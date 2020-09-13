England vs Australia: With Series on the Line, Hosts England Look to Draw Level

World Champions England are undoubtedly the best limited overs side by a mile. Eoin Morgan's side hasn't lost a single ODI series since the start of 2017, and after a surprise loss against Australia in the first ODI, would like to come back to winning ways. The last time Australia toured England for a bilateral ODI series, they were swept 5-0, but a lot has changed since then.

Now with the ODI World Cup Super League bringing context to every ODI game, teams can't take anything for granted, even just for a game.

Australia will be impressed with the way Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell batted in the first ODI, after top order failure. Both the all-rounders scored fifty plus runs to rescue their side and lay the foundations for a big score.

For England, their inability to cash in on a great start to their bowling innings was another reminder that finding a replacement for Liam Plunkett, who excelled in the middle-overs with variations of pace and cutters, won't be as straightforward as they may have thought when they parted ways with the seamer after the victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign.

First ODI

Australia were in a spot of bother at 123/5 in the first ODI before Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) forged a measured 126-run partnership. England hit back in the final 10 overs to keep the visitors to 294/9. Express pacemen Jofra Archer and Mark Wood enjoyed great returns picking up three wickets each.

Josh Hazlewood delivered a phenomenal opening spell, not only dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root, but keeping England to an uncharacteristically low scoring rate before coming back to claim the wicket of Moeen Ali later in the innings. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/55) further chipped away at England's batting, but the hosts were not to bow out without a fight. Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings (118) carried England deep into the game, but couldn't prevent a 19-run loss.

What they said

Eoin Morgan, England captain: "Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow did well to keep us in the game for so long, and they gave us quite a genuine chance as well."

Josh Hazlewood, Australia fast bowler: "The wicket was pretty helpful for a new ball, that's when it did the most for both teams, so it was about exploiting that as best we could and hitting that length. It was good fun to bowl eight (overs) upfront and test myself as well."

(With ICC Inputs)