England vs Australia Semifinal Predicted Playing XI: Stoinis Fit, England Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Hosts England will face traditional rivals Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11). Eoin Morgan's side are unlikely to tinker with the playing XI much after the side won their last two games against India and New Zealand to book their semifinal berth.

Australia, on the other hand, had a couple of injury concerns. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis had suffered a side strain for the second time in this World Cup but has been passed fit for the semifinal.

The defending World Cup champions can't afford to keep Stoinis out of the playing XI because he is the only all-rounder in the squad. Wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Wade was also added to squad from Australia 'A' team after Shaun Marsh was ruled.

Australia could look to replace an out-of-form Glenn Maxwell with Wade, who has already hit two centuries with the 'A' team in his last four innings. Former captain Steve Smith might be pushed to No. 3 in the batting order for the all-important last four clash.

England have a settled side with the return of Jason Roy to full fitness and his fantastic opening combination with Jonny Bairstow. The bowling attack also looks impressive with the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett regularly among the wickets.

England Predicted XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and David Warner

