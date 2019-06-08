England’s Jos Buttler will not keep wickets for his side due to a hip injury when the Bangladesh batsmen take the field for their chase of 387 in Cardiff.
The wicketkeeping responsibilities was fulfilled by England's Test wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
Buttler appeared to suffer a side strain to his right hip while hitting one of his four sixes - this one over long-on off the back foot.
Buttler, who survived an lbw review first ball, then followed up with a dashing 64 featuring four sixes -- including a huge straight hit off Mossadek Hossain that sailed into the River Taff.
From there on, he appeared to be hindered while running between the wickets.
However, his hitting power was not affected. His cameo came off just 44 deliveries as England reached 386 for six.
England began their World Cup campaign against South Africa with a thumping win at the Oval, before collapsing to a narrow defeat against Pakistan in their second game.
Bangladesh also had a similar start as they beat South Africa in their opener and then lost to New Zealand in the next contest.
England vs Bangladesh | Injured Buttler Forced to Stay Off For Bangladesh Chase
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings