England vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Match, October 27, 03:30 PM IST

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England vs Bangladesh: England and Bangladesh are set to cross swords in Match 20 of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday on Wednesday, October 27 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Led by Eoin Morgan, England were absolutely superb in their game against the West Indies and come into this match after having defeated the defending champions by six wickets.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were handed a defeat by a resilient Sri Lankan side in Sharjah and they need to be at their absolute best if they have to pose a challenge to England. Despite posting 170 in Sharjah, their bowling let them down and this is where they have to be better.

While Bangladesh need to get their campaign back on track, England will hope to keep up their momentum they got after beating the West Indies.

Ahead of this crucial match between England vs Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know about the match:

ENG vs BAN Telecast

The England vs Bangladesh game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

ENG vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between England vs Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs BAN Match Details

England will be up against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM IST on October 27, Tuesday.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

ENG vs BAN Probable XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

