It’s time for the matchup of the ICC World Cup 2019 as the arch-rivals England and Australia take each other on at the iconic venue of Lord’s, London in Match 32 on Tuesday (June 25).
The hosts England come into the game after an embarrassing loss to Sri Lanka where they couldn’t change a modest total of 233. While Eoin Morgan will be wanting to brush it off as a one-off, he will know the other teams are taking notes of their struggles on pitches with something for the bowlers.
Australia, on the other hand, are the in-form team and have been churning up wins ever since their loss to India early in the tournament. They have clicked as a unit and will certainly challenge England at the Home of Cricket.
England have sent Jason Roy for another scan which tells you they are desperate for their in-form opener to return but it might only be against India on Sunday. As for the rest, Morgan might look at bringing in Liam Plunkett if they want to rest Mark Wood who was set to be rested for the game against Sri Lanka.
Australia might look to replace Adam Zampa with Nathan Lyon given his ability to keep the runs down and then attack with pacers. Other option, could be to bring in Jason Behrendorff for Nathan Coulter-Nile.
England Likely XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Liam Plunkett.
Australia Likely XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa/Nathan Lyon.
England vs Australia Predicted Playing XI: Both England, Australia Could Make Changes
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings