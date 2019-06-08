England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Cardiff: Roy & Bairstow Start Steady

FOUR! Roy drives beautifully for the first boundary of the match. Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza has taken the shiny new ball at the other end, but won't remain new for too much longer so he'll be hoping to get as much purchase as he can from this pitch. On that occasion though, there was no help from the pitch for the bowler. At the end of two overs, the score reads 6/0.
14:53 (IST)
Playing XI for England: Bairstow, Roy, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Buttler, Woakes, Rashid, Archer, Plunkett, Wood
14:51 (IST)
Playing XI for Bangladesh: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Rahim, M Saifuddin, M Hasan, M Mortaza, M Rahman
14:42 (IST)
Bangladesh have won the toss at Cardiff, and have chosen to field first. Mashrafe Mortaza's intentions are very clear here - pick up early wickets and put the English batsmen under pressure, on what looks like a glorious day for cricket. A full house is expected today!
15:15 (IST)
Shakib comes back for a second over and only conceded the single run in it. The next over sees Bairstow get a bit of a scare when he got a leading edge off Mortaza. To his credit, he followed that up with a well hit shot that saw him collect a run, meaning he is finally off the mark. Still only two runs come off the over though. England are 9-0 after 4 overs.
15:08 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have taken strike here in Cardiff, with Shakib Al Hasan opening the bowling for Bangladesh. This seems to be a ploy deployed by many captains in this World Cup - spin first up is never a bad option when the batsmen are used to feeling the ball hard on their bat early on. A fairly uneventful first over has passed, and the score reads 1/0.
15:01 (IST)
As heavily as the statistics are favouring Bangladesh's spinners today, here's one that sounds like good news for England - Liam Plunkett has taken more wickets at Cardiff than any other bowler, with 11 wickets. He's been in fine form this World Cup too.
14:56 (IST)
14:51 (IST)
14:42 (IST)
14:39 (IST)
Bangladesh has some great players in their ranks, but Shakib Al Hasan is the one out and out superstar that is capable of turning a match on its head at any given moment. With this tournament likely to be his last chance at glory in the World Cup, he will be raring to go in this game in front of a partisan home crowd.
14:29 (IST)
Jofra Archer will undeniably be the player to watch out once again in this match, with the all-rounder adding some much needed zing and menace to the England bowling attack. Considering his form and the speed at which he bowls, he is sure to be a threat in any conditions, let alone conditions that favour pace as they do in England.
14:22 (IST)
Liam Plunkett is ready for today's battle against the Bangla Tigers.
Bangladesh's record in their last five matches is identical - they have lost one and won five of their last five matches, their most recent loss coming to New Zealand in the World Cup itself. Overall, they are a team that have been on a high in the recent past, having won the tri-series which involved both West Indies and Ireland, before turning over South Africa in their first World Cup match.
13:58 (IST)
England's record in their last five matches prior to today's match was a 100%, until they met Pakistan in their last encounter. Overall, they have four wins and one loss in the last five encounters. Ironically, those four wins came against the opponent they lost their last game to!
13:47 (IST)
On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza knows exactly how difficult an ask it is going to be to contain England as a side. "I think they (England) are one of the biggest sides in the tournament. It's not going to be easy, we know that. But again, if we play our best possible cricket, you never know."
13:35 (IST)
It seems that England were prepared before the tournament started with what they would do in the event they lost matches midway through. Speaking to the media, captain Eoin Morgan said, "All we have talked about is sticking to what we do well. Even before the tournament started, we talked about losing games, how we would react and what we would counter that with. It goes back to focusing on ourselves and our strengths and how we can get the best out of ourselves."
13:27 (IST)
One of them is the performance of their all-rounders so far, particularly Ben Stokes. Stokes has been around the England cricket scene for a number of years now, enough to classify him as a senior player of the team. He's certainly putting in performances that merit that status, and the highlights of his tournament so far has been the stunning one-handed catch he took on the boundary during the first game. A great advert for ODI and World Cup cricket!
13:18 (IST)
England are justifiably favourites for the crown, but have gotten off to a mixed start in the World Cup. While good performances in all three departments ensured that they got over the line in the first match against South Africa. Pakistan proved to be a sterner test, as the mercurial men from Asia trumped them on their own patch. There are, however, a few positives to take for England so far.
13:04 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between England and Bangladesh, live from Cardiff! England went down to Pakistan in their last encounter, and would be looking to get back to winning ways in front of their home crowd. But Bangladesh won't be any pushovers either. Let's get straight in!
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Cardiff: Roy & Bairstow Start Steady
LIVE
ENG vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 12, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 08 June, 2019
England
10/0
(4.3) RR 2.22
Bangladesh
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
15:15 (IST)
Shakib comes back for a second over and only conceded the single run in it. The next over sees Bairstow get a bit of a scare when he got a leading edge off Mortaza. To his credit, he followed that up with a well hit shot that saw him collect a run, meaning he is finally off the mark. Still only two runs come off the over though. England are 9-0 after 4 overs.
15:08 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have taken strike here in Cardiff, with Shakib Al Hasan opening the bowling for Bangladesh. This seems to be a ploy deployed by many captains in this World Cup - spin first up is never a bad option when the batsmen are used to feeling the ball hard on their bat early on. A fairly uneventful first over has passed, and the score reads 1/0.
15:01 (IST)
As heavily as the statistics are favouring Bangladesh's spinners today, here's one that sounds like good news for England - Liam Plunkett has taken more wickets at Cardiff than any other bowler, with 11 wickets. He's been in fine form this World Cup too.
14:56 (IST)
14:54 (IST)
Spin to win for Bangladesh today?
14:53 (IST)
14:51 (IST)
14:42 (IST)
14:39 (IST)
14:29 (IST)
14:22 (IST)
14:11 (IST)
13:58 (IST)
13:47 (IST)
13:35 (IST)
13:27 (IST)
13:18 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
