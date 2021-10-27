England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England thumped West Indies in the first match of their campaign and signalled their intent up front. They first bundled out the defending champions for 55 and then chased the target down with 70 balls to spare. This win was as convincing as it could get and England are looking firm favourites to make it to the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, went down to Sri Lanka by five wickets in Sharjah. The batting order posted 171 runs in the first innings, but their bowlers were not able to go a good job as a young batting order from Sri Lanka chased the total down.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on Wednesday, October 27.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The match between England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

England (ENG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here