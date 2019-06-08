starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

live
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Cardiff

8 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

live
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

8 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Bangladesh | Jason Roy Knocks Out Umpire Wilson En Route Ninth ODI Ton

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
England vs Bangladesh | Jason Roy Knocks Out Umpire Wilson En Route Ninth ODI Ton

England opener Jason Roy brought up his ninth One-Day International century in Cardiff against Bangladesh, but the celebration was slightly delayed as he knocked out umpire Joel Wilson while completing his run.

The incident happened in the fifth delivery of the 27th over when Roy pulled Mustafizur Rahman towards deep mid-wicket and a misfield allowed the ball to run away to the fence and helped Roy to complete his century.

Roy however kept running towards the non-striker's end and along with Wilson was caught ball watching. None of the two saw each other and that resulted in minor collision.

Luckily there was no damage done and both Roy and Wilson shook hands and laughed it off.

Roy went past former captain Graham Gooch on the list of most hundreds in ODIs for England. He is now at the fourth spot along with Kevin Pietersen in the list led by Joe Root (15), Marcus Trescothick (12) and Eoin Morgan (11).

Roy was eventually dismissed caught by Mashrafe Mortaza off the bowling of Mehedi Hasan for 153.

Cricket World Cupengland vs bangladeshicc world cup 2019jason roy
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
4
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
5
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
6
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more