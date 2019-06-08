starts in
England vs Bangladesh | Archer's Pacy Delivery Flies for Six After Clipping Stumps

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
Bangladesh were struck with a huge task of chasing 387 runs against England. However, they weren't off to a great start as both the openers were dismissed early.

Jofra Archer got the first breakthrough as he dismissed Soumya Sarkar in his second over. The ball came into the left-hander and trimmed his bails before going all the way for a six.

It ended up being quite a spectacle with both commentators Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly running out of words to explain that. At the same time, it wasn't a big surprise knowing Archer's pace.

Jofra Archer's inclusion in the World Cup squad meant England had to tweak their eligibility rules to accommodate him. While he wasn't a part of the initial squad, David Willey made way for him in the final squad.

Jofra has undoubtedly repaid the faith of England selectors with his bowling. The right arm speedster even clocked 153 kph, which is the fastest in the ongoing World Cup so far.

While he began the World Cup in emphatic fashion picking three wickets against South Africa, he was taken to cleaners by the Pakistani batsmen during the run-fest at Nottingham. However, he began really well against Bangladesh and England will hope him to continue with the same momentum throughout the tournament.

