 144 - Sourav Ganguly#CWC19 #CWC2019#AusvEng#EngvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 25, 2019
You can’t beat a collapse ... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019
England are dragging this back well, helped by Stoinis clogging things up. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 25, 2019
Sensational recovery by England..this should be a fun chase #ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 25, 2019
England will need 286 to win. A good contest to come, but England have brought that innings back nicely. Big job still to be done. — Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) June 25, 2019
High fives to the English bloke who fired up Mitch with some banter at breaky..... onya legend!! — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) June 25, 2019
When the ball swings in, even the mightiest struggle. Behrendorff and Starc have got it swinging in today, something we haven't seen a lot of at this World Cup..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 25, 2019
Oh no, Eoin Morgan looked scared! That Is A Horror Sign! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 25, 2019
"Cricket's not coming home, is it?"#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bvcpwmemlE — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 25, 2019
Khawaja's fielding has been brilliant of late. Better attitude & fitter, his hard work is paying dividends. Great catch! #CWC19 #Cricket #ENGvAUS — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 25, 2019
Stokes and his stepped out drives #ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 25, 2019
Hell of a delivery to end a hell of an innings #CWC19 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 25, 2019
That reverse in-swinging yorker from Mitch Starc deserves a fan club all of its own..breathtaking delivery to get rid of a man at the top of his game..#ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 25, 2019
Okay that was sexy no one bowls a better yorker!! Huge wicket that c’mon @cricketcomau #CWC19 #AUSvENG #ace — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) June 25, 2019
Do England have a Plan B? Two games remaining (yes 2) - can they change their approach? #ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 25, 2019
England Can’t Chase #CWC19 #EngvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 25, 2019
Outclassed #ENGvAUS — Bob White (@Bacoletplayer) June 25, 2019
England vs Australia | 'Outclassed!' - Twitter Reflects on Australia's Dominant Performance over England
