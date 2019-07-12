starts in
England vs Australia | We Played Some Really Good Cricket in this Tournament: Carey

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 1:09 AM IST
Birmingham: Australian vice-captain Alex Carey who was in impressive form during the ICC World Cup 2019 was of the opinion not many had given them a chance to be in the semifinals after a troublesome last year and hence the team was proud of the progress they had made.

"If you have to go back 12 months, the people outside wouldn't have given us a chance to make the semifinal," he said.

"We played some really good cricket in this tournament. What we've done over the last 12 months is something we're proud of. Obviously, there's disappointment to get here and not be in the final, but if we look back at the 12-18 months, how far the playing group has come is something we're proud of."

Carey got hit on the chin by a Jofra Archer bouncer but batted on despite to make a fighting 46 with tape on his face. He kept wickets too, despite having six stitches.

Quite incredibly, the ball dislodged Carey's helmet but he quickly caught it, preventing it from hitting the stumps.

"It was just one of those reaction things. The buckled clipped and it fell off. It was the best catch of the tournament for me," he smiled. "It happens in cricket. Obviously, Jofra has got a pretty good bumper and a few stitches is nothing to worry about."

Carey ended the tournament with 375 runs from nine innings, plenty of them coming at crunch times. His form earned him a promotion to No. 5 in this match with Australia in trouble at 14 for 3.

"It was not the situation I'd have liked to come in at," he said. "It was good to get the opportunity but disappointed not to go a bit longer with smudge (Steve Smith), he was batting quite well. It was quite difficult at times and we were trying to absorb most of the pressure that was delivered upfront and build something back and get something on the board. It was nice to go up the order. But we'd have liked to start and finish better."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more