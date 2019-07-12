starts in
All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

England vs Australia | We Needed the Perfect Game: Cummins

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 1:00 AM IST
Birmingham: Pat Cummins said Australia won games in the World Cup despite not having played the perfect game and needed to produce that in the semifinal against England. However, it turned out to be far from that as England completely outplayed Australia to reach their fourth World Cup final.

"We managed to win games without playing our perfect game. Every time we finished games, we spoke about areas we can improve on. We got better the whole way through," said Cummins. "Against South Africa, we got a few things wrong and still almost won. Today we just didn't play our best.

"The thing going into this game was just the excitement and to give ourselves the best chance to come to the semifinal. We did that, played exactly how we wanted to (in the league stage). We were always chasing the perfect game, it just didn't come. We probably needed that today. But really proud of how we've all played. we've had a few injuries but the new guys have come in, it's been a great group."

Cummins said Australia just didn't post enough runs on the board, folding for just 223.

"It's really hard with a total like that. If you're defending 200 odd and you don't get an early wicket, they can play with a lot of freedom," he said. "We wanted to bowl with a lot of energy, try and get a couple of wickets. Didn't happen, pretty tough from there.

"I'm annoyed and peeved at the moment but I'll wake up tomorrow and be proud of where we've come from. Last 12 months if you'd told us we'd be in the semifinal, come second in the group stage, we'd have been really happy. Knockout stages, it happens that you get beaten by the better team on the day. It's unfortunate but really proud of our tournament."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more