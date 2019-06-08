England vs Bangladesh | Jason Roy Knocks Out Umpire Wilson En Route Ninth ODI Ton

England opener Jason Roy brought up his ninth One-Day International century in Cardiff against Bangladesh, but the celebration was slightly delayed as he knocked out umpire Joel Wilson while completing his run.
The incident happened in the fifth delivery of the 27th over when Roy pulled Mustafizur Rahman towards deep mid-wicket and a misfield allowed the ball to run away to the fence and helped Roy to complete his century.
Roy however kept running towards the non-striker's end and along with Wilson was caught ball watching. None of the two saw each other and that resulted in minor collision.
An unusual way to celebrate 100 for Jason Roy! We're glad umpire Joel Wilson is on his feet again and smiling! 😅 #CWC19 | #ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/pCAvhzc1Px— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 8, 2019
Luckily there was no damage done and both Roy and Wilson shook hands and laughed it off.
Roy went past former captain Graham Gooch on the list of most hundreds in ODIs for England. He is now at the fourth spot along with Kevin Pietersen in the list led by Joe Root (15), Marcus Trescothick (12) and Eoin Morgan (11).
Roy was eventually dismissed caught by Mashrafe Mortaza off the bowling of Mehedi Hasan for 153.
