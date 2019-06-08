starts in
Match 12:ENG VS BAN

live
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Cardiff

8 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Cardiff: Roy & Bairstow Start Steady

Cricketnext Staff | June 8, 2019, 3:15 PM IST

LIVE

ENG vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 12, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 08 June, 2019

England

10/0

(4.3) RR 2.22

England England Captain
v/s
Bangladesh Bangladesh Captain
Bangladesh

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to field)

ON OFF

  • 15:08 (IST)

    FOUR! Roy drives beautifully for the first boundary of the match. Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza has taken the shiny new ball at the other end, but won't remain new for too much longer so he'll be hoping to get as much purchase as he can from this pitch. On that occasion though, there was no help from the pitch for the bowler. At the end of two overs, the score reads 6/0.

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Playing XI for England: Bairstow, Roy, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Buttler, Woakes, Rashid, Archer, Plunkett, Wood

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Playing XI for Bangladesh: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Rahim, M Saifuddin, M Hasan, M Mortaza, M Rahman

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Bangladesh have won the toss at Cardiff, and have chosen to field first. Mashrafe Mortaza's intentions are very clear here - pick up early wickets and put the English batsmen under pressure, on what looks like a glorious day for cricket. A full house is expected today!

15:15 (IST)

Shakib comes back for a second over and only conceded the single run in it. The next over sees Bairstow get a bit of a scare when he got a leading edge off Mortaza. To his credit, he followed that up with a well hit shot that saw him collect a run, meaning he is finally off the mark. Still only two runs come off the over though. England are 9-0 after 4 overs. 

15:08 (IST)

FOUR! Roy drives beautifully for the first boundary of the match. Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza has taken the shiny new ball at the other end, but won't remain new for too much longer so he'll be hoping to get as much purchase as he can from this pitch. On that occasion though, there was no help from the pitch for the bowler. At the end of two overs, the score reads 6/0.

15:03 (IST)

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have taken strike here in Cardiff, with Shakib Al Hasan opening the bowling for Bangladesh. This seems to be a ploy deployed by many captains in this World Cup - spin first up is never a bad option when the batsmen are used to feeling the ball hard on their bat early on. A fairly uneventful first over has passed, and the score reads 1/0. 

15:01 (IST)

As heavily as the statistics are favouring Bangladesh's spinners today, here's one that sounds like good news for England - Liam Plunkett has taken more wickets at Cardiff than any other bowler, with 11 wickets. He's been in fine form this World Cup too.

14:56 (IST)
14:54 (IST)

Spin to win for Bangladesh today?

14:53 (IST)

Playing XI for England: Bairstow, Roy, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Buttler, Woakes, Rashid, Archer, Plunkett, Wood

14:51 (IST)

Playing XI for Bangladesh: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Rahim, M Saifuddin, M Hasan, M Mortaza, M Rahman

14:42 (IST)

Bangladesh have won the toss at Cardiff, and have chosen to field first. Mashrafe Mortaza's intentions are very clear here - pick up early wickets and put the English batsmen under pressure, on what looks like a glorious day for cricket. A full house is expected today!

14:39 (IST)

Bangladesh has some great players in their ranks, but Shakib Al Hasan is the one out and out superstar that is capable of turning a match on its head at any given moment. With this tournament likely to be his last chance at glory in the World Cup, he will be raring to go in this game in front of a partisan home crowd.

14:29 (IST)

Jofra Archer will undeniably be the player to watch out once again in this match, with the all-rounder adding some much needed zing and menace to the England bowling attack. Considering his form and the speed at which he bowls, he is sure to be a threat in any conditions, let alone conditions that favour pace as they do in England.

14:22 (IST)

Liam Plunkett is ready for today's battle against the Bangla Tigers.

14:11 (IST)

Bangladesh's record in their last five matches is identical - they have lost one and won five of their last five matches, their most recent loss coming to New Zealand in the World Cup itself. Overall, they are a team that have been on a high in the recent past, having won the tri-series which involved both West Indies and Ireland, before turning over South Africa in their first World Cup match.

13:58 (IST)

England's record in their last five matches prior to today's match was a 100%, until they met Pakistan in their last encounter. Overall, they have four wins and one loss in the last five encounters. Ironically, those four wins came against the opponent they lost their last game to!

13:47 (IST)

On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza knows exactly how difficult an ask it is going to be to contain England as a side. "I think they (England) are one of the biggest sides in the tournament. It's not going to be easy, we know that. But again, if we play our best possible cricket, you never know."

