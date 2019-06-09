starts in
England vs Bangladesh | 'No Serious Concern' Over Buttler's Hip Injury

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 1:22 AM IST
England skipper Eoin Morgan said there's nothing serious about Jos Buttler's hip injury and him not wicketkeeping during the Bangladesh innings was just a precautionary step.

"There's no serious concern at the moment. He's obviously going to be monitored over the next 48 hours, but at the moment, it was more precautionary rather than unable to do his job. I'm quite confident that it's not a serious injury," said Morgan.

"There's five days I think between now and the next game. So we'll use every day as much as we can to try and get him back on the park, and if that's not the case and he is a risk going into the next game, it might not be worth it."

The wicketkeeping responsibilities was then fulfilled by England's Test wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and it there's anything serious about Buttler's injury, England have the option of playing him as a pure batsman.

Buttler, who survived an lbw review first ball, then followed up with a dashing 64 featuring four sixes -- including a huge straight hit off Mossadek Hossain that sailed into the River Taff.

From there on, he appeared to be hindered while running between the wickets.

However, his hitting power was not affected. His cameo came off just 44 deliveries as England reached 386 for 6. England then bundled Bangladesh out for 280 and won the match by 106 runs.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