13:35 (IST)

It seems that England were prepared before the tournament started with what they would do in the event they lost matches midway through. Speaking to the media, captain Eoin Morgan said, "All we have talked about is sticking to what we do well. Even before the tournament started, we talked about losing games, how we would react and what we would counter that with. It goes back to focusing on ourselves and our strengths and how we can get the best out of ourselves."

13:27 (IST)

One of them is the performance of their all-rounders so far, particularly Ben Stokes. Stokes has been around the England cricket scene for a number of years now, enough to classify him as a senior player of the team. He's certainly putting in performances that merit that status, and the highlights of his tournament so far has been the stunning one-handed catch he took on the boundary during the first game. A great advert for ODI and World Cup cricket!

13:18 (IST)

England are justifiably favourites for the crown, but have gotten off to a mixed start in the World Cup. While good performances in all three departments ensured that they got over the line in the first match against South Africa. Pakistan proved to be a sterner test, as the mercurial men from Asia trumped them on their own patch. There are, however, a few positives to take for England so far.

13:04 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between England and Bangladesh, live from Cardiff! England went down to Pakistan in their last encounter, and would be looking to get back to winning ways in front of their home crowd. But Bangladesh won't be any pushovers either. Let's get straight in!

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Cardiff: Roy & Bairstow Start Steady

England vs Bangladesh (ENG vs BAN) Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Latest Updates:  Shakib comes back for a second over and only conceded the single run in it. The next over sees Bairstow get a bit of a scare when he got a leading edge off Mortaza. To his credit, he followed that up with a well hit shot that saw him collect a run, meaning he is finally off the mark. Still only two runs come off the over though. England are 9-0 after 4 overs.

England vs Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 8 (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (ENG vs BAN Live).

PREVIEW: After a small blip against Pakistan, hosts and World Number 1 side England are set to take on yet another Asian opposition when they play tricky Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday (June 8).

Eoin Morgan’s charges started their World Cup campaign with a thumping win against the South Africans before meeting Pakistan, who’s bowlers turned on the heat and handed them a 12-run defeat.

Bangladesh’s started in a similar fashion, but made more noise, quite literally, when they defeated South Africa before allowing New Zealand to edge past.

Come Saturday, expect England to turn to their x-factor Jofra Archer as they look to dismantle what is an otherwise gritty and efficient batting line-up. With the likes of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes backing him up ably, Bangladesh can expect to have their task cut out.

With Adil Rashid is expected to miss the game due to injury, Moeen Ali will have his hands full against some good players of spin.

“All we have talked about is sticking to what we do well,” Morgan said.

“Even before the tournament, we talked about losing games, how we would react and what we would counter that with.

“It goes back to focusing on ourselves and our strengths and how we can get the best out of ourselves.”

Mashrafe Mortaza will hope his experienced batting line-up with Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and the likes can come up trumps during what is bound to be one of their toughest games.

Skipper Mortaza, however, will also have his task cut out against the hosts, who are in fine nick with the bat.

For Bangladesh to have any level of success in the contest it will be crucial for the ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to have one his best days at the World Cup.

"I think they (England) are one of the biggest side in this tournament. It's not going to be easy, we knew that," said Mashrafe. "But again, if we can play our best possible cricket, you never know."

Sophia Gardens is likely to assist the seamers, which is good news for England, while Bangladesh are returning to the scene of one of their greatest triumphs - a 2005 ODI win over Australia, then as world champions, that is arguably the biggest upset in the history of international cricket. Mortaza featured in that stunning five-wicket victory.

Last Five ODIs

England: LWWWW

The hosts won their last ODI series against Pakistan 4-0 and started the World Cup with a 104-run win over South Africa. But will look to get back to winning ways after an unexpected defeat against Pakistan in their second game.

Bangladesh: L W W W W

Bangladesh came into the World Cup on a high having won a tri-series involving West Indies and Ireland and began their campaign with a morale-boosting win against South Africa, before losing a closely contested game against New Zealand.

Players to watch out for:

Jofra Archer: The fast bowler has added some much-needed menace to the England bowling attack and considering the form he is in and the speed at which he bowls, he will be a threat in conditions that will favour the bowlers.

Shakib Al Hasan: The all-rounder is possibly Bangladesh’s most important player and with this likely to be his last chance at World Cup glory, one expects him to take every chance to shine. His performances in a game often decides how his side fares.

Team News/Availability:

England: Liam Plunkett is expected to replace injured Adil Rashid as Eoin Morgan expects seam bowling to play a huge role in Cardiff.

Bangladesh: Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has a fully fit squad to pick from.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

